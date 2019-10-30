The global industrial robotics market was valued at USD 18.05 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 40.75 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.11% over the forecast period (2019

2024). Industrial robots play a crucial role in industrial automation, with many core operations in industries being managed by robots. With economic growth across regions, the growth of e-commerce, electronics, and the automotive industry, among others has been on the rise.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Robotics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778427/?utm_source=GNW





- With the increased demand across economies, product manufacturers are adopting robots to automate some of the repetitive processes. According to the Robotic Industries Association, more than 250,000 industrial robots had been installed in the United States alone, which gives an estimate of the penetration of industrial robots.

- Robots have been employed in manufacturing units across most of the industries, because of their ability to take up complicated, repetitive tasks with accuracy, even in hazardous environments.

- Although automating tasks in the industrial set up would replace human labor, the need for people who can manage the robotics and maintain them will be on demand. Industrial workforce, who can maintain hardware and software, apart from designing the automation process, is also required

- Rising penetration of the IoT and investments in robotics across regions have been major contributors to the growth of the market. For instance, the “Made in China 2025” announcement was aimed at broadly upgrading the Chinese industry by moving toward quality focused and innovation-driven manufacturing.



Scope of the Report

An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable, and capable of movement on three or more axis. Typical applications of robots include welding, painting, assembly, pick and place for printed security boards, packing and labeling, palletizing, product inspection, and testing, all accomplished with high endurance, speed, and precision.



Key Market Trends

Automotive Industry to Hold Major Share



- The growing adoption of automation in the automotive manufacturing process and involvement of digitization and AI are the primary factors driving the demand for industrial robots in the automotive sector.

- In 2017, more than 170,000 robots took part in the production process in the European automotive industry. The growing presence of robots and automation in the European automotive industry is expected to fuel the market for industrial robots further in the region.

- According to the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), in the first quarter of 2018 shipments to the automotive OEM sector were down by 43%, while units shipped to the automotive component industry increased by 42% in North America.

- China has also become, both the world’s largest car market and the world’s largest production site for cars, including electric cars, with much growth potential. There are 27 automotive manufacturing and assembly plants in Malaysia. The growing automotive industry in Asia is also creating a massive opportunity for the global industrial robots market.

- The shifting of the automotive industry toward autonomous and electric vehicles is also creating a massive opportunity for industrial robots.



North America to Hold a Significant Market Share



- According to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the North American automation market had set new records very recently. For the first nine months of 2017, 27,294 orders of robots, valued at approximately USD 1.473 billion, were sold in North America.

- Modern manufacturing facilities in North America are relying on new technologies and innovations to produce higher quality products at faster speeds with lower costs. In order to survive in the current competitive scenario, they are implementing more intelligent software and hardware.

- With over five heavy-duty assembly plants, over 540 OEM parts manufacturers, 400 dealerships, and many other automotive-related industries, Canada is the 9th largest vehicle producer in the world, and the automotive sector is the biggest contributor to the manufacturing industry of the country.

- According to the government of Canada, the country’s automotive suppliers export parts globally and are integral to Canada’s automotive sector, which accounts for over USD 34 billion in sales annually.

- The manufacturing industry is estimated to contribute approximately 11% to the Canadian GDP. The manufacturing sector is the largest investor in research and development (R&D) and implementation of new technologies in Canada. The government has also taken many initiatives, such as lowering taxes for new investments, various trade agreements with other countries, investments in new technologies, and many skill-training programs, which have helped the manufacturing sector to boom in Canada.



Competitive Landscape

The industrial robotics market is highly fragmented. Industry 4.0, along with digitalization initiatives across regions, provides lucrative opportunities in the industrial robots market. The degree of transparency is said to be high, considering the number of robotic trade shows across regions conducted from time to time. Overall, the competitive rivalry among existing competitors is high. Moving forward, acquisitions and collaboration of large companies with startups are expected, which are focused toward innovation. Some of the key players in the market are ABB and Yaskawa. Some of the key developments in the area are:

- ABB Ltd and Kawasaki Heavy Industries announced collaborative robot automation cooperation. Both the companies are projected to join forces, to share the knowledge and promote the benefits of collaborative robots, in particular, those with dual-arm designs. The companies also created the world’s first common interface for collaborative robots. The common interface is poised to help address the shortage of skilled workers in several industries.

- Denso Corporation announced plans to exhibit Cobotta and other robots, at the Automatica fair in Munich, Germany. Cobotta is an innovative compact robot for a safe human-robot collaboration. The next highlight is a dual-arm control - a new feature of the RC8A controller is its capability to control two SCARA robots in different operations, at the same time.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778427/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.