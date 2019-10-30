Global auger drilling market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.81% over the forecast period from 2019-2025

The report on the global auger drilling market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global auger drilling market to grow with a CAGR of 6.

81% over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on auger drilling market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on auger drilling market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global auger drilling market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global auger drilling market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Growing construction industry

• Increase in government spending to improve the infrastructure

• Low cost related to operation and maintenance

2) Restraints

• Slow drilling process

3) Opportunities

• Growing demand for minerals and metals



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global auger drilling market is segmented on the basis of type, structure, and end user.



The Global Auger Drilling Market by Type

• Handheld

• Machine



The Global Auger Drilling Market by Structure

• Bucket Augers

• Continuous Flight Augers



The Global Auger Drilling Market by End User

• Construction

• Mining

• Other End Users



Company Profiles

• Liebherr Group

• Terex Corporation

• American Drilling Corp, LLC

• Beijing Cortech Drilling Equipment Co. Ltd.

• Marl Technologies Inc.

• Agromaster Agricultural Machinery

• Little Beaver Inc.

• Premier Augers

• Total Drilling Supply LLC

• Jewett Construction Company

• Other Companies



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the auger drilling market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the auger drilling market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global auger drilling market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

