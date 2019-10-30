Summary The bakery & cereals sector in the Western Europe valued at US$154,882. 5 million in 2018 is the second largest market globally with a value share of 29. 1% in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Western Europe Bakery & Cereals Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810811/?utm_source=GNW

8% during 2018-2023. Bread & rolls is the largest category in the sector, accounting for 39.7% of overall value sales in 2018. The overall sector in the region is fragmented, with the top five companies accounting for 10.3% of overall value sales in 2018. Food & drinks specialists is the leading distribution channel in the Western European bakery & cereals sector, with a total value share of 43% in 2018. Products with health & wellness attributes accounted for 27% of overall sales bakery & cereal sector in the region. Flexible packaging is the most commonly used packaging material in the region, with 78.5% market share in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s bakery & cereals sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Western Europe bakery & cereals sector.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Provides an overview of the sector size, value, and volume growth analysis, across regions.

- Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of bakery & cereals products by categories across the key countries in the Western Europe region.

- High potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the Western Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the health & wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall bakery & cereals sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key health & wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of bakery & cereals products in the Western Europe region, in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering bakery & cereals with health & wellness attributes in the same year.

- Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the region and analyzes the growth of private label products in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for bakery & cereals across the key countries in the Western Europe region, in 2018. It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, vending machines, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and others, which includes “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, drugstores & pharmacies, e-retailers, and other retailers.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack types, closure types, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of bakery & cereals.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810811/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.