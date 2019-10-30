Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Cosmetics & Toiletries Industry

Summary The Asia-Pacific cosmetics & toiletries industry, which accounted for 36. 6% share of the global market in 2018, valued US$164,540. 9 million. The regional industry is forecast to reach US$228,306.

1 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over 2018-2023.



With a projected CAGR of 7.4% during 2018-2023, the haircare sector is set to record the fastest growth among all cosmetics & toiletries sectors in Asia-Pacific.



The Asia-Pacific cosmetics & toiletries industry is highly competitive with the top five companies - Procter & Gamble, Unilever, L’Oréal S.A., Shiseido Company, Limited, and Kao - accounting for a combined value share of 30% in 2018



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific cosmetics & toiletries industry, analyzing data from twelve countries in the region.



- Industry overview: Provides overview of the industry size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions.

- Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of cosmetics & toiletries by sector across the key countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

- High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top four high potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Brand Analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for cosmetics & toiletries across the key countries in the Asia-Pacific region, in 2018. It covers five distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, department stores, and others, which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, ‘dollar stores’, e-retailers, and general retailers.

- Preferred package formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of cosmetics & toiletries industry.



- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

