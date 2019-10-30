Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market by Product Type (Devices and Consumables) and End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Settings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autotransfusion Devices and Consumables Market by Product Type and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793198/?utm_source=GNW



Autotransfusion is a process of blood transfusion where the blood of the patient is extracted from the site of wound, which then gets filtered and purified. This blood is then infused back to the patients’ body. Autotransfusion is used in several surgeries such as cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgeries, surgeries related to trauma and during liver and other types of transplantation. The global autotransfusion devices and consumables market was valued at $864 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $1,380 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.



The increase in the use of autotransfusion devices and consumables is due to its advantages over allogeneic techniques in preventing the risk of transfusion transmitted infection. In addition, the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, trauma, transplantation and rise in technological advancements in blood transfusion techniques drive the autotransfusion devices and consumables market growth and is expected to follow the trend throughout the forecast period. Moreover, increase in government initiatives and focus on safe autotransfusion programs boosts the market growth. However, poor quality purification and improper mixing of blood components and a global shortage of autotransfusion can restrain the market growth. Furthermore, untapped market potential in developing regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market development.



This report segments the autotransfusions sales market based on product type, end use, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on product type, it is bifurcated into devices and consumables. The devices segment is further categorized into on-pump transfusion devices and off-pump transfusion devices. Based on end use, the market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical devices, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



North America is the highest contributor for the growth of autotransfusion devices and consumables market, owing to better healthcare infrastructure and technological advancement in the region along with high disposable incomes and preference over allogenic transfusion techniques by the healthcare professionals and patient population alike. North America is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the autotransfusion devices and consumables market and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the autotransfusion devices and consumables market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

- A quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

- In-depth analysis of market based on product type such as devices and consumables are carried out in the report.

- The global autotransfusion devices and consumables market scenario is comprehensively analyzed in accordance to the key cities.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product Type

• Devices

o On-pump Transfusion Devices

o Off-pump Transfusion Devices

• Consumables



By End Use

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centres

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT (DEVICE PROVIDERS)



• Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard)

• Brightwake Ltd.

• Fresenius

• Getinge AB

• Haemonetics Corporation

• LivaNova PLC

• Medtronic Plc

• Stryker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793198/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.