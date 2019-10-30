Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market by Type (Off-premise and On-premise), Application (Orthopedic Surgery [General Orthopedic Surgery, Deformity Correction, Fracture Management, and Joint Reconstruction], Neurosurgery, Dental & Orthodontics Application, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Rehabilitation Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Surgical preoperative planning software is a specialized form of software that manages different surgeries such as neurology and orthopedic surgeries. Different modalities such as neurology, dental & orthopedic surgeries, including joint, reconstruction, and deformity correction can be planned accordingly with the aid of this software. In addition, it creates digitally accurate data that can be easily analyzed by the surgeon prior to surgery, which further increases the success rates associated with surgeries. The global preoperative surgical planning software market was valued at $84.09 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $126.81 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The global preoperative surgical planning software market is anticipated to grow at a steady phase throughout the forecast period. Some of the key factors that drive the growth of this market include technological advancements associated with preoperative surgical planning software, increase in cases of orthopedic surgeries, and surge in global geriatric population. However, stringent regulatory scenario toward preoperative surgical planning software and lack of awareness about preoperative surgeries in developing economies restrict the market growth. Conversely, the untapped potential of emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players operating in the preoperative surgical planning software market.



The global surgical preoperative planning software market is classified on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the surgical preoperative planning software market is segmented into on-premise software and off-premise software. The applications covered in the study include orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, dental & orthodontics, and others. The orthopedic surgery segment is further divided into general orthopedic surgery, deformity correction, fracture management, and joint reconstruction. Depending on end user, this market is categorized into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and rehabilitation centers. Region wise, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

o Off-premise

o On-premise

• By Application

o Orthopedic Surgery

- General Orthopedic Surgery

- Deformity Correction

- Fracture Management

- Joint Reconstruction

o Neurosurgery

o Dental & Orthodontics Application

o Others

• By End User

o Hospitals

o Orthopedic Clinics

o Rehabilitation Centers

• By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- UK

- Italy

- Spain

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- Japan

- China

- India

- Australia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Latin America

- Middle East

- Africa

The list of key players operating in this market includes:

• WishBone Medical, Inc.

• Stryker Corporation (Scopis)

• EchoPixel, Inc.

• Intrasense

• Brainlab AG

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Canon Inc.

• Hologic, Inc.

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Agfa-Gevaert Group

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• Medtronic Plc

• MeVis Medical Solutions AG

• Carestream Health



The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

o HIPOP-PLAN.

o Johnson and Johnson

