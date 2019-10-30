Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market by Type (Myocardial Muscle Creatine Kinase, Troponins, Myoglobin, Brain Natriuretic Peptide, Ischemia-modified Albumin, and Others), Application (Myocardial Infarction, Congestive Heart Failure, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Atherosclerosis, and Others) and Location of Testing (Point of care Testing and Laboratory Testing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market by Type, Application and Location of Testing: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793200/?utm_source=GNW



The global cardiac biomarker market generated $7,638 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $18,232 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%. Cardiac biomarkers are protein-based traceable substances used as an indicator of biologic state as well as for diagnostic and prognostic purposes associated with heart. The prevention of cardiac diseases by monitoring heart conditions via cardiac biomarker testing is the profound approach for obtaining rapid results for immediate diagnosing and treatment. Cardiac biomarkers are used as risk stratification for various cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which include myocardial infraction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome (ACS), and others. The cardiac biomarkers that are widely used as an integrated diagnostic approach for CVDs include CK-MB, troponin I and T, myoglobin, BNPs, IMA, and others. The global cardiac biomarkers testing market has witnessed a greater demand over the past five to six years.



The ability of cardiac markers for accurate and rapid prediction of heart failure after the onset of chest pain acts as a key factor that boosts the growth of the global cardiac market. In addition, promising features such as high accuracy, quick outcomes, and economic pricing of cardiac point of care (POC) testing drive the market growth. To keep the momentum of cardiac marker tests, key manufacturers offer customized solutions, thus propelling the growth of the market. The commercial application of multi-menu options for cardiac testing using different combinations of cardiac biomarkers and target-oriented solutions serves as the key opportunity for market expansion. However, limited specificity in some cases and side effects such as skeletal muscle injury restrain the growth of the cardiac biomarkers testing market.



The global cardiac biomarker market is segmented based on type, application, location of testing, and region. By type, the market is fragmented into myocardial muscle creatine kinase (CK-MB), troponins (T and I), myoglobin, brain natriuretic peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP, ischemia modified albumin (IMA), and others. Depending on application, it is categorized into myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, acute coronary syndrome, atherosclerosis, and others. By location of testing, it is bifurcated into point of care testing and laboratory testing. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

- This report highlights the market dynamics to understand the global cardiac biomarker market and capitalize on the prevailing opportunities.

- Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecasts assists stakeholders to design business strategies accordingly.

- Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive market structure and provides a deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion.

- Pin-point analysis of geographical segments offers identification of most profitable segments to capitalize on.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

o Myocardial Muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB)

o Troponins (T and I)

o Myoglobin

o Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP

o Ischemia-modified Albumin (IMA)

o Others

• By Application

o Myocardial Infarction

o Congestive Heart Failure

o Acute Coronary Syndrome

o Atherosclerosis

o Others

• By Location of Testing

o Point of Care Testing

o Laboratory Testing

• By Region

o North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• UK

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Australia

• Japan

• India

• China

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Roche Diagnostics

• Abbott Laboratories

• Siemens Healthcare

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• BioMerieux

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Tosoh Corporation

• Danaher Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific



The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

• Randox Laboratories

• Johnson and Johnson

• Olympus Corporation

• BG Medicines

• ACS Biomarker B.V.

• Cavadis Biomedical.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793200/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.