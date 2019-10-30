Pneumonia Vaccine Market by Vaccine Type (Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, and Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine), by Product Type (Prevnar 13, Synflorix, and Pneumovax 23) and By Sector (Public and Private), by Distribution Channel (Distribution Partner Companies, Non-governmental Organizations and Government Authorities): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025

The global pneumonia vaccines market was valued at $7,083 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $10,215 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2025.



Pneumonia is a lung infection that occurs in one or both the lungs caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi; however, bacterial pneumonia is the most common form occurring in adults.

Pneumonia results in inflammation in the air sacs (known as alveoli) of the lungs, which results in filling the alveoli with fluid (pus cells), thus causing breathing problems. Pneumococcal disease is common in young children, but older adults are at greatest risk of serious pneumococcal infections and even death.

Thus, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends administration of two pneumococcal vaccines, PCV13 and PPSV23. The key factors that drive the growth of the global pneumonia vaccine market include increase in prevalence of pneumonia across the globe, rise in government focus on immunization programs for pneumonia, and introduction of novel pneumococcal vaccines such as PCV10. However, longer timelines required for pneumonia vaccine production and high cost associated with the development of such vaccines restrain the market growth. Moreover, development of protein-based combination pneumococcal vaccines is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of this market.



The global pneumonia vaccine market is segmented based on type, product, distribution channel, sector, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) and pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPV). Products covered in the study include Synflorix, Prevnar 13, PPSV- 23, PCV 13-PIPELINE, V114-MERCK, PCV-20-PFIZER, and PCV-10-SII. Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into distribution partner companies, non-governmental organizations (NGO), and government authorities. Based on sector, the market is bifurcated into public and private. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Vaccine Type

• Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

• Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine



By Product Type

• Prevnar 13

• Synflorix

• Pneumovax 23



By Sector

• Public

• Private



By distribution channel

• Distribution Partner Companies

• Non-governmental Organizations (NGO)

• Government Authorities



By Country

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT (VACCINE PROVIDERS)



• Glaxosmithkline plc.

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Panacea Biotec Limited

• Pfizer Inc.

• Pnuvax Incorporated

• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

• Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Corporation Limited)

• SK Bioscience

• Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

