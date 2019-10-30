Surgical Imaging Market by Modality Type (Mobile C-Arms, Mini C-Arms, and Others), Technology Type (Image Intensifier C-Arms, and Flat Panel Detector C-Arms (FPD C-Arms)), and Application (Neurosurgery, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Other surgeries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

The global surgical imaging market generated $1,063 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,496 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026. .



Surgical imaging system are intra operative imaging systems that is based on X-ray technology and can be used flexibly in various operating rooms during different surgeries such as orthopedic surgery, traumatology, vascular surgery, neurosurgery, and cardiology for intra-operative imaging.



The surgical imaging market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to growth in number of minimally invasive surgical procedures across geographies with increase in popularity of flat panel detector c-arms (FPD c-arms), increase in number of hybrid operating rooms is anticipated to significantly boost the growth of the surgical imaging market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in demand for integrated imaging systems and technological advancement in surgical imaging systems such as new launch of O-arms n G-arms further contribute toward the market growth. However, higher cost of surgical imaging systems can impede the market growth



The global surgical imaging market is segmented based on modality type, technology, application, and region. Based on modality type, the market is classified as mobile c-arms, mini c-arms, and others. According to technology, the market is categorized as image intensifier c-arms and flat panel detector c-arms (FPD c-arms). Based on application, market divided into neurosurgery, orthopedic & trauma surgery, cardiovascular, general surgery, and other surgeries. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).







KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Modality Type

• Mobile c-arms

• Mini c-arms

• Others

Technology Type

• Image Intensifier c-arms

• Flat panel detector c-arms (FPD c-arms)

Application

• Neurosurgery

• Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery

• Cardiovascular

• General Surgery

• Other Surgery



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA



LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

• GENORAY Co., Ltd.

• Hologic, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Medtronic plc.

• SHIMADZU Corp.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• Whale Imaging Inc.

• Ziehm Imaging GmbH



LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

• Genoray

• Eurocolumbus

• Allengers Medical Systems

