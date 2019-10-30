Liquid Detergent Market by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Application (Laundry and Dishwashing), Distribution Channel (Online Sales Channels, Supermarket & Hypermarket, Departmental & Convenience Stores, and Independent Grocery Stores), and End User (Residential and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

The global liquid detergent market was valued at $27,405 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $40,482 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025



Liquid detergents are complex mixture of surfactants used for effective cleaning action on dirt and grease. These detergents aid in washing process by reducing the surface tension of water. Increase in preference of consumers for multipurpose and time-saving liquid detergents significantly fuels the growth of the market.



The key factors driving the growth of the global liquid detergent market include shift in consumer preference toward liquid detergent as compared to powder detergents, increase in penetration of washing machines & dishwashers, and improved performance & continuous product innovation. Moreover, packaging format easing convenience for handling of liquid detergent and upsurge in consumer inclination toward healthy lifestyle coupled with rise in purchasing power boost the growth of the market. However, factors such as high price of liquid detergents and availability of counterfeit products impede the overall market growth. New objectives for liquid detergents have been introduced, apart from primary purpose of cleansing of dirt and grease. The product is now being developed to provide antibacterial effect, long-lasting fragrance, natural ingredients, and exotic scents.



The global liquid detergent industry is segmented into nature, application, sales channel and end user. Based on nature, the report segments the global liquid detergent market into organic liquid detergents and conventional liquid detergents. The applications covered in the study include laundry and dishwashing. By sales channel, the market is categorized into online sales channels, supermarket, and hypermarket, departmental & convenience stores, and independent grocery stores. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into residential and commercial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).



Key players profiled in the report include Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Henkel Company KGaA, Unilever Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Amway Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Colgate-Palmolive, The Clorox Company, and Godrej Consumer Products.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional



By Application

• Laundry

• Dishwashing



By Sales Channel

• Online Sales Channels

• Supermarket & Hypermarket

• Departmental & Convenience stores

• Independent Grocery Stores



By End User

• Residential

• Commercial



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

