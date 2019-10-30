Industrial Controls Market by Control System (Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and Others), Component (Modular Terminal Blocks, Relays & Optocouplers, Surge Protectors, Marking Systems, Printing, Ferulles Cable Lugs, Handtools, Testers, Enclosure Products, PCB Connectors & Terminals, Heavy Duty Connectors, Analog Signal Conditioner, Electronics Housing, Power Supplies, Industrial Ethernet, and Remote IO ), and End User (Automotive, Utility, Electronics & Semiconductors, Mining, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

The global industrial controls market is expected to reach $173.96 billion in 2025, from $117.37 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Industrial controls is a collective term used to define various kinds of control systems and associated instrumentation, which includes the devices, networks, systems, and controls used to operate and automate industrial processes. Industrial control systems include various automation equipment, machines, and components. These systems are developed to monitor, control, and perform various industrial tasks and processes with high precision, improved product quality, and reliability. The rise in demand for IoT-based smart solutions and automation in various industries increase the demand for the industrial controls. Moreover, rise in demand for mass production in manufacturing industries to cater to the growth in population also boosts the market growth. These factors increase the demand for industrial controls in the market. In addition, surge in demand for cloud-based services and growth in deployment of smart grid solutions to protect critical infrastructures from cyberattacks provide lucrative growth opportunities. However, increase in cyberattack threats, unavailability of authentication procedure to secure ICS, and lack of skilled professionals hinder the growth of the industrial controls market.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global industrial controls market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2017–2025, wherein the forecast period is 2018–2025.

The report includes the study of the global industrial controls market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

The industrial controls market is segmented based on control system, component, end user, and region. Based on control system, it is categorized into distributed control system (DCS), supervisory control & data acquisition system (SCADA), manufacturing execution system (MES), and others (safety instrumented system (SIS), marine integrated control & monitoring systems (ICMS), and others). Based on component, it is categorized into modular terminal blocks, relays and optocouplers, surge protectors, marking systems, printing, ferulles cable lugs, handtools, testers, enclosure products, PCB connectors and terminals, heavy duty connectors, analog signal conditioner, electronics housings, power supplies, industrial Ethernet, and remote IO. Industrial Ethernet is further sub segmented into industrial Ethernet active and industrial Ethernet passive. Also, remote IO segment is again classified into sensor actuator interface active and sensor actuator interface passive. The end users of the industry control systems are classified into automotive, utility, electronics & semiconductors, mining, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Incorporation, Kawasaki Robotics, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens, Schneider Electric SA, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY CONTROL SYSTEM

• Distributed Control System (DCS)

• Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

• Others

BY COMPONENT

• Modular Terminal Blocks

• Relays and Optocouplers

• Surge Protectors

• Marking Systems

• Printing

• Ferulles Cable Lugs

• Handtools

• Testers

• Enclosure Products

• PCB Connectors and Terminals

• Heavy Duty Connectors

• Analog Signal Conditioner

• Electronics Housings

• Power Supplies

• Industrial Ethernet

o Industrial Ethernet Active

o Industrial Ethernet Passive

• Remote IO

o Sensor Actuator Interface Active

o Sensor Actuator Interface Passive



BY END USER

• Automotive

• Utility

• Electronics & Semiconductor

• Mining

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

• ABB Ltd

• Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

• Siemens

• Honeywell International Incorporation

• Emerson

• Schneider Electric SA

• Omron Corporation

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Kawasaki Robotics

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

