Europe Pentane Market by Type (n-pentane, Isopentane, and Neopentane) and Application (Blowing Agent, Chemical Solvent, Electronic Cleansing, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Pentane Market by Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793216/?utm_source=GNW



The Europe pentane market was valued at $28.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $38.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Pentane acts as a blowing agent in the production of polyurethane & polystyrene foam. This polyurethane and polystyrene foam is widely used in electronic gadgets and appliances for cooling of electrical components. It is also used as cleansing solvent for cleaning of electronic component and equipment used in consumer electronics, automobiles, and aerospace & defense. Due to lower boiling point it finds application in geothermal power stations where it is used in binary cycle. In addition, its non-polar nature and convenience in evaporation makes it use as solvent in petrochemical, pharmaceuticals, and paints and coatings. . . It is also available at low cost and exhibits low boiling point. This advantage of pentane boosts its use in different applications across the European region. .

The Europe pentane markets is driven by its applications and its demand from end users such as automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics, energy & pharmaceutical, petrochemical, and paints & coatings. Pentane and its by products are used as refrigerants in air conditioners and refrigerators. Due to growth in demand for refrigerators across European region for storage of food is expected to increase the demand for pentane. In addition, due to non-polar nature and convenience in evaporation it is used as solvent in laboratories. It is often used in liquid chromatography. Increase in R&D activities in different research areas across the European countries is anticipated to increase the demand of pentane across the European region. Moreover, pentane act as blowing agent for the production of polyurethane and polystyrene foam used to cool electronic components in electronic appliances. Increase in production and sale of electronic component across various end users such as consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and automotive are expected to drive the growth of the Europe Pentane Market. However, stringent government regulations towards the usage of pentane due its high volatility and hazardous effect on human health and environment is expected to impede the market growth.

The Europe pentane market is segmented based on type, application and region. Based on type, the market is classified into n-pentane, isopentane, and neopentane. Based on application, the market is divided into blowing agent, chemical solvent, electronic cleansing & others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Europe.

The key players analyzed and profiled in this report are Exxon Mobil Corporation, HCS Group (Haltermann Carless UK Ltd.), INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Air Liquide S.A., Phillips 66, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Chevron Corporation, Brenntag and Inventec.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the Europe pentane market from 2017 to 2025 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

• Profiles of leading players operating in the global technical textile market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

- n-pentane

- Isopentane

- Neopentane

• By Application

- Blowing Agent

- Chemical Solvent

- Electronic Cleansing

- Others

• By Region

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793216/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.