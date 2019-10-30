Bioinformatics Market by Technology and Services (Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Platforms, and Bioinformatics Services), Application (Metabolomics, Molecular Phylogenetics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, Chemoinformatics, Genomics, and Others), and Sector (Medical Bioinformatics, Animal Bioinformatics, Agriculture Bioinformatics, Academics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

The global bioinformatics market generated $6,389.00 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $18,233.00 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025



Bioinformatics is the combination of information technology, statistics, molecular biology, and algorithms to analyze the data obtained from various experiments. It includes collecting biological data, preparation of a computational model, solving computational modeling problems, and evaluation of computational algorithm. Bioinformatics uses computation to extract knowledge from biological data, which can be used in drug discovery and developments.



The global bioinformatics market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, owing to rise in need for integrated data and increase in applications of proteomics & genomics. In addition, drug discovery & development is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled personnel and common data formats is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, increase in need for integrated solutions & systems is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players.



The global bioinformatics market is segmented based on technology & services, application, sector, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into knowledge management tools, bioinformatics platforms, and bioinformatics services. Based on application, it is classified into metabolomics, molecular phylogenetics, transcriptomics, proteomics, chemoinformatics, genomics, and others. Depending on sector, it is segregated into medical bioinformatics, animal bioinformatics, agriculture bioinformatics, academics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



- This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

- An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global bioinformatics market is provided.



• By Technology & Services

o Knowledge Management Tools

- Generalized Knowledge Management Tools

- Specialized Knowledge Management Tools

o Bioinformatics Platforms

- Sequence Analysis Platforms

- Sequence Alignment Platforms

- Sequence Manipulation Platforms

- Structural Analysis Platforms

- Others

o Bioinformatics Services

- Sequencing Services

- Database & Management

- Data Analysis

- Others



• By Application

o Metabolomics

o Molecular Phylogenetics

o Transcriptomics

o Proteomics

o Chemoinformatics

o Genomics

o Others

• By Sector

o Medical Bioinformatics

o Animal Bioinformatics

o Agriculture Bioinformatics

o Academics

o Others

• By Region

o North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Sweden

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Australia

• Japan

• India

• Vietnam

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

• Nigeria

• Malawi

• Zambia

• Rest of LAMEA

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Geneva Bioinformatics (Genebio)

• Dassault Systems

• Eurofins Scientific

• Illumina Inc.

• Bruker Daltonics Inc.

• Biomax Informatics AG

• Perkinelmer Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Accelrys, Inc.

• Affymetrix, Inc.

• SA Nonlinear Dynamics

• Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

