Global Transformer Monitoring System Industry
Transformer Monitoring System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12. 6%. Hardware Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.
4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$92.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$77.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware Solutions will reach a market size of US$120.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$555.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Eaton Corporation PLC; General Electric Company; Honeywell International, Inc.; HZ Electric Supply Co.; Kirloskar Electric Co., Ltd.; KJ Dynatech Inc.; Mitsubishi Corporation; Ningbo Ligong Online Monitoring Technology Co., Ltd.; S&C Electric Company; Schneider Electric SA; Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories; Siemens AG; Wilson Transformer Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Transformer Monitoring System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
