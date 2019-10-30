3D Bioprinting Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Magnetic Levitation, Inkjet-based, Syringe-based, Laser-based), By Application (Medical, Dental, Biosensors, Bioinks), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026

The global 3D bioprinting market size is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 19.5% Growing usage of 3D printing in cosmetic surgeries and innovations in the 3D bioprinting are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. The technology is commonly used to print prosthetics and dental accessories, medical devices, and bone implants. The medical application segment is projected to expand at a significant pace, as the technology has the potential to reduce the drug development costs.



For instance, in March 2016, a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical firm became the world’s first company to receive approval from the FDA for Spritam, a 3D bioprinted drug. Rising cases of chronic diseases and limited number of organ donors along with rising compliance in the drug discovery and development are also expected to boost market growth. Moreover, technological advancements, increased R&D investments, and growing geriatric population bases across the globe will drive the market further.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• The syringe-based bioprinting emerged as the largest segment with market share of over 36.10% in 2018 and it is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% over the forecast period

• Dental segment is expected to register the fastest growth due to increasing usage of 3D printing technologies in dental prosthetics

• North America led the global market with in 2018 owing to the presence of well-established companies and heavy research funding from the federal government

• Some of the companies in the global 3D bioprinting market include Organovo Holding, Inc.; BioBots; Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.; Luxexcel Group BV; TeVido BioDevices, LLC; 3Dynamics Systems Ltd.; Aspect Biosystems; Stratasys Ltd.; Materialise N.V.; EnvisionTEC; Voxeljet AG; Oceanz; and Bio3D Technologies Pte. Ltd.

