The global dental practice management software market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2026., registering a 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to increasing geriatric population and increase in oral healthcare expenditure.



According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s International Data Base, the population of individuals 45 years and older is expected to grow by about 12.0% between 2015 and 2025, while the total U.S. population will increase by about 8.0% during the same period. Furthermore, the expected increase in oral health insurance coverage and favorable government initiatives could drive the market during the forecast period.



Usage of various modules increases the productivity and efficiency of dentists.Furthermore, technological advancements in the field and growing investments by companies in emerging markets are expected to propel market growth.



Integrated software with features such as appointment scheduling, reminder service, perio-charting, tooth charting, payment, and electronic health records helps streamline dental practice, which increases demand for the same.



Mergers and acquisitions for development and commercialization of products are likely to drive the market in the coming years. In June 2018, Patterson entered into a new joint venture with Cure Partners to form a new firm-Technology Partner Innovations, LLC-and launched NaVetor, a new cloud-based practice management software.



• By deployment mode, the web-based segment dominated the market in 2018 as it provides some of the same features as cloud-based software and at lower costs as compared to other software. In addition, it enjoys the first-mover advantage in the market. However, the cloud-based segment may surpass the web-based and on-premises segments over the coming years owing to the additional advantages it offers

• The cloud-based dental practice management software segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is due to its flexibility, disaster recovery system, automatic software updates, increased collaboration, ability to work on any internet connected device, security, environment-friendly features, and ability to establish competition

• In 2018, North America dominated the global market due to favorable government initiatives, local presence of key players, growing geriatric population, and high oral healthcare expenditure

• Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market owing to increasing investments by industry players and rising awareness about oral healthcare among people

• Some of the market players operating in the industry are Henry Schein, Inc.; Patterson Companies, Inc.; Carestream Dental; Curve Dental, Inc., DentiMax, LLC; Practice Web, Inc.; NextGenHealthcare Information Systems, LLC; and ACE Dental Software.

