Global Generic Drug Litigation Updates on the Latest Para IV Events: 4 of the 19 developments in Sept 2019 were Para IV filing (ex-FTFs) vs 6 of 28 in August 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Generic Drug Litigation Updates on the Latest Para IV Events" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Para IV litigations remains the mainstay for any generic company focused on the US generics market and consequently account for a significant chunk of revenues for all the major pharma companies in India. Para IV Winners and Losers is an analysis of major developments in the space in a particular month.



This month witnessed the lowest no. of Para IV filings on complex generics (non-oral solids) in the last 6 months. 1 out of the 19 Para IV filed this month are on complex generic drugs. Para IV on complex generics remains a key growth driver for the industry.



Similar to August, significant settlements were observed in September 2019 as well. 13 out of the 19 developments this month relate to settlements/outcomes vs 22 out of 28 in Aug 2019. Settlement offers the highest predictability in earnings for both - innovator as well as generics.



FTF filing increased modestly this month with 2 in September vs none in August 2019.



4 of the 19 developments in Sept 2019 were Para IV filing (ex-FTFs) vs 6 of 28 in August 2019.



Interesting developments this month:

Some of the notable developments were related to Tirosint. Low competition opportunity emerges in

Sklice, Mitigare, Thalomid, Riomet and Doryx MPC for some companies.

Other company-specific development includes Para IV filing (ex FTFs) followed by litigation on

Vimovo, Xifaxan, Tradjenta and Sensipar were also observed.

Finally, on biosimilars - Genentech and Pfizer Settled on Bevacizumab Biosimilar Litigation.

Companies covered in previous issues include:

Actavis

Alkem

Alvogen

Amneal

Apotex

Aurobindo

Bion pharma Lupin

Cipla

Dr Reddy's

Emcure

Fresenius Kabi

Hetero

Jubiliant

Lupin

Medicare

MSN Labs

Mylan

Natco

Par

Perrigo

Pharma

Quilu

Sandoz

Shilpa

SigmaPharma

Teva

Teva Actavis

Torrent

Twi

Watson

Zydus Cadila

