Technical Comparison of Heat Not Burn (HnB) Devices From Leading Tobacco Companies: BAT, Imperial Brands, JTI, KT&G, PMI

This report provides detailed technical information about the HnB vaporizer devices from leading tobacco companies. Information provided includes technical properties comparison of HnB devices and device performance ratings that was calculated according to the author's in-house methodology.

The report focuses on larger market cap companies that have launched HnB products, including Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, KT&G Corporation, and Japan Tobacco International.

The list of devices follows:

  • GLO from British American Tobacco (BAT);
  • GLO series 2 from British American Tobacco (BAT);
  • IQOS v2.4 plus from Philip Morris International (PMI);
  • IQOS v3 from Philip Morris International (PMI);
  • IQOS Multi from Philip Morris International (PMI);
  • LiL FT Solo 1.0 (LiL Plus+) from KT&G Corporation;
  • LiL Hybrid from KT&G Corporation;
  • PULZE from Imperial Brands;
  • Ploom S from Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

There is no common pattern in the use of certain device heating elements in the production of units from the leading tobacco companies. The pros and cons of overall device performance, construction, and technical components are compared.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Report Introduction
  2. Devices Descriptions
  3. Technical Analysis Introduction
  4. Tests and Technical Reviews
  5. Internal Components View
  6. Heater Review
  7. Airflow Review
  8. Pcb Review
  9. Battery Analysis
  10. Feeding Signal Type and Temperature Control System Analysis
  11. Temperature Deviation of Heater
  12. Current Power Consumption of Device
  13. Vapor Density Test
  14. Battery and Device Energy Efficiency
  15. Report Conclusion
  16. Additional Report

Companies Mentioned

  • British American Tobacco (BAT)
  • Imperial Brands
  • Japan Tobacco International (JTI)
  • KT&G Corporation
  • Philip Morris International (PMI)

