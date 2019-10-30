Technical Comparison of Heat Not Burn (HnB) Devices From Leading Tobacco Companies: BAT, Imperial Brands, JTI, KT&G, PMI

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Comparison of Heat Not Burn (HnB) Devices From Leading Tobacco Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides detailed technical information about the HnB vaporizer devices from leading tobacco companies. Information provided includes technical properties comparison of HnB devices and device performance ratings that was calculated according to the author's in-house methodology.



The report focuses on larger market cap companies that have launched HnB products, including Philip Morris International, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, KT&G Corporation, and Japan Tobacco International.



The list of devices follows:

GLO from British American Tobacco (BAT);

GLO series 2 from British American Tobacco (BAT);

IQOS v2.4 plus from Philip Morris International (PMI);

IQOS v3 from Philip Morris International (PMI);

IQOS Multi from Philip Morris International (PMI);

LiL FT Solo 1.0 (LiL Plus+) from KT&G Corporation;

LiL Hybrid from KT&G Corporation;

PULZE from Imperial Brands;

Ploom S from Japan Tobacco International (JTI).

There is no common pattern in the use of certain device heating elements in the production of units from the leading tobacco companies. The pros and cons of overall device performance, construction, and technical components are compared.

Key Topics Covered:



Report Introduction Devices Descriptions Technical Analysis Introduction Tests and Technical Reviews Internal Components View Heater Review Airflow Review Pcb Review Battery Analysis Feeding Signal Type and Temperature Control System Analysis Temperature Deviation of Heater Current Power Consumption of Device Vapor Density Test Battery and Device Energy Efficiency Report Conclusion Additional Report

Companies Mentioned



British American Tobacco (BAT)

Imperial Brands

Japan Tobacco International (JTI)

KT&G Corporation

Philip Morris International (PMI)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oik7h





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.