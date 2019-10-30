CV Sciences, Inc. Applauds USDA’s Establishment of the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program

/EIN News/ -- Program Creates a Consistent Regulatory Framework for Hemp Production Throughout the United States

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, is pleased to announce its support of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) progress on implementation of the hemp provisions of the 2018 Farm Bill. On October 29, 2019, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the interim final rule for the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program. USDA regulation of hemp farming provides a consistent regulatory framework that supports responsible and sustainable hemp production in the United States. A strong USDA regulatory framework is needed to differentiate hemp, an agricultural commodity, from marijuana, a controlled substance, and to protect farmers and consumers.

USDA announced that later this week, an interim final rule formalizing the program will be published in the Federal Register. This will allow hemp to be grown under federally-approved plans and make hemp producers eligible for agricultural programs, like crop insurance. The rule includes provisions for USDA to approve hemp production plans developed by states and Indian tribes including: requirements for maintaining information on the land where hemp is produced; testing the levels of THC to ensure compliance with the law; disposing of noncompliant plants; and licensing requirements.

“We are eager to see full implementation of USDA’s Hemp Production Program,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “The hemp industry is poised for rapid growth that will create new jobs and economic development opportunities for farmers, rural communities and the CBD industry. Regulatory clarity is critical for the hemp industry and we believe the interim final rule is another step toward the proper regulatory framework that will help unlock the true domestic growth potential of the industry. We’d like to thank the U.S. Hemp Roundtable and its hemp industry members for their tireless efforts in achieving this milestone. Now that hemp farming regulations have been established it’s time to focus on FDA’s work to clarify the regulatory pathway for hemp-derived CBD products in dietary supplements. USDA and FDA regulation of hemp and CBD will provide a level playing field for quality and science-based CBD companies to operate, and allow consumers access to safe and beneficial products.”

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments: a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing CBD-based novel therapeutics utilizing CBD. The Company’s PlusCBD™ Oil products are sold at more than 6,000 retail locations through the U.S. and it is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences’ state-of-the-art facility follows all guidelines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and the Company’s full spectrum hemp extracts are processed, produced, and tested throughout the manufacturing process to confirm the cannabinoid content meets strict company standards. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD™ Oil’s benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov . PlusCBD™ Oil was the first hemp CBD supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com .

*SPINS and IRI MULO scan data, 13 quad weeks ending April 21, 2019



