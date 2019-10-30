ImageWare® Systems Sets 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results and Investor Update Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. ( OTCQB: IWSY ), a leader in mobile and cloud-based, multi-modal biometric identity management solutions, today announced that on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 the Company will file its Form 10-Q shortly after the close of the stock market and will host an investor update conference call the same day at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) to review third quarter and nine-month results.



2019 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will host an investor update call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET). The Participant Dial-In Number for the conference call is Domestic/International 631-891-4304. Participants should dial in to the call at least five minutes before 1:30pm PT (4:30pm ET) on November 12, 2019. The call can also be accessed “live” online at http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=136798 .

A replay of the recorded call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website ( https://www.iwsinc.com/company/investor-relations/ .) You can also listen to a replay of the call by dialing toll-free 1-844-512-2921 (international only 1-412-317-6671) starting November 12, 2019, at 7:30pm ET through November 19, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. Please use PIN Number 10007968.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing two-factor, biometric, and multi-factor cloud-based authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next-generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare’s products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. ImageWare Systems, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in Oregon, Canada, Mexico, and Japan. For a full list of ImageWare partnerships with leading global brands such as ForgeRock, Fujitsu, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Verizon, and others, please visit https://www.iwsinc.com/partners/ . To learn more about ImageWare, visit https://www.iwsinc.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in ImageWare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Harvey Bibicoff, CEO, Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.

(818) 379-8500 harvey@bibimac.com

Michael Senger, VP Corporate Communications, ImageWare Systems, Inc.

(858) 257-0358 media@iwsinc.com



