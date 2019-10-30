Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Coordinates Efforts to Bring Home 32 Distressed Filipinos from Mexico, Egypt, Morocco

The Department of Foreign Affairs, through the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs, coordinated the efforts of the Philippine Embassies in Mexico City, Cairo, and Tripoli to successfully bring home a total of 32 distressed Filipinos from their regions.

The distressed Filipinos (who were either detained, figured in an accident, or were victims of human trafficking abroad) arrived in Manila last night.

"While so much is demanded from us, rest assured that our men and women will tirelessly perform their duties whenever, wherever," Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said.

From Mexico, 19 wrongfully detained Filipino seafarers were afforded legal and welfare assistance. The Philippine Embassy in Mexico had closely monitored the case up until the eventual release and repatriation of the said Filipino seafarers.

Meanwhile, the 11 Filipinos from Egypt were part of the group that figured in a vehicular accident in Dahab, Egypt. The Philippine Embassy in Cairo and the Filipino Community in the area were among the first responders.

Also included in the late-night arrival were two OFWs who were illegally deployed and trafficked to Morocco as household service workers. Their rescue and immediate repatriation were handled by the Honorary Consulate General in Casablanca, Morroco, and the Embassy in Tripoli. The DFA endorsed their cases to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking and the National Bureau of Investigation for appropriate action



