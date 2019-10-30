In Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market Worth USD 14.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market by Product& Service, Technology (Cell Culture, OMICS), Method (Cell-based Assays, In-Silico), End-point (ADME, Genotoxicity, Organ Toxicity, Dermal Toxicity), End-user, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global in-vitro toxicology testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to reach $14.4 billion by 2025.

The growth in the overall in-vitro toxicology testing market is driven by factors, such as ethical issues and pressure from animal activists’ groups concerning the use of animals for testing, ban on animal testing on cosmetic products, support from regulatory bodies regarding the approval of in vitro tests, low costs associated with in-vitro toxicology testing, and advancements in in-vitro methodologies. Moreover, synergetic relationships between various stakeholders in the industry and increasing toxicology databases to facilitate the use of in vitro test methods are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market is mainly segmented by product & service (equipment, assay kits, consumables, software, services), technology (cell culture technologies, high-throughput screening technologies, OMICS technologies), method (cell-based assays, biochemical assays, in-silico, ex-vivo), end-point (ADME; skin irritation, corrosion, sensitization; genotoxicity; cytotoxicity; ocular toxicity; organ toxicity; phototoxicity; and dermal toxicity), and end-user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, cosmetics industry, food industry, and chemical industry). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.

The consumables segment is estimated to dominate the global in vitro toxicology testing market in 2019, mainly due to increasing number of in vitro tests being performed across the globe leading to recurrent purchase of reagents and other labware. However, the software segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing computer models and algorithms being developed to predict toxicity of test substances.

On the basis of technology, the cell culture technologies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the in vitro toxicology testing market in 2019, owing to growing adoption of 3D cell culture and stem cell models.

On the basis of method, the cell-based assays segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall in-vitro toxicology testing market in 2019. Advancements in cell-based technologies such as high-content screening and label-free detection are expected to further drive the market growth for cell-based assays.

Geographically, Europe commanded the largest share of global in vitro toxicology testing, followed by North America and Asia Pacific (APAC). The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the factors such as ban on animal testing for cosmetics and its ingredients and government initiatives to promote the reduction of use of animals for toxicity testing. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR for next 5-6 years, owing to increasing biotech investments in this region and growing collaborations between local and foreign companies.

The overall in vitro toxicology testing market is a highly consolidated in nature, wherein top 3 major players — Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US) - accounted for a major share of the global in vitro toxicity testing market. Other key players operating in this market are Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), among others.

Scope of the Report:

In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market by Product & Service

Equipment

Assay Kits

Consumables

Software

Services

In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market by Technology

Cell Culture Technologies

High-Throughput Screening Technologies

OMICS Technologies

In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market by Method

Cell-based Assays

Biochemical Assays

In-Silico

Ex-Vivo

In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market by End-point

ADME

Skin Irritation, Corrosion, Sensitization

Genotoxicity

Cytotoxicity

Ocular Toxicity

Organ Toxicity

Phototoxicity

Dermal Toxicity

Other Toxicity End-points

In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Cosmetics Industry

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market by Geography

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Rest of World Latin America Middle East and Africa



