Iliad in Italy: One Year Later - Development Prospects, Especially in Light of 5G Deployment

This study starts by looking back at Iliad's strategy in France through its subsidiary Free Mobile and describes the Italian market before Iliad's entry. It then summarises the stages of Iliad's entry into the Italian market and describes the characteristics of its offering.



It subsequently analyses the initial results of Iliad's entry into the Italian market and its impact on the level of competition. Finally, it examines the development prospects for Iliad in Italy, especially in light of 5G deployment.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Iliad's offering in Italy

1.1. Iliad in France: the Free Mobile whirlwind

1.2. The Italian market before the arrival of Iliad

1.3. How did Iliad enter the Italian market?

1.4. Iliad's Italian services are similar to its French range



2. Initial results and impact on the Italian market

2.1. Impact on the market and the competitive balance

2.2. Questions remain over the business model and quality of service



3. Conclusions

3.1. A spectacular entry that raises doubts in the medium term

3.2. What are the prospects for Iliad Italia with the arrival of 5G?

Companies Mentioned



3 Italia

Bouygues Telecom

Cellnex

Fastweb

Free

Iliad

Inwit

Orange

SFR

TIM

Vodafone

Wind Tre

