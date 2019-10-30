One Day Programme: Advanced Drafting Techniques for Successful EPO Patent Applications - London, United Kingdom - June 10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Drafting Techniques for Successful EPO Patent Applications" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Many patent applications and patents are lost before the EPO, either before Opposition Divisions or before Appeal due to incorrect original drafting, and added subject matter is a recurrent problem. Learn advanced drafting techniques for successful EPO patent applications.

Many patent applications and patents are lost before the EPO Boards of Appeal due to incorrect original drafting. Added subject matter is a recurrent problem: Amendments made during grant procedure, to take account or new prior art, amount to added subject-matter, often fatal in opposition procedure before the EPO, and national courts.

Sufficiency of disclosure can also be a problem, as if initial disclosure is insufficient, amending it can amount to adding subject-matter.

The purpose of the seminar is to identify the problems of added subject-matter and sufficiency of disclosure, and show how they can be easily avoided by careful drafting.

Key Topics Covered:

Article 123(2) - added subject matter

Avoiding problems with amendments

Article 83 - sufficiency of disclosure

Continuing Professional Development

This course qualifies for the following CPD programmes:

CPD certificate of attendance: 5.50 hours

General Council of the Bar: 5.50 hours

Who Should Attend:



Qualified European patent attorneys

Patent attorneys in private practice

Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers

People working or training in intellectual property

US attorneys working in Europe

Trainee patent attorneys

EQE Candidates

Those already familiar with the field will find the seminars valuable for updating their knowledge on the latest case law and its implications

Agenda:



How to identify and deal effectively with added subject matter at the EPO - Article 123(2)

Documents of reference for the application of Art 123(2)

Decisions of the Enlarged Board of Appeal

Tools available in order to assess added subject-matter

Main criterion directly and unambiguously derivable

Examples of amendments not allowable under Art 123(2)

Examples of amendments allowable under Art 123(2)

Necessity to indicate amendments and their basis

How to identify and deal effectively with added subject matter at the EPO - Article 123(2) continued

Added subject-matter and clarity

Other not allowable cases of adding subject-matter

Broadening of features or intermediate generalisation

Revision of the stated technical problem

Prior art disclosed in the application/patent

Divisional applications

Correction of errors

Added subject-matter and extension of protection

Disclosed and undisclosed disclaimers

Practical workshop: Exercises to exemplify the concepts learnt

The importance of sufficiency of disclosure - Article 83

Enabling disclosure

Objections concerning essential features

The interplay between Art 83, Art 84 and Art 56

Sufficiency when overcoming a prejudice

Fundamental and partial insufficiency

Sufficiency and Rule 56

Consequences of a lack of sufficiency at search stage

Sufficiency vs. Clarity

Plausibility, especially in the medicine sector

Substantiation of lack of sufficiency in opposition

The importance of sufficiency of disclosure - Article 83 continued

Sufficiency vs. added subject-matter

Disclaimers and sufficiency

Reach-through' claims

Practical workshop: Exercises to exemplify the concepts learnt

Latest case law and its implications for your EPO patent applications

General case law on sufficiency

Case law on sufficiency in biotechnology

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74s6m2





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.