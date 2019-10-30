Level One Bancorp, Inc. reports third quarter 2019 net income of $4.4 million, representing $0.56 of diluted earnings per common share

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level One Bancorp, Inc. (“Level One”) (Nasdaq: LEVL) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2019, which included net income of $4.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share. Excluding expenses related to the pending merger with Ann Arbor State Bank, net income would have been $4.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $3.6 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter and $3.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.



Patrick J. Fehring, President and Chief Executive Officer of Level One, commented, "We are pleased to announce a solid third quarter with net income of $4.4 million, which was $1.2 million, or 35%, higher than net income in third quarter of 2018. Our third quarter earnings were driven by net interest income of $13.0 million, noninterest income of $3.9 million, and a previously announced provision benefit related to a loan payoff. Overall, credit quality has improved as nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets declined to 0.78% at September 30, 2019 compared with 1.30% at December 31, 2018. Finally, book value per share increased 15.98% over the past twelve months."

He continued, "In addition, during the third quarter of 2019, we announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Ann Arbor State Bank. We are extremely excited about this merger as it aligns with our strategic growth goals and affords us an opportunity to accelerate our expansion in the very attractive Ann Arbor market."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net income was $4.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.59%, compared to 3.50% in the preceding quarter and 3.97% in the third quarter of 2018

Noninterest income increased 100.52% to $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities

Total assets increased 4.37% to $1.51 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.45 billion at September 30, 2018

Total loans increased 4.84% to $1.17 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.11 billion at September 30, 2018

Total deposits increased 5.68% to $1.19 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.13 billion at September 30, 2018

Book value per share increased 15.98% to $21.77 per share at September 30, 2019, compared to $18.77 per share at September 30, 2018

Tangible book value per share increased 17.20% to $20.51 per share at September 30, 2019, compared to $17.50 per share at September 30, 2018

Balance Sheet Review

Level One's total assets were $1.51 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $93.2 million, or 6.58%, from $1.42 billion at December 31, 2018, and up $63.2 million, or 4.37%, from $1.45 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase in total assets from December 31, 2018 was primarily due to an increase in originated loans, mortgage loans held for sale, fair value of interest rate swaps and receivables from a loan sub-servicer (both included under "other assets"), and cash and cash equivalents.

The investment securities portfolio was $205.2 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $984 thousand, or 0.48%, from $204.3 million at December 31, 2018, and up $6.2 million, or 3.11%, from $199.1 million at September 30, 2018. The increase in the investment securities portfolio during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 reflected our plan to grow the investment securities portfolio proportionately with total assets.

Total loans were $1.17 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $42.4 million, or 3.76%, from $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018, and up $53.9 million, or 4.84%, from $1.11 billion at September 30, 2018. The growth in total loans compared to December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 was primarily due to growth in both our commercial and residential real estate loan portfolio.

Total deposits were $1.19 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $59.9 million, or 5.28%, from $1.13 billion at December 31, 2018, and up $64.2 million, or 5.68%, from $1.13 billion at September 30, 2018. The increase in deposits compared to December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 was primarily due to growth in our money market and savings deposits. Total deposit composition at September 30, 2019 consisted of 32.55% of demand deposit accounts, 27.83% of savings and money market accounts and 39.62% of time deposits.

Operating Results

Level One's net interest income increased $547 thousand, or 4.40%, to $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $12.4 million in the preceding quarter, primarily due to the payoff of a large, nonaccrual loan relationship during the third quarter of 2019 which resulted in $408 thousand in loan interest and fee income. Net interest income remained relatively flat as compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Level One’s net interest margin, on a FTE basis, was 3.59% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 3.50% in the preceding quarter and 3.97% in the third quarter of 2018. This increase in the net interest margin compared to the preceding quarter was primarily a result of lower cost of funds quarter over quarter. Average cost of funds was 1.98% for the third quarter of 2019 and 2.07% for the preceding quarter. The decrease in net interest margin year over year was primarily due to lower average loan yield and higher cost of funds as the federal funds rate was 25 basis points higher year over year.

Level One's noninterest income increased $381 thousand, or 10.96%, to $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $3.5 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $2.0 million, or 100.52%, compared to $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest income compared to the preceding quarter was primarily due to an increase in interest rate swap fees (included in other charges and fees) and net gains on the sale of investment securities. The increase in noninterest income year over year was attributable to the same factors mentioned in the quarter to quarter analysis above, as well as an increase in income related to mortgage banking activities. The increase in the mortgage banking activities income year over year was predominantly as a result of the doubling of our mortgage team in the third quarter of 2018.

Level One's noninterest expense increased $372 thousand, or 3.33%, to $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $11.2 million in the preceding quarter, and increased $1.0 million, or 10.38%, compared to $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest expenses quarter over quarter was primarily a result of increased mortgage commissions (included in salary and employee benefits) due to higher loan volumes in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest expense year over year was primarily a result of increased mortgage commissions, salary and employee benefits due to the overall growth in team member headcount, and $319 thousand of expense related to the pending merger with Ann Arbor State Bank. The efficiency ratio, which is a measure of operating expenses as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income, for the third quarter of 2019 was 68.50%, compared to 70.15% for the preceding quarter and 69.73% in the third quarter of 2018.

Level One's income tax provision was $914 thousand, or 17.17% of pretax income, in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $767 thousand, or 17.75% of pretax income, in the preceding quarter and $665 thousand, or 16.96% of pretax income, in the third quarter of 2018.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $11.5 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $7.0 million from nonaccrual loans of $18.4 million, or 1.64% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, and a decrease of $1.4 million from nonaccrual loans of $12.9 million, or 1.15% of total loans, at September 30, 2018. The decrease in nonaccrual loans compared to December 31, 2018 was primarily due to the payoff of three large commercial loan relationships on nonaccrual status during the first and third quarter 2019 totaling $12.4 million. This was partially offset by two commercial loan relationships totaling $5.2 million moving to nonaccrual status. The decrease in nonaccrual loans compared to September 30, 2018 was primarily due to payoffs of three commercial loan relationships on nonaccrual status totaling $7.4 million, partially offset by four commercial loan relationships totaling $6.1 million moving to nonaccrual status.

Level One had $373 thousand of other real estate owned assets at September 30, 2019, compared to no other real estate owned assets at December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets, consisting of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, as a percentage of total assets were 0.78% at September 30, 2019, compared to 1.30% at December 31, 2018, and 0.89% at September 30, 2018.

In addition, we had $157 thousand of loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing at September 30, 2019, compared to $243 thousand at December 31, 2018 and $354 thousand at September 30, 2018, all of which consisted of purchase credit impaired loans from previously acquired financial institutions.

Performing troubled debt restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2019 were $914 thousand, compared to $931 thousand at December 31, 2018 and $2.5 million at September 30, 2018. The decrease in performing troubled debt restructurings year over year was due to one commercial loan relationship totaling $1.5 million moving to nonaccrual. Loans to borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, forbearance agreements, and principal deferral or reduction, are categorized as troubled debt restructured loans.

Net chargeoffs in the third quarter of 2019 were $30 thousand, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to $36 thousand of net chargeoffs, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the preceding quarter and $194 thousand of net chargeoffs, or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Level One's third quarter of 2019 provision for loan losses was a provision benefit of $16 thousand, compared to a provision expense of $429 thousand in the preceding quarter and a provision expense of $619 thousand in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in the provision expense quarter over quarter as well as year over year was primarily due to fewer charge-offs and the release of $362 thousand of specific reserves on a commercial loan relationship that paid off in the third quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $12.3 million, or 1.05% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, compared to $11.6 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at December 31, 2018, and $11.9 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at September 30, 2018. As of September 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 107.46%, compared to 62.70% at December 31, 2018, and 92.36% at September 30, 2018.

Capital

Total shareholders’ equity was $168.0 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $16.2 million, or 10.68%, compared with $151.8 million at December 31, 2018, primarily as a result of increased retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income. Total shareholders' equity increased $22.5 million, or 15.47%, from $145.5 million at September 30, 2018 as a result of the same factors previously mentioned.

Recent Developments

Merger with Ann Arbor Bank : On August 13, 2019, Level One and Ann Arbor Bancorp, Inc. ("AAB") jointly announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated August 12, 2019, pursuant to which Level One has agreed to acquire AAB and its wholly owned subsidiary, Ann Arbor State Bank.

Third Quarter Dividend : On September 19, 2019, Level One’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share. This dividend was paid out on October 15, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019.

About Level One Bancorp, Inc.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Level One Bank, a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in Michigan with assets of approximately $1.51 billion as of September 30, 2019. It operates twelve banking centers throughout southeast Michigan and west Michigan. Level One Bank's success has been recognized both locally and nationally as the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) "Community Lender of the Year" and "Export Finance Lender of the Year" and one of S&P Global's Top 10 "Best-Performing Community Banks" in the nation. Level One's commercial division provides a menu of products including lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, and a full suite of treasury management and private banking services. The consumer division offers personal savings and checking accounts and a complete array of consumer loan products including residential mortgages, home equity loans, auto loans, and credit card services. Level One Bank offers a variety of online banking services and a robust mobile banking application for individuals and businesses. Level One Bank offers the sophistication of a big bank, the heart of a community bank, and the spirit of an entrepreneur. For more information, visit www.levelonebank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect management’s current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue" or similar technology. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations, changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, as well as other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Summary Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited) As of or for the three months ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Earnings Summary Interest income $ 17,983 $ 17,657 $ 17,442 $ 17,041 $ 16,629 Interest expense 4,995 5,216 4,724 4,228 3,560 Net interest income 12,988 12,441 12,718 12,813 13,069 Provision (benefit) for loan losses (16 ) 429 422 (51 ) 619 Noninterest income 3,858 3,477 2,286 2,307 1,924 Noninterest expense 11,539 11,167 10,368 10,384 10,454 Income before income taxes 5,323 4,322 4,214 4,787 3,920 Income tax provision 914 767 747 836 665 Net income $ 4,409 $ 3,555 $ 3,467 $ 3,951 $ 3,255 Per Share Data Basic earnings per common share $ 0.57 $ 0.46 $ 0.45 $ 0.51 $ 0.42 Diluted earnings per common share 0.56 0.45 0.44 0.50 0.41 Book value per common share 21.77 21.07 20.15 19.58 18.77 Tangible book value per share (1) 20.51 19.81 18.88 18.31 17.50 Shares outstanding (in thousands) 7,714 7,728 7,749 7,750 7,749 Average basic common shares (in thousands) 7,721 7,741 7,752 7,750 7,749 Average diluted common shares (in thousands) 7,752 7,856 7,869 7,893 7,901 Selected Period End Balances Total assets $ 1,509,463 $ 1,505,376 $ 1,456,552 $ 1,416,215 $ 1,446,269 Securities available-for-sale 205,242 218,145 226,874 204,258 199,051 Total loans 1,168,923 1,166,501 1,131,097 1,126,565 1,114,999 Total deposits 1,194,542 1,229,445 1,151,463 1,134,635 1,130,311 Total liabilities 1,341,495 1,342,509 1,300,433 1,264,455 1,300,810 Total shareholders' equity 167,968 162,867 156,119 151,760 145,459 Tangible shareholders' equity (1) 158,250 153,121 146,337 141,926 135,570 Performance and Capital Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.16 % 0.95 % 0.96 % 1.11 % 0.95 % Return on average equity (annualized) 10.58 8.92 8.99 10.69 8.95 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(2) 3.59 3.50 3.76 3.73 3.97 Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/net interest income plus noninterest income) 68.50 70.15 69.10 68.68 69.73 Dividend payout ratio 7.03 8.69 6.72 5.87 7.13 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 11.13 10.82 10.72 10.72 10.06 Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 10.55 10.24 10.11 10.09 9.44 Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets 11.73 11.49 11.78 11.82 11.75 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.73 11.49 11.78 11.82 11.75 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.84 13.62 13.95 14.00 13.99 Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 10.12 10.01 10.19 10.21 10.31 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.10 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.78 0.99 1.17 1.30 0.89 Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans 0.98 1.25 1.47 1.64 1.15 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of period-end loans 1.05 1.06 1.06 1.03 1.07 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans 107.46 84.94 71.85 62.70 92.36 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding allowance allocated to loans accounted for under ASC 310-30 100.52 79.41 66.33 57.71 84.72 (1) See section entitled "GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

(2) Presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.



GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this report are not measures of financial condition or performance recognized by GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of our performance, and we believe that providing this information to financial analysts and investors allows them to evaluate capital adequacy, as well as better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

We calculate: (i) tangible shareholders' equity as total shareholders' equity less core deposit intangibles, mortgage servicing rights and goodwill; (ii) tangible book value per share as tangible shareholders' equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding; and (iii) tangible assets as total assets, less core deposit intangibles, mortgage servicing rights and goodwill.

The following presents these non-GAAP financial measures along with their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP:

As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Total shareholders' equity $ 167,968 $ 162,867 $ 156,119 $ 151,760 $ 145,459 Less: Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 331 359 395 447 502 Tangible shareholders' equity $ 158,250 $ 153,121 $ 146,337 $ 141,926 $ 135,570 Shares outstanding (in thousands) 7,714 7,728 7,749 7,750 7,749 Tangible book value per share $ 20.51 $ 19.81 $ 18.88 $ 18.31 $ 17.50 Total assets $ 1,509,463 $ 1,505,376 $ 1,456,552 $ 1,416,215 $ 1,446,269 Less: Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 331 359 395 447 502 Tangible assets $ 1,499,745 $ 1,495,630 $ 1,446,770 $ 1,406,381 $ 1,436,380 Tangible equity to tangible assets 10.55 % 10.24 % 10.11 % 10.09 % 9.44 % Net income, as reported $ 4,409 $ 3,555 $ 3,467 $ 3,951 $ 3,255 Acquisition and due diligence fees 319 — — — — Income tax benefit (1) (67 ) — — — — Net income, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees $ 4,661 $ 3,555 $ 3,467 $ 3,951 $ 3,255 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.56 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 Effect of acquisition and due diligence fees, net of tax 0.04 — — — — Diluted earnings per common share, excluding acquisition and due diligence fees $ 0.60 $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 (1) Assumes acquisition and due diligence fees are deductible at an income tax rate of 21%.





Consolidated Balance Sheets As of September 30, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 2018 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,361 $ 33,296 $ 77,837 Securities available-for-sale 205,242 204,258 199,051 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 8,325 8,325 8,325 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 26,864 5,595 9,392 Loans: Originated loans 1,093,694 1,041,898 1,022,119 Acquired loans 75,229 84,667 92,880 Total loans 1,168,923 1,126,565 1,114,999 Less: Allowance for loan losses (12,307 ) (11,566 ) (11,890 ) Net loans 1,156,616 1,114,999 1,103,109 Premises and equipment, net 13,427 13,242 13,506 Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 331 447 502 Bank-owned life insurance 12,080 11,866 11,785 Income tax benefit 469 2,467 3,201 Other assets 27,361 12,333 10,174 Total assets $ 1,509,463 $ 1,416,215 $ 1,446,269 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 322,069 $ 309,384 $ 380,369 Interest-bearing demand deposits 66,716 52,804 50,226 Money market and savings deposits 332,432 287,575 238,351 Time deposits 473,325 484,872 461,365 Total deposits 1,194,542 1,134,635 1,130,311 Borrowings 111,937 99,574 146,483 Subordinated notes 14,934 14,891 14,882 Other liabilities 20,082 15,355 9,134 Total liabilities 1,341,495 1,264,455 1,300,810 Shareholders' equity Common stock, no par value per share: Authorized - 20,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 7,714,000 shares at September 30, 2019, 7,750,216 shares at December 31, 2018, and 7,749,216 shares at September 30, 2018 89,206 90,621 90,411 Retained earnings 73,394 62,891 59,173 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 5,368 (1,752 ) (4,125 ) Total shareholders' equity 167,968 151,760 145,459 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,509,463 $ 1,416,215 $ 1,446,269





Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2019 2019 2018 2019

2018 Interest income Originated loans, including fees $ 14,633 $ 14,125 $ 12,653 $ 42,652 $ 35,664 Acquired loans, including fees 1,501 1,637 2,454 4,895 7,173 Securities: Taxable 857 980 816 2,773 2,057 Tax-exempt 588 595 450 1,728 1,181 Federal funds sold and other 404 320 256 1,034 708 Total interest income 17,983 17,657 16,629 53,082 46,783 Interest Expense Deposits 4,478 4,617 2,802 13,216 7,467 Borrowed funds 261 346 502 960 946 Subordinated notes 256 253 256 759 759 Total interest expense 4,995 5,216 3,560 14,935 9,172 Net interest income 12,988 12,441 13,069 38,147 37,611 Provision expense (benefit) for loan losses (16 ) 429 619 835 463 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,004 12,012 12,450 37,312 37,148 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 627 662 655 1,914 1,915 Net gain on sales of securities 151 7 — 151 — Mortgage banking activities 2,352 2,316 754 5,788 1,394 Net gain (loss) on sale of commercial loans (37 ) — — (37 ) 11 Other charges and fees 765 492 515 1,805 1,428 Total noninterest income 3,858 3,477 1,924 9,621 4,748 Noninterest expense Salary and employee benefits 7,536 7,193 6,888 21,642 19,013 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,203 1,168 1,173 3,575 3,293 Professional service fees 465 385 494 1,212 1,231 Acquisition and due diligence fees 319 — — 319 — Marketing expense 379 288 264 843 697 Printing and supplies expense 78 104 127 250 343 Data processing expense 661 606 565 1862 1,512 Other expense 898 1,423 943 3,371 3,205 Total noninterest expense 11,539 11,167 10,454 33,074 29,294 Income before income taxes 5,323 4,322 3,920 13,859 12,602 Income tax provision 914 767 665 2,428 2,167 Net income $ 4,409 $ 3,555 $ 3,255 $ 11,431 $ 10,435 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.57 $ 0.46 $ 0.42 $ 1.48 $ 1.44 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.45 $ 0.41 $ 1.46 $ 1.41 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 7,721 7,741 7,749 7,738 7,264 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 7,752 7,856 7,901 7,776 7,414





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Rate (2) Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Rate (2) Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Rate (2) Interest-earning assets: Gross loans (3) $ 1,182,764 $ 16,134 5.41 % $ 1,164,871 $ 15,762 5.43 % $ 1,075,642 $ 15,107 5.57 % Investment securities: (4) Taxable 121,473 857 2.80 143,841 980 2.73 134,619 816 2.41 Tax-exempt 85,332 588 3.28 87,287 595 3.26 67,599 450 3.13 Interest earning cash balances 51,142 289 2.24 32,606 206 2.53 28,685 157 2.17 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 8,325 115 5.48 8,325 114 5.49 8,303 99 4.73 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,449,036 $ 17,983 4.96 % $ 1,436,930 $ 17,657 4.96 % $ 1,314,848 $ 16,629 5.04 % Non-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 23,103 24,347 22,358 Premises and equipment 13,228 13,239 13,465 Goodwill 9,387 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 347 376 533 Bank-owned life insurance 12,023 11,948 11,732 Allowance for loan losses (12,241 ) (12,039 ) (11,591 ) Other non-earning assets 27,145 16,804 7,414 Total assets $ 1,522,028 $ 1,500,992 $ 1,368,146 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 51,963 $ 63 0.48 % $ 56,434 $ 69 0.49 % $ 60,022 $ 52 0.34 % Money market and savings deposits 320,363 1,170 1.45 295,371 1,125 1.53 249,595 625 0.99 Time deposits 543,765 3,245 2.37 582,874 3,423 2.36 463,373 2,125 1.82 Borrowings 70,766 261 1.46 59,272 346 2.33 95,371 502 2.09 Subordinated notes 14,925 256 6.81 14,910 253 6.78 14,874 256 6.83 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,001,782 $ 4,995 1.98 % $ 1,008,861 $ 5,216 2.07 % $ 883,235 $ 3,560 1.60 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity: Noninterest bearing demand deposits 333,690 315,530 329,459 Other liabilities 19,804 17,144 9,956 Shareholders' equity 166,752 159,457 145,496 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,522,028 $ 1,500,992 $ 1,368,146 Net interest income $ 12,988 $ 12,441 $ 13,069 Interest spread 2.98 % 2.89 % 3.44 % Net interest margin (5) 3.56 3.47 3.94 Tax equivalent effect 0.03 0.03 0.03 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 3.59 % 3.50 % 3.97 %

(1) Interest income is shown on actual basis and does not include taxable equivalent adjustments.

(2) Average rates and yields are presented on an annual basis and includes a taxable equivalent adjustment to interest income of $118 thousand, $115 thousand, and $84 thousand on tax-exempt securities for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively, using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(4) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Rate (2) Average

Balance Interest (1) Average

Rate (2) Interest-earning assets: Gross loans (3) $ 1,157,837 $ 47,547 5.49 % $ 1,052,942 $ 42,837 5.44 % Investment securities: (4) Taxable 135,460 2,773 2.74 117,356 2,057 2.34 Tax-exempt 84,476 1,728 3.28 60,570 1,181 3.13 Interest earning cash balances 37,359 670 2.40 27,207 382 1.88 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 8,325 364 5.85 8,303 326 5.25 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,423,457 $ 53,082 5.02 % $ 1,266,378 $ 46,783 4.96 % Non-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 24,075 19,577 Premises and equipment 13,252 13,150 Goodwill 9,387 9,387 Other intangible assets, net 383 588 Bank-owned life insurance 11,955 11,651 Allowance for loan losses (11,950 ) (11,628 ) Other non-earning assets 18,642 9,132 Total assets $ 1,489,201 $ 1,318,235 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 53,894 $ 180 0.45 % $ 62,626 $ 151 0.32 % Money market and savings deposits 307,461 3,389 1.47 266,508 1,851 0.93 Time deposits 556,922 9,647 2.32 455,299 5,465 1.60 Borrowings 62,006 960 2.07 67,073 946 1.89 Subordinated notes 14,910 759 6.81 14,859 759 6.83 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 995,193 $ 14,935 2.01 % $ 866,365 $ 9,172 1.42 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and shareholders' equity: Noninterest bearing demand deposits 316,754 311,675 Other liabilities 17,048 9,941 Shareholders' equity 160,206 130,254 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,489,201 $ 1,318,235 Net interest income $ 38,147 $ 37,611 Interest spread 3.01 % 3.54 % Net interest margin (5) 3.58 3.97 Tax equivalent effect 0.03 0.02 Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 3.61 % 3.99 %

(1) Interest income is shown on actual basis and does not include taxable equivalent adjustments.

(2) Average rates and yields are presented on an annual basis and includes a taxable equivalent adjustment to interest income of $347 thousand and $235 thousand on tax-exempt securities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, using the statutory tax rate of 21%.

(3) Includes nonaccrual loans.

(4) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for

amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Loan Composition As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Commercial real estate: (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Non-owner occupied $ 369,284 $ 364,504 $ 361,066 $ 367,671 $ 362,450 Owner-occupied 196,497 193,500 187,001 194,422 190,131 Total commercial real estate 565,781 558,004 548,067 562,093 552,581 Commercial and industrial 404,130 420,812 401,588 383,455 397,060 Residential real estate 198,277 186,737 180,386 180,018 164,356 Consumer 735 948 1,056 999 1,002 Total loans $ 1,168,923 $ 1,166,501 $ 1,131,097 $ 1,126,565 $ 1,114,999





Impaired Assets As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Nonaccrual loans (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Commercial real estate $ 5,043 $ 2,979 $ 2,694 $ 5,927 $ 4,559 Commercial and industrial 4,071 9,559 10,495 9,605 5,763 Residential real estate 2,339 2,006 3,456 2,915 2,546 Consumer — — — — 5 Total nonaccrual loans 11,453 14,544 16,645 18,447 12,873 Other real estate owned 373 373 373 — — Total nonperforming assets 11,826 14,917 17,018 18,447 12,873 Performing troubled debt restructurings Commercial real estate — — — — 1,511 Commercial and industrial 553 558 562 568 574 Residential real estate 361 363 363 363 365 Total performing troubled debt restructurings 914 921 925 931 2,450 Total impaired assets $ 12,740 $ 15,838 $ 17,943 $ 19,378 $ 15,323 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing $ 157 $ 331 $ 453 $ 243 $ 354

Media Contact: Nicole Ransom (248) 538-2183 Investor Relations Contact: Peter Root (248) 538-2186



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.