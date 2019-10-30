Global $1.1Bn Vinyl Ester Resin Market Outlook, 2024 - Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Will Remain the Largest End-use Industry by Value & Volume

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vinyl Ester Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The vinyl ester resin market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the vinyl ester resin market looks attractive with opportunities in the pipe and tank, construction, transportation, and paint & coatings industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for corrosion resistance materials, growing infrastructural investments, and rehabilitation of old infrastructural projects.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of styrene-free vinyl ester resin and emergence of bio-based vinyl ester resin. Polynt-Reichhold, AOC Aliancys, INEOS, Swancor, and Showa Denko are among the major suppliers of the vinyl ester resin market.



The report forecasts that bisphenol-A vinyl ester resin is expected to remain the largest segment due to its good mechanical and chemical resistance properties at a relatively lower cost. Brominated vinyl ester resin is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to its growing use in applications which require excellent resistance to heat, fire, and chemicals.



Within the vinyl ester resin market, fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume due to wider use in pipe and tank manufacturing. Paint and coating is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing infrastructural spending.



Asia-Pacific will remain the largest market by value and volume. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for corrosion resistance pipe and tanks and growing investment in the building and construction sectors.



Some of the vinyl ester resin companies profiled in this report include Polynt Group, Ashland Inc, Aliancys A.G., AOC Resins, Swancor Ind. Co Ltd, Showa Denko K.K., Sino Polymer Co. Ltd., Scott Bader Co. Ltd, Allnex, and others.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the vinyl ester resin market by chemistry (bisphenol-A vinyl ester, novolac vinyl ester, brominated vinyl ester, and other chemistry), end use industry (FRP, paint and coatings and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the vinyl ester resin market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the vinyl ester resin market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this vinyl ester resin market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the vinyl ester resin market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the vinyl ester resin market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this vinyl ester resin market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this vinyl ester resin market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Vinyl Ester Resin Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Vinyl Ester Resin Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Vinyl Ester Resin Market by Chemistry

3.3.1: Bisphenol-A Vinyl Ester Resin

3.3.2: Novolac Vinyl Ester Resin

3.3.3: Brominated Vinyl Ester Resin

3.3.4: Other Chemistry

3.4: Vinyl Ester Resin Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP)

3.4.1.1: Pipe and Tank

3.4.1.2 Construction

3.4.1.3 Transportation

3.4.1.4 Other Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

3.4.2 Paint and Coatings

3.4.3 Other Industry



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Vinyl Ester Resin by Region

4.2: North American Vinyl Ester Resin Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: FRP, Paint and Coatings, and Others

4.2.1.1: Market by Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Industry: Pipe and Tank, Construction, Transportation and Others

4.2.3: United States Vinyl Ester Resin Market

4.2.4: Canadian Vinyl Ester Resin Market

4.2.5: Mexican Vinyl Ester Resin Market

4.3: European Vinyl Ester Resin Market

4.4: APAC Vinyl Ester Resin Market

4.5: ROW Vinyl Ester Resin Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Vinyl Ester Resin Market by Chemistry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Vinyl Ester Resin Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Vinyl Ester Resin Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Vinyl Ester Resin Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Vinyl Ester Resin Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Bitumen Emulsifier



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Polynt Group

7.2: Ashland Inc.

7.3: Aliancys A.G.

7.4: AOC Resins

7.5: Swancor Ind. Co. Ltd.

7.6: Showa Denko K.K.

7.7: Sino Polymer Co. Ltd.



