Melco Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2019 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MACAU, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2019.

In connection with the Company’s acquisition of a 75% interest in ICR Cyprus Holdings Limited (“ICR Cyprus”) from its parent company, Melco International Development Limited, on July 31, 2019, all periods presented in this press release have been restated to include the assets and liabilities and financial results of the ICR Cyprus group in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

Total operating revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were US$1.44 billion, representing an increase of approximately 16% from US$1.24 billion for the comparable period in 2018. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to better performance in the rolling chip and mass market table games segments.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was US$175.2 million, compared with operating income of US$85.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 104%.

Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) was US$418.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$301.4 million in the third quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 39%.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the third quarter of 2019 was US$83.2 million, or US$0.17 per ADS, compared with US$11.3 million, or US$0.02 per ADS, in the third quarter of 2018. The net income attributable to noncontrolling interests during the third quarter of 2019 was US$8.9 million and the net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests during the third quarter of 2018 was US$1.8 million, all of which related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila and the Cyprus Operations.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During the third quarter of 2019, all of Melco’s Macau integrated resorts continued to deliver strong mass table games revenue growth, which drove group-wide Property EBITDA to expand approximately 39% year-over-year to US$418 million.

“During the third quarter of 2019, Melco’s mass market table games drop and gaming machine handle both reached all-time-record-highs. The third quarter of 2019 also marked the 16th consecutive quarter of positive year-over-year growth in mass market table games drop, highlighting the strength in Macau’s mass gaming market and Melco’s leadership position in the city’s mass and premium mass gaming segments.

“Melco’s portfolio of award-winning integrated resorts, commitment to excellence, and determination to push boundaries have been widely recognized, most recently by National Geographic Traveller with Morpheus being named as the winner of the Design Den category of the 2019 Big Sleep Awards.

“At Studio City, we continue to enhance our entertainment offerings with a series of property upgrades, which include the opening of the ‘Show House’ Night Club in February, the ‘Flip Out’ Trampoline Park in May, and the newly opened 50,000 square foot Legend Heroes VR Park in August.

“The Board has, after evaluating the Company’s current liquidity position and future expected capital needs, decided to declare another quarterly dividend of US$0.16512 per ADS.

“Melco remains committed to managing its balance sheet in a prudent manner. As of September 30, 2019, net debt to last twelve months EBITDA remained modest at approximately 2x, enabling us to continue with our regular dividend program, while retaining ample financial flexibility to reinvest in our existing properties and to pursue new development opportunities.

“Lastly, Japan continues to be a core focus for us. Melco has been a long-time supporter of Yokohama’s suitability to host one of Japan’s first integrated resorts. We have demonstrated our commitment and support to Yokohama through a series of local events across the city throughout 2019 and signed a lease on our Yokohama office late last year.

“In July, we announced our partnership with the Yokohama F. Marinos and the Manchester City Football Club. In September, we announced our ‘Yokohama First’ policy as we focus our Japan team on bringing to Yokohama the best IR the world has ever seen. We believe our focus on the Asian premium segment, a portfolio of high-quality assets, devotion to craftsmanship, dedication to world-class entertainment offerings, market-leading social safeguard systems, established track record of successful partnerships, culture of exceptional guest service, and commitment to employee development puts Melco in a strong position to help Yokohama realize the vision of developing a world-leading IR with a unique, Japanese touch.”

City of Dreams Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$787.3 million compared to US$600.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$233.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$147.1 million in the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performances in the rolling chip and mass market table games segments.

Rolling chip volume aggregated US$17.2 billion for the third quarter of 2019 versus US$12.3 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 2.69% in the third quarter of 2019 versus 2.45% in the third quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.41 billion in the third quarter of 2019 compared with US$1.34 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 33.2% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 27.8% in the third quarter of 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2019 was US$1.21 billion, compared with US$1.12 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 3.1% in the third quarter of 2019 versus 4.3% in the third quarter of 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the third quarter of 2019 was US$104.2 million, compared with US$98.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Altira Macau Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$113.9 million compared to US$90.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. Altira Macau generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$14.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$1.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in all gaming segments.

Rolling chip volume totaled US$4.05 billion in the third quarter of 2019 versus US$5.48 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 3.62% in the third quarter of 2019 versus 2.39% in the third quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

In the mass market table games segment, drop aggregated US$154.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 versus US$130.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 21.6% in the third quarter of 2019 compared with 18.2% in the third quarter of 2018.



Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2019 was US$79.4 million, compared with US$33.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the average number of gaming machines to 178 in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 128 in the third quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 4.2% in the third quarter of 2019 versus 5.6% in the third quarter of 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau in the third quarter of 2019 was US$6.8 million, compared with US$6.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Mocha Clubs Third Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha Clubs totaled US$29.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to US$28.5 million in the third quarter of 2018. Mocha Clubs generated US$6.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2019 compared with US$4.6 million in the same period in 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2019 was US$633.6 million, compared with US$616.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 4.7% for both quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

Studio City Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$337.7 million compared to US$345.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$106.4 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$89.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market table games segment, partially offset by a softer performance in the rolling chip segment.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume aggregated US$2.77 billion in the third quarter of 2019 versus US$5.09 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 2.71% in the third quarter of 2019 versus 3.12% in the third quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$880.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with US$807.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 28.4% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 27.2% in the third quarter of 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2019 was US$711.2 million, compared with US$641.6 million in the third quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 2.8% in the third quarter of 2019 versus 2.9% in the third quarter of 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the third quarter of 2019 was US$49.4 million, compared with US$50.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

City of Dreams Manila Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$130.5 million compared to US$141.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$49.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to US$55.2 million in the comparable period of 2018.

With increased competition in the market, City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume aggregated US$2.44 billion in the third quarter of 2019 versus US$2.98 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The rolling chip win rate was 0.89% in the third quarter of 2019 versus 2.67% in the third quarter of 2018. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$202.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared with US$204.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 31.3% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 32.4% in the third quarter of 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2019 was US$1.02 billion, compared with US$0.93 billion in the third quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 5.3% for both quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the third quarter of 2019 was US$32.3 million, compared with US$28.9 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Cyprus Operations Third Quarter Results

The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and three satellite casinos with a fourth satellite casino scheduled to open in the coming months (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean in 2021, the Company will also continue to operate the four satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, total operating revenues at Cyprus Casinos were US$26.7 million compared to US$16.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. Cyprus Casinos generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$8.5 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.0 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Rolling chip volume totaled US$38.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 8.66% in the third quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop aggregated US$36.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 versus US$37.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. The mass market table games hold percentage was 21.9% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 21.2% in the third quarter of 2018.

Gaming machine handle for the third quarter of 2019 was US$311.5 million, compared with US$158.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. The gaming machine win rate was 5.0% in the third quarter of 2019 versus 5.6% in the third quarter of 2018.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were US$81.3 million, which mainly included interest expenses of US$80.1 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$160.5 million were recorded in the third quarter of 2019 of which US$14.2 million was related to the amortization expense for our gaming subconcession and US$5.7 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use rights.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended September 30, 2019 referred to in this press release is US$15.5 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated October 30, 2019 (the “Studio City earnings release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City earnings release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain costs related to the VIP operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of September 30, 2019 aggregated US$1.74 billion, including US$66.2 million of restricted cash, which was primarily related to Studio City. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs at the end of the third quarter of 2019 was US$4.74 billion.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2019 were US$79.3 million, which primarily related to various projects at City of Dreams, City of Dreams Manila and Studio City as well as developments at City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Dividend Declaration

On October 30, 2019, our Board considered and approved the declaration and payment of a quarterly dividend of US$0.05504 per ordinary share (equivalent to US$0.16512 per ADS) for the third quarter of 2019 (the “Quarterly Dividend”). The Quarterly Dividend will be paid on or about November 22, 2019 to our shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on November 12, 2019, being the record date for determination of entitlements to the Quarterly Dividend.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) “Adjusted EBITDA” is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), land rent to Belle Corporation and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted Property EBITDA” is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, land rent to Belle Corporation, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors. The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as supplements to financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company compensates for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income, net income, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

(2) “Adjusted net income” is net income before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, loss on extinguishment of debt and costs associated with debt modification, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”) are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com ), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com ), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com ), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com ), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com ), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy ) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is scheduled to open in 2021 and expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and three satellite casinos with a fourth satellite casino scheduled to open in the coming months (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will also continue to operate the four satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. The Company also holds equity interests in Crown Resorts Limited (“Crown”), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and which operates two of Australia’s leading integrated resorts, Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex. In the United Kingdom, Crown operates Crown Aspinalls, a high-end licensed casino in London. Crown’s development projects include the Crown Sydney Hotel Resort at Barangaroo on Sydney Harbour. Crown also holds equity interests in the Aspers Group and Nobu and has interests in various digital businesses. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com .

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Restated)(3) (Unaudited) (Restated)(3) OPERATING REVENUES Casino $ 1,242,192 $ 1,046,723 $ 3,727,770 $ 3,270,432 Rooms 88,438 86,149 258,918 221,515 Food and beverage 59,081 53,284 172,745 148,114 Entertainment, retail and other 48,945 50,181 126,727 136,895 Total operating revenues 1,438,656 1,236,337 4,286,160 3,776,956 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Casino (823,115 ) (731,600 ) (2,423,186 ) (2,196,464 ) Rooms (22,887 ) (22,819 ) (67,225 ) (55,787 ) Food and beverage (44,966 ) (42,938 ) (133,452 ) (116,994 ) Entertainment, retail and other (24,792 ) (25,470 ) (73,039 ) (70,836 ) General and administrative (145,123 ) (148,589 ) (423,000 ) (381,898 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (8,740 ) (10,754 ) (45,995 ) (45,748 ) Pre-opening costs (525 ) (4,078 ) (4,638 ) (50,392 ) Development costs (30,433 ) (4,821 ) (39,873 ) (11,728 ) Amortization of gaming subconcession (14,206 ) (14,309 ) (42,601 ) (42,928 ) Amortization of land use rights (5,663 ) (5,704 ) (16,982 ) (17,112 ) Depreciation and amortization (140,640 ) (134,559 ) (422,362 ) (355,993 ) Property charges and other (2,372 ) (4,774 ) (19,578 ) (20,957 ) Total operating costs and expenses (1,263,462 ) (1,150,415 ) (3,711,931 ) (3,366,837 ) OPERATING INCOME 175,194 85,922 574,229 410,119 NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES) Interest income 3,597 1,354 7,169 4,049 Interest expenses, net of capitalized interest (80,123 ) (70,769 ) (225,668 ) (190,888 ) Other finance costs (883 ) (1,299 ) (1,673 ) (4,066 ) Foreign exchange losses, net (79 ) (5,736 ) (9,409 ) (5,674 ) Other (expenses) income, net (3,815 ) 1,561 (20,166 ) 3,012 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (213 ) (3,721 ) (213 ) Costs associated with debt modification - - (579 ) - Total non-operating expenses, net (81,303 ) (75,102 ) (254,047 ) (193,780 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 93,891 10,820 320,182 216,339 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (1,788 ) (1,319 ) (6,777 ) (5,715 ) NET INCOME 92,103 9,501 313,405 210,624 NET (INCOME) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (8,913 ) 1,806 (8,371 ) 3,092 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED $ 83,190 $ 11,307 $ 305,034 $ 213,716 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.058 $ 0.007 $ 0.212 $ 0.140 Diluted $ 0.058 $ 0.007 $ 0.211 $ 0.139 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER ADS: Basic $ 0.174 $ 0.022 $ 0.637 $ 0.421 Diluted $ 0.173 $ 0.022 $ 0.634 $ 0.417 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE CALCULATION: Basic 1,436,810,952 1,514,412,109 1,436,357,772 1,524,031,084 Diluted 1,443,031,676 1,521,685,031 1,443,251,443 1,535,501,155 (3) In connection with the Company's acquisition of a 75% interest in ICR Cyprus Holdings Limited ("ICR Cyprus") from its parent company, Melco International Development Limited, on July 31, 2019, all periods presented in these financial statements have been restated to include the assets and liabilities and financial results of the ICR Cyprus group in accordance with applicable accounting standards.





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Restated)(3) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,669,309 $ 1,472,423 Investment securities 74,107 91,598 Restricted cash 66,037 48,037 Accounts receivable, net 319,935 242,089 Amounts due from affiliated companies 409 87,394 Inventories 42,239 41,093 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 89,273 95,176 Total current assets 2,261,309 2,077,810 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 5,695,451 5,784,343 GAMING SUBCONCESSION, NET 154,701 197,533 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 32,380 31,454 GOODWILL 81,278 81,376 LONG-TERM PREPAYMENTS, DEPOSITS AND OTHER ASSETS 180,303 186,708 INVESTMENT SECURITIES 551,551 - RESTRICTED CASH 129 129 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 4,580 2,992 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 145,500 - LAND USE RIGHTS, NET 741,756 759,651 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,848,938 $ 9,121,996 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 25,161 $ 25,003 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,485,735 1,671,630 Income tax payable 7,552 4,903 Operating lease liabilities, current 36,812 - Finance lease liabilities, current 37,706 34,659 Current portion of long-term debt, net 933,756 395,547 Amounts due to affiliated companies 6,368 15,186 Total current liabilities 2,533,090 2,146,928 LONG-TERM DEBT, NET 3,804,089 3,665,370 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 17,068 29,286 DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES 57,266 54,746 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, NON-CURRENT 125,308 - FINANCE LEASE LIABILITIES, NON-CURRENT 255,494 253,374 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,792,315 6,149,704 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Ordinary shares 14,565 15,385 Treasury shares (91,413) (657,389) Additional paid-in capital 3,169,623 3,715,579 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (81,557) (59,332) Accumulated losses (633,825) (716,966) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ equity 2,377,393 2,297,277 Noncontrolling interests 679,230 675,015 Total equity 3,056,623 2,972,292 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 9,848,938 $ 9,121,996





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Restated)(3) (Unaudited) (Restated)(3) Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 83,190 $ 11,307 $ 305,034 $ 213,716 Pre-opening Costs 525 4,078 4,638 50,392 Development Costs 30,433 4,821 39,873 11,728 Property Charges and Other 2,372 4,774 19,578 20,957 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt - 213 3,721 213 Costs Associated with Debt Modification - - 579 - Income Tax Impact on Adjustments (1,934 ) - (4,216 ) (179 ) Noncontrolling Interests Impact on Adjustments (99 ) (956 ) (7,183 ) (6,196 ) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 114,487 $ 24,237 $ 362,024 $ 290,631 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.080 $ 0.016 $ 0.252 $ 0.191 Diluted $ 0.079 $ 0.016 $ 0.251 $ 0.189 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER ADS: Basic $ 0.239 $ 0.048 $ 0.756 $ 0.572 Diluted $ 0.238 $ 0.048 $ 0.752 $ 0.567 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED PER SHARE CALCULATION: Basic 1,436,810,952 1,514,412,109 1,436,357,772 1,524,031,084 Diluted 1,443,031,676 1,521,685,031 1,443,251,443 1,535,501,155





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus

Operations Corporate and

Other Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Income (Loss) $ 7,797 $ 4,584 $ 167,828 $ 60,424 $ 19,788 $ 5,452 $ (90,679 ) $ 175,194 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 8,740 - - 8,740 Land Rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 765 - - 765 Pre-opening Costs - - 24 6 - 495 - 525 Development Costs - - - - - - 30,433 30,433 Depreciation and Amortization 6,173 1,618 63,135 45,592 19,381 2,541 22,069 160,509 Share-based Compensation 54 39 1,124 421 371 52 5,774 7,835 Property Charges and Other 31 33 889 (7 ) 826 - 600 2,372 Adjusted EBITDA 14,055 6,274 233,000 106,436 49,871 8,540 (31,803 ) 386,373 Corporate and Other Expenses - - - - - - 31,803 31,803 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 14,055 $ 6,274 $ 233,000 $ 106,436 $ 49,871 $ 8,540 $ - $ 418,176 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams Manila Cyprus

Operations Corporate and

Other Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Restated)(3) (Restated)(3) (Restated)(3) Operating Income (Loss) $ (5,993 ) $ 2,445 $ 76,044 $ 43,153 $ 24,760 $ 2,254 $ (56,741 ) $ 85,922 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 10,754 - - 10,754 Land Rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 739 - - 739 Pre-opening Costs - - 1,597 357 20 2,104 - 4,078 Development Costs - - - - - - 4,821 4,821 Depreciation and Amortization 4,951 2,124 63,624 44,892 18,618 1,633 18,730 154,572 Share-based Compensation 107 36 903 388 342 26 5,237 7,039 Property Charges and Other (21 ) - 4,975 563 - - (743 ) 4,774 Adjusted EBITDA (956 ) 4,605 147,143 89,353 55,233 6,017 (28,696 ) 272,699 Corporate and Other Expenses - - - - - - 28,696 28,696 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (956 ) $ 4,605 $ 147,143 $ 89,353 $ 55,233 $ 6,017 $ - $ 301,395





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila Cyprus

Operations Corporate and

Other Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Income (Loss) $ 19,985 $ 12,150 $ 509,575 $ 148,088 $ 82,244 $ 11,145 $ (208,958 ) $ 574,229 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 45,995 - - 45,995 Land Rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 2,283 - - 2,283 Pre-opening Costs 25 - 29 2,555 (7 ) 2,036 - 4,638 Development Costs - - - - - - 39,873 39,873 Depreciation and Amortization 17,480 5,609 195,130 137,361 57,531 7,806 61,028 481,945 Share-based Compensation 258 120 2,835 1,113 1,001 128 17,059 22,514 Property Charges and Other 73 (328 ) 4,766 8,535 4,182 - 2,350 19,578 Adjusted EBITDA 37,821 17,551 712,335 297,652 193,229 21,115 (88,648 ) 1,191,055 Corporate and Other Expenses - - - - - - 88,648 88,648 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 37,821 $ 17,551 $ 712,335 $ 297,652 $ 193,229 $ 21,115 $ - $ 1,279,703 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Altira

Macau Mocha City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila Cyprus

Operations Corporate and

Other Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Restated)(3) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Restated)(3) (Restated)(3) (Restated)(3) Operating Income (Loss) $ 20,198 $ 10,847 $ 334,414 $ 132,510 $ 97,084 $ (12,791 ) $ (172,143 ) $ 410,119 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 45,748 - - 45,748 Land Rent to Belle Corporation - - - - 2,254 - - 2,254 Pre-opening Costs - - 32,657 410 20 17,305 - 50,392 Development Costs - - - - - - 11,728 11,728 Depreciation and Amortization 14,470 6,232 146,447 134,437 56,594 1,633 56,220 416,033 Share-based Compensation 278 111 2,599 1,154 (399 ) 53 14,422 18,218 Property Charges and Other 440 (432 ) 10,517 4,094 28 - 6,310 20,957 Adjusted EBITDA 35,386 16,758 526,634 272,605 201,329 6,200 (83,463 ) 975,449 Corporate and Other Expenses - - - - - - 83,463 83,463 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 35,386 $ 16,758 $ 526,634 $ 272,605 $ 201,329 $ 6,200 $ - $ 1,058,912





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Restated)(3) (Unaudited) (Restated)(3) Net Income Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 83,190 $ 11,307 $ 305,034 $ 213,716 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 8,913 (1,806 ) 8,371 (3,092 ) Net Income 92,103 9,501 313,405 210,624 Income Tax Expense 1,788 1,319 6,777 5,715 Interest and Other Non-Operating Expenses, Net 81,303 75,102 254,047 193,780 Property Charges and Other 2,372 4,774 19,578 20,957 Share-based Compensation 7,835 7,039 22,514 18,218 Depreciation and Amortization 160,509 154,572 481,945 416,033 Development Costs 30,433 4,821 39,873 11,728 Pre-opening Costs 525 4,078 4,638 50,392 Land Rent to Belle Corporation 765 739 2,283 2,254 Payments to the Philippine Parties 8,740 10,754 45,995 45,748 Adjusted EBITDA 386,373 272,699 1,191,055 975,449 Corporate and Other Expenses 31,803 28,696 88,648 83,463 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 418,176 $ 301,395 $ 1,279,703 $ 1,058,912





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data Schedule Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Room Statistics: Altira Macau Average daily rate (4) $ 175 $ 187 $ 177 $ 190 Occupancy per available room 99 % 99 % 99 % 99 % Revenue per available room (5) $ 173 $ 186 $ 175 $ 188 City of Dreams Average daily rate (4) $ 208 $ 215 $ 207 $ 208 Occupancy per available room 98 % 96 % 98 % 97 % Revenue per available room (5) $ 204 $ 208 $ 202 $ 202 Studio City Average daily rate (4) $ 135 $ 141 $ 134 $ 138 Occupancy per available room 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Revenue per available room (5) $ 135 $ 141 $ 134 $ 138 City of Dreams Manila Average daily rate (4) $ 179 $ 158 $ 175 $ 158 Occupancy per available room 98 % 98 % 98 % 98 % Revenue per available room (5) $ 176 $ 155 $ 172 $ 155 Other Information: Altira Macau Average number of table games 102 106 104 104 Average number of gaming machines 178 128 173 127 Table games win per unit per day (6) $ 19,152 $ 15,873 $ 19,858 $ 19,440 Gaming machines win per unit per day (7) $ 202 $ 160 $ 214 $ 150 City of Dreams Average number of table games 517 467 517 476 Average number of gaming machines 863 765 836 707 Table games win per unit per day (6) $ 19,520 $ 15,678 $ 18,387 $ 15,605 Gaming machines win per unit per day (7) $ 478 $ 691 $ 511 $ 807 Studio City Average number of table games 292 288 293 292 Average number of gaming machines 896 938 952 947 Table games win per unit per day (6) $ 12,126 $ 14,287 $ 12,481 $ 14,361 Gaming machines win per unit per day (7) $ 243 $ 219 $ 226 $ 235 City of Dreams Manila Average number of table games 311 307 306 300 Average number of gaming machines 2,267 1,920 2,260 1,885 Table games win per unit per day (6) $ 2,975 $ 5,165 $ 4,451 $ 5,579 Gaming machines win per unit per day (7) $ 259 $ 280 $ 256 $ 284 Cyprus Operations Average number of table games 38 33 38 33 Average number of gaming machines 409 254 372 254 Table games win per unit per day (6) $ 3,256 $ 2,649 $ 2,562 $ 2,626 Gaming machines win per unit per day (7) $ 416 $ 380 $ 432 $ 379 (4) Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms (5) Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available (6) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis (7) Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including our point-loyalty programs) and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis



