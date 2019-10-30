There were 709 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,311 in the last 365 days.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Fiscal Year End Results

/EIN News/ -- PAOLI, Pa., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the "Company"), parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (“Malvern” or the “Bank”), today reported operating results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2019.   Net income amounted to $2.7 million, or $0.35 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared with net income of $2.6 million, or $0.41 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.86 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 1.02 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 7.65 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared with 9.63 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.  

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, net income amounted to $9.3 million, or $1.22 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $7.3 million, or $1.13 per fully diluted common share, for fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.  ROAA was 0.80 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, compared to 0.69 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, and ROAE was 6.78 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, compared with 6.88 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.  Excluding provision for loan loss expense, net of tax, of $1.9 million, adjusted ROAA was 0.96 percent and adjusted ROAE was 8.14 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019.

“We are proud of our accomplishments throughout our fiscal year, especially with respect to our year over year growth in gross loans of 11.7%, total assets of 22.4% and deposits of 23.2%.  We did so in a challenging environment and while maintaining strong asset quality and a solid efficiency ratio.  We believe we are well positioned to grow and continue to execute on our strategic plan," commented Anthony C. Weagley, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Joseph D. Gangemi, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added: “The change in the net interest margin was primarily due to new margin compression caused by the continued high levels of cash and elevated loan payoffs.  Absent these items, the core net interest margin likely would have been closer to 2.70 percent and more in-line with our internal business plans."  He added, "As a result of the September cut in the Federal Funds Rate and the expectation of another 25 basis point cut later this year, we believe that the near-term compression will be abated through the combined deployment of cash and reduction of excess cash, improving spreads."  

  Linked Quarter Financial Ratios  (unaudited)                    
                     
As of or for the quarter ended: 9/30/19   6/30/19   3/31/19   12/31/18   9/30/18  
Return on average assets (1) 0.86%   0.88%   0.70%   0.74%   1.02%  
Return on average equity (1) 7.65%   7.66%   5.74%   6.00%   9.63%  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (2) 2.45%   2.54%   2.67%   2.65%   2.85%  
Loans / deposits ratio 106.64%   106.52%   106.82%   110.70%   117.62%  
Shareholders’ equity / total assets 11.26%   11.03%   11.37%   12.02%   10.72%  
Efficiency ratio, non-GAAP (1)  (2)  (3) 54.3%   56.6%   57.2%   47.8%   58.3%  
Book value per common share $18.35   $17.99   $17.68   $17.45   $16.84  

(1) Annualized

(2) Information reconciling non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is presented beginning on page 12 in this press release.  

(3) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as other expense, excluding certain non-core items, as a percentage of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis plus other income.

Linked Quarter Income Statement Highlights

  
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)  
             
For the quarter ended: 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18  
Net interest income $   7,418 $   7,461 $   7,249 $   6,947 $   7,109  
Provision for loan losses   -   56   870   1,453   125  
 Net interest income after provision for loan losses   7,418   7,405   6,379   5,494   6,984  
Other income   551   454   441   1,146   429  
Other expense   4,453   4,497   4,443   4,094   4,437  
Income before income tax expense   3,516   3,362   2,377   2,546   2,976  
Income tax expense   817   706   411   535   334  
Net income $   2,699 $   2,656 $   1,966 $   2,011 $   2,642  
Earnings per common share            
Basic $   0.35 $   0.35 $   0.26 $   0.27 $   0.41  
Diluted $   0.35 $   0.35 $   0.26 $   0.27 $   0.41  
Weighted average common shares outstanding                      
Basic   7,663,242   7,671,623   7,667,518   7,555,810   6,464,326  
Diluted   7,663,593   7,672,284   7,667,518   7,555,969   6,467,628  

Net Interest Income

Net interest income both as reported and on a fully tax equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was $7.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, increased $254,000, or 3.5 percent, from $7.2 million for the comparable quarter period in fiscal 2018. The change for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 primarily was the result of an increase of $106.3 million in the average balance of loans. The increase in average loans primarily reflects a net increase in commercial loans and, to a lesser extent, a net increase in residential loans.  The net interest spread on an annualized tax-equivalent basis was 2.19 percent and 2.64 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.  For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company’s net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis decreased to 2.45 percent as compared to 2.85 percent for the same three-month period in fiscal 2018.

Net interest income both as reported and on a fully tax equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was $29.1 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, increased $1.9 million, or 7.1 percent, from $27.2 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.  The change for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 primarily was the result of an increase of $117.5 million in the average balance of commercial loans.  The net interest spread on an annualized tax-equivalent basis was 2.31 percent and 2.48 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.  For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, the Company’s net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis decreased to 2.57 percent as compared to 2.66 percent for the same twelve-month period in fiscal 2018.  

Total Interest Income

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, total interest income both as reported and on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was $12.7 million. Total interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, increased $2.0 million, or 18.9 percent, from $10.7 million for quarter ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to a $106.3 million increase in the average balance of loans.   

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, total interest income both as reported and on a fully tax equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was $47.7 million. Total interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, increased $7.5 million, or 18.7 percent, from $40.2 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.  Total interest income rose for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, compared to the comparable period in fiscal 2018, primarily due to a $117.5 million increase in average loan balances. Compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, average interest earning assets increased $109.5 million, the net interest spread decreased on an annualized tax-equivalent basis by seventeen basis points and the net interest margin decreased on an annualized tax-equivalent basis by nine basis points for fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. 

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, interest expense increased by $1.8 million, or 50.2 percent, to $5.3 million, compared to the same period in fiscal 2018, primarily due to an increase of $1.5 million in interest expense on deposits mainly due to an increase in average rates.  The increase in interest expense on deposits mainly reflects an increase in interest-bearing demand and time deposits. The annualized average rate of total interest-bearing liabilities increased 40 basis points to 2.00 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from 1.60 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and, on a linked sequential quarter basis, increased from 1.95 percent or five basis points compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019. At the same time, the average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities increased by $176.8 million. This increase primarily reflects an increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing deposit accounts of $164.4 million and an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $12.4 million. 

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, interest expense increased by $5.6 million, or 43.0 percent, to $18.6 million, compared to the comparable period in fiscal 2018. The average rate of total interest-bearing liabilities increased 45 basis points to 1.90 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, from 1.45 percent for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. At the same time, the average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities increased by $83.5 million. This increase primarily reflects an increase in the average balance of deposits of $88.3 million and a decrease in the average balance of borrowings of $4.8 million.  The increase in the average balance of deposits consisted primarily of a $72.8 million increase in the average balance of other interest-bearing deposit accounts, and a $16.1 million increase in the average balance of certificates of deposit accounts.                                                               

Other Income

Other income increased $122,000, or 28.4 percent, during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019 compared with the same period in 2018.  The increase in total other income was primarily due to a $136,000 increase in service charges and other fees offset in part by a $13,000 decrease in rental income.  The increase in service charges and other fees during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 is primarily due to higher net swap fees through the Bank’s commercial loan hedging program.  The decrease in rental income was primarily due to a loss of a tenant in our Downingtown/Lionville financial center building.    

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, other income decreased $712,000 compared to the same period in 2018. This decrease was primarily a result of a one-time $1.2 million gain recorded in 2018 on the sale of the Exton, Pennsylvania branch location. Additionally, there was a $65,000 decrease in net gains on sale of loans and a $25,000 decrease in rental income, partially offset by an increase of $528,000 in service charges and a $28,000 gain on sale of investments. The change in service charges and other fees during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 is primarily due to the recognition of approximately $708,000 of net swap fees through the Bank’s commercial loan hedging program during the first fiscal quarter of 2019. 

Other Expense

Total other expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased $16,000, or 0.4 percent, when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $201,000 increase in other operating expense, and a $113,000 increase in net other real estate owned expense, partially offset by a $125,000 decrease in professional fees, an $81,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits, and a $70,000 decrease in the federal deposit insurance premium.  The increase in other operating expense was primarily due to the imposition of the Pennsylvania shares tax related to the Bank’s new standing as a National Association.  The increase in net other real estate owned expense was mainly due to the payment of real estate taxes, while the decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to normal attrition.  The reduction in the federal deposit insurance premium resulted from the Deposit Insurance Fund reserve ratio exceeding the official required reserve ratio, which in turn generates credits to qualified participating banks.  The Company has a current credit balance of approximately $160,000 that can be used to offset premiums during the next several quarters, should FDIC reserves remain above the required reserve ratio level.

For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, total other expense decreased $316,000, or 1.8 percent, compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease primarily reflected a $1.1 million decrease in professional fees, and a $77,000 decrease in the federal deposit insurance premium.  These decreases were offset by a $471,000 increase in other operating expenses, a $348,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $192,000 increase in net other real estate owned expense.  The decrease in professional fees during the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2019 was primarily due to lower legal expense. The reduction in the federal deposit insurance premium resulted from the aforementioned credit received during the fourth quarter of 2019.  The increase in salaries and employee benefits reflects normal increases to salary and benefits.  The increase in other operating expenses was primarily due to the Pennsylvania shares tax while the increase in net other real estate owned expense was due to expenses related to an other real estate owned (“OREO”) property.

The following table presents the components of Other Expense for the periods indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited)          
For the quarter ended: 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
Salaries and employee benefits $   2,097 $   2,223 $   2,213 $   2,008 $   2,178
Occupancy expense   580   560   577   539   570
Federal deposit insurance premium   1   78   73   69   71
Advertising   17   30   30   30   30
Data processing   260   259   251   254   279
Professional fees   440   405   455   499   565
Net other real estate owned expense   113   30   28   21  
Other operating expenses   945   912   816   674   744
  Total other expense $   4,453 $   4,497 $   4,443 $   4,094 $   4,437

Income Taxes

The Company recorded $817,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $334,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The effective tax rates for the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were 23.2 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, income tax expense decreased $1.8 million, or 42.3 percent, to $2.5 million from $4.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. The effective tax rates for the Company for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were 20.9 percent and 36.9 percent, respectively. 

Statement of Condition Highlights at September 30, 2019

  • Gross loans were $1.0 billion at September 30, 2019, increasing $106.6 million, or 11.7 percent, from September 30, 2018.     
  • Total assets stood at $1.3 billion at September 30, 2019, increasing $231.3 million, or 22.4 percent, compared to September 30, 2018.
  • Deposits totaled $953.8 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $179.6 million, or 23.2 percent, compared to September 30, 2018. 
  • Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances totaled $133.0 million at September 30, 2019, an increase from $118.0 million at September 30, 2018.
  • The Bank had gross originations of $46.2 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2019, with net portfolio reduction of $2.4 million. Gross loan originations during the quarter consisted of $27.0 million in commercial loans, $10.9 million in residential mortgage loans, $6.4 million in construction and development loans, and $1.9 million in consumer loans.  
  • Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 0.64 percent of total assets at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.30 percent at September 30, 2018. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 434.6 percent at September 30, 2019, compared to 294.7 percent at September 30, 2018.
  • Excluding one OREO property of $5.8 million, NPAs were 0.18 percent of total assets at September 30, 2019.
  • The Company’s ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets was 11.26 percent at September 30, 2019, compared to 10.72 percent at September 30, 2018. 
  • Book value per common share amounted to $18.35 at September 30, 2019, compared to $16.84 at September 30, 2018. 
  • The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 54.3 percent at September 30, 2019, compared to 58.3 percent at September 30, 2018. 

Linked Quarter Statements of Condition Data

(in thousands, unaudited)
           
At quarter ended: 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
Cash and due from depository institutions $   1,400 $   1,535 $   1,370 $   1,377 $   1,563
Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions   152,143   148,501   109,450   98,499   29,271
Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value   18,411   23,552   19,371   19,231   24,298
Investment securities held to maturity   22,485   23,323   26,789   29,323   30,092
Restricted stock, at cost   11,129   10,404   8,952   9,493   8,537
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses   1,007,714   1,009,959   997,114   924,639   902,136
Other real estate owned   5,796   5,796   5,796   5,796  
Accrued interest receivable   4,253   4,237   4,344   3,724   3,800
Property and equipment, net   6,678   6,795   6,948   7,067   7,181
Deferred income taxes, net   2,840   3,542   3,434   3,367   3,195
Bank-owned life insurance   19,891   19,766   19,643   19,524   19,403
Other assets   12,482   8,468   7,029   6,452   4,475
  Total assets $ 1,265,222 $ 1,265,878 $ 1,210,240 $ 1,128,492 $ 1,033,951
Deposits $   953,811 $   957,199 $   942,374 $   843,200 $   774,163
FHLB advances   133,000   133,000   98,000   118,000   118,000
Other short-term borrowings           2,500
Subordinated debt   24,619   24,579   24,540   24,500   24,461
Other liabilities   11,284   11,432   7,758   7,113   4,004
Shareholders' equity   142,508   139,668   137,568   135,679   110,823
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,265,222 $ 1,265,878 $ 1,210,240 $ 1,128,492 $ 1,033,951

The following table sets forth the Company’s consolidated average statements of condition for the periods presented.

Condensed Consolidated Average Statements of Condition
           
(in thousands, unaudited)          
           
For the quarter ended: 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
Investment securities $   42,256 $   49,408 $   47,761 $   53,882 $   64,848
Loans   1,015,251   1,010,033   956,840   912,259   908,962
Allowance for loan losses   (10,143)   (10,061)   (9,408)   (8,638)   (9,077)
All other assets   204,912   164,424   130,712   123,643   72,535
  Total assets   1,252,276   1,213,804   1,125,905   1,081,146   1,037,268
Non-interest bearing deposits $   44,104 $   42,151 $   41,035 $   40,420 $   43,330
Interest-bearing deposits   896,928   882,825   814,412   758,813   732,489
FHLB advances   133,000   115,363   101,000   116,859   118,326
Other short-term borrowings   54     277   761   2,522
Subordinated debt   24,602   24,563   24,523   24,483   24,440
Other liabilities   12,413   10,192   7,728   5,750   6,457
Shareholders’ equity   141,175   138,710   136,930   134,060   109,704
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $   1,252,276 $   1,213,804 $   1,125,905 $   1,081,146 $   1,037,268
           

The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.

Deposits            
(in thousands, unaudited)          
At quarter ended: 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
Demand:          
  Non-interest bearing $   55,684 $   48,580 $   42,937 $   39,734 $   41,677
  Interest-bearing   302,039   288,555   295,475   261,025   184,073
Savings   41,875   43,334   43,943   44,438   44,642
Money market   276,644   288,561   283,571   253,436   270,834
Time   277,569   288,169   276,448   244,567   232,937
  Total deposits $   953,811 $   957,199 $   942,374 $   843,200 $   774,163

Loans

Total net loans amounted to $1.0 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $902.1 million at September 30, 2018, for a net increase of $105.6 million or 11.7 percent.  The allowance for loan losses amounted to $10.1 million and $9.0 million at September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.  Average loans during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019 totaled $1.0 billion as compared to $909.0 million during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018, also representing a 11.7 percent increase. 

At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, the loan portfolio remained weighted toward two primary components: commercial and the core residential portfolio, with commercial loans accounting for 70.6 percent and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 21.6 percent of the loan portfolio.  Construction and development loans amounted to 4.3 percent and consumer loans represented 3.5 percent of the loan portfolio at such date.  The increase in the loan portfolio at September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018, primarily reflected an increase of $86.9 million in commercial loans, an increase of $22.8 million in residential mortgage loans and were offset by a $2.9 million decrease in construction and development loans, and a $289,000 decrease in consumer loans.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company originated total new loan volume of $46.2 million, which was offset by prepayments totaling $25.1 million, amortization of $10.6 million, loan payoffs of $9.3 million, and participations of $3.6 million.

Loan Portfolio Composition (which does not include loans held for sale):

           
(in thousands, unaudited)          
At quarter ended: 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
Residential mortgage $ 220,011 $ 216,114 $ 202,655 $ 202,306 $ 197,219
Construction and Development:          
  Residential and commercial   40,346   47,485   44,014   41,140   37,433
  Land   3,420   3,809   5,696   7,180   9,221
Total construction and development   43,766   51,294   49,710   48,320   46,654
Commercial:          
  Commercial real estate   543,452   543,045   550,933   508,448   493,929
  Farmland   7,563   5,388   12,041   12,054   12,066
  Multi-family   62,884   64,050   64,328   44,989   45,102
  Commercial and industrial   99,747   97,877   82,731   76,892   73,895
  Other   4,450   5,356   8,111   7,344   6,164
Total commercial   718,096   715,716   718,144   649,727   631,156
Consumer:          
  Home equity lines of credit   19,506   19,348   18,466   14,484   14,884
  Second mortgages   13,737   15,018   15,773   16,674   18,363
  Other   2,030   2,081   1,904   1,915   2,315
Total consumer   35,273   36,447   36,143   33,073   35,562
Total loans   1,017,146   1,019,571   1,006,652   933,426   910,591
Deferred loan costs, net   663   494   478   460   566
Allowance for loan losses   (10,095)   (10,106)   (10,016)   (9,247)   (9,021)
  Loans Receivable, net $ 1,007,714 $ 1,009,959 $ 997,114 $ 924,639 $ 902,136

At September 30, 2019, the Company had $138.6 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of unused commercial lines of credit, home equity lines of credit and available usage from active construction facilities. The Company's current "Approved, Accepted but Unfunded" pipeline at September 30, 2019 included approximately $46.4 million in commercial and construction loans and $23.3 million in residential mortgage loans expected to fund over the following quarters.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans were $1.8 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $866,000, or 32.2 percent, as compared to $2.7 million at September 30, 2018. The decrease in non-accrual loans was primarily due to the sale of one commercial real estate with an aggregate balance of approximately $367,000 during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. In addition, four residential loans and one consumer loan with aggregate balances of approximately $420,000 and $44,000, respectively, returned to accrual status during the fourth fiscal quarter of 2019. The portfolio of non-accrual loans at September 30, 2019 was comprised of twelve residential real estate loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $1.5 million and eleven consumer loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $288,000.     

At September 30, 2019, non-performing assets totaled $8.1 million, or 0.64 percent of total assets, as compared with $3.1 million, or 0.30 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2018. The increase in non-performing assets at September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018 was primarily due to the transfer to OREO of one commercial real estate loan in the amount of $5.8 million.  

OREO was $5.8 million at September 30, 2019 and zero at September 30, 2018.  Excluding the OREO property of $5.8 million, NPAs totaled $2.3 million, or 0.18 percent of total assets at September 30, 2019.  During the fourth fiscal quarter a national tenant signed a lease agreement that is expected to make this OREO property produce income.

Performing Troubled Debt Restructuring (“TDR”) loans were $12.2 million at September 30, 2019 and $18.6 million at September 30, 2018.

Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:

 (dollars in thousands, unaudited)          
As of or for the quarter ended: 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
Non-accrual loans(1) $   1,821 $   2,189 $   2,432 $   2,562 $   2,687
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing   502   228     759   374
  Total non-performing loans   2,323   2,417   2,432   3,321   3,061
OREO   5,796   5,796   5,796   5,796  
  Total non-performing assets $   8,119 $   8,213 $   8,228 $   9,117 $   3,061
Performing TDR loans $   12,170 $   11,824 $   12,099 $   12,164 $   18,640
           
Non-performing assets / total assets   0.64%   0.65%   0.68%   0.81%   0.30%
Non-performing loans / total loans   0.23%   0.24%   0.24%   0.36%   0.34%
Net charge-offs(recoveries) $   11 $   (34) $   101 $   1,227 $   128
Net charge-offs(recoveries)/average loans(2)   —%   (0.01)%   0.04%   0.54%   0.06%
Allowance for loan losses / total loans   0.99%   0.99%   0.99%   0.99%   0.99%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans   434.6%   418.1%   411.8%   278.4%   294.7%
           
Total assets $ 1,265,222 $ 1,265,878 $ 1,210,240 $ 1,128,492 $ 1,033,951
Total gross loans   1,017,146   1,019,571   1,006,652   933,426   910,591
Average loans    1,015,251    1,010,033    956,840    912,259    908,962
Allowance for loan losses   10,095   10,106   10,016   9,247   9,021

______________

(1) Twenty-one loans totaling approximately $1.7 million, or 92.2 percent of the total non-accrual loan balance, were making payments at September 30, 2019.   

(2) Annualized.

The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2019 amounted to approximately $10.1 million, or 0.99 percent of total loans, compared to $9.0 million, or 0.99 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2018.  The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $125,000 for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Capital

At September 30, 2019, our total shareholders' equity amounted to $142.5 million, or 11.26 percent of total assets, compared to $110.8 million, or 10.72 percent of total assets at September 30, 2018.  At September 30, 2019, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 15.38 percent, tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.23 percent, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.38 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.40 percentAt September 30, 2018, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 15.09 percent, tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.71 percent, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.09 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.13 percent.  At September 30, 2019, the Bank was in compliance with all applicable regulatory capital requirements.

Under the Company’s approved stock repurchase plan, during the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company did not purchase any shares of its common stock in the open market under the repurchase plan. During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, the Company purchased 16,863 shares of its common stock in the open market under the repurchase plan at an average cost of $19.95 per share. At September 30, 2019, the Company had 177,653 shares remaining in the repurchase plan.  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provided in this press release is utilized by market analysts and others to evaluate a company's financial condition and, therefore, that such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures presented by other companies.

The Company’s net income is presented in the table below including non-core income and expense items.

(in thousands)          
For the quarter ended: 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
Net income as reported under GAAP $   2,699 $   2,656 $   1,966 $   2,011 $   2,642
Non-core items, net of tax:          
  OREO expense(1)   87   24   23   17  
  Audit expenses(2)         110  
  Other(3)   16     10   100   15
Core net income, non-GAAP $   2,802 $   2,680 $   1,999 $   2,238 $   2,657
Earnings per common share:          
  Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ 0.41
Weighted average common shares outstanding:          
  Diluted   7,663,593   7,672,284   7,667,518   7,555,969   6,467,628

(1) Non-core items for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018 include OREO expense of one commercial real estate loan.   

(2) Non-core items for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 consisted of expenses arising out of the dismissal of the Company’s Certifying Accountant, as previously announced in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on July 9, 2018, which required issuance of consent on previously audited consolidated financial statements.  

(3) Included in non-core items such as accelerated payoff and non-accrual interest amounts.

The Company’s other income is presented in the table below including and excluding net investment securities gains. The Company’s management believes that many investors evaluate other income without regard to such gains.

(in thousands)          
For the quarter ended: 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
Other income $   551 $   454 $   441 $   1,146 $   429
Less: Net investment securities gains   1   27      
Other income, excluding net investment securities gains $   550 $   427 $   441 $   1,146 $   429

“Efficiency ratio” is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as other expense, excluding certain non-core items, as a percentage of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis, plus other income, calculated as follows:

(dollars in thousands)          
For the quarter ended: 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
Other expense as reported under GAAP $   4,453 $   4,497 $   4,443 $   4,094 $   4,437
Less: non-core items(1)   113   30   28   160  
Other expense, excluding non-core items, non-GAAP $   4,340 $   4,467 $   4,415 $   3,934 $   4,437
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis), non-GAAP $   7,426 $   7,471 $   7,263 $   6,958 $   7,172
Non-core items(2)   21     12   127   16
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis), including non-core items, non-GAAP   7,447   7,471   7,275   7,085   7,188
Other income, excluding gain on sale of investments   550   427   441   1,146   429
  Total $   7,997 $   7,898 $   7,716 $   8,231 $   7,617
           
Efficiency ratio, non-GAAP   54.3%   56.6%   57.2%   47.8%   58.3%

______________________

(1) Non-core items for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018 include OREO expense of one commercial real estate loan.  In addition, non-core items for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 consisted of expenses arising out of the dismissal of the Company’s Certifying Accountant, as previously announced in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on July 9, 2018, which required issuance of consent on previously audited consolidated financial statements.  

(2) Included in non-core items such as accelerated payoff and non-accrual interest amounts.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, calculated on a GAAP basis, without excluding net investment securities gains and without deducting non-core items from other expense, follows:

For the quarter ended: 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
Efficiency ratio on a GAAP basis 55.9 % 56.8 % 57.8 % 50.6 % 58.9 %

Net interest margin, which is net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets, is presented on a fully tax equivalent (“TE”) basis as we believe this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item.  The Company revised its estimated annual effective tax rate to reflect a change in the federal statutory rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, resulting from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.  The TE basis adjusts GAAP interest income and yields for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt investments using the blended statutory rate of 21 percent for the current period and 24.5 percent for each of the prior periods presented.  Below is a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income to the TE basis and the related GAAP basis and TE net interest margins for the periods presented.

(dollars in thousands)          
For the quarter ended: 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
Net interest income (GAAP) $   7,418 $   7,461 $   7,249 $   6,947 $   7,109
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)    8   10   14   11   63
TE net interest income, non-GAAP $   7,426 $   7,471 $   7,263 $   6,958 $   7,172
           
Net interest income margin (GAAP)   2.45%   2.54%   2.66%   2.65%   2.82%
Tax-equivalent effect       0.01       0.03
Net interest margin (TE), non-GAAP   2.45%   2.54%   2.67%   2.65%   2.85%
____________________          
(1) Reflects tax-equivalent adjustment for tax exempt investments.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester, Delaware and Bucks counties, Pennsylvania, Palm Beach, Florida, and Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters.  The Bank also operates a representative office in Montchanin, Delaware and a Private Banking Office in West Chester, Pennsylvania.  Its primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.  

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and a strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized wealth management and advisory services to high net worth individuals and families. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services. The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com. For information regarding Malvern Bank, National Association, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company.  There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management.  The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company’s products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations (including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act) and of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system; technological changes; changes in the level of the Company’s nonperforming assets and charge offs; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; the effects of the Company’s lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; and the Company’s ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing.  Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law. 


MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

       
(in thousands, except for share and per share data) September 30, 2019    September 30, 2018
(unaudited)        
ASSETS          
Cash and due from depository institutions $ 1,400   $ 1,563
Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions   152,143     29,271
  Total cash and cash equivalents   153,543     30,834
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $18,522 and $24,804 at September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively)   18,411     24,298
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $22,609 and $28,968 at September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively)   22,485     30,092
Restricted stock, at cost   11,129     8,537
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses   1,007,714     902,136
Other real estate owned   5,796    
Accrued interest receivable   4,253     3,800
Property and equipment, net   6,678     7,181
Deferred income taxes, net   2,840     3,195
Bank-owned life insurance   19,891     19,403
Other assets   12,482     4,475
  Total assets $ 1,265,222   $ 1,033,951
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
  Non-interest bearing $ 55,684   $ 41,677
  Interest-bearing   898,127     732,486
Total deposits   953,811     774,163
FHLB advances   133,000     118,000
Other short-term borrowings       2,500
Subordinated debt   24,619     24,461
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance   1,761     1,305
Accrued interest payable   978     784
Other liabilities   8,545     1,915
  Total liabilities   1,122,714     923,128
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares, authorized, none issued      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,782,258 and 7,765,395 issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2019, and 6,580,879 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018     78       66
Additional paid in capital   84,783     61,099
Retained earnings   59,744     50,412
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares   (1,192)     (1,338)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (569)     584
Treasury stock, at cost: 16,863 shares at September 30, 2019   (336)    
  Total shareholders’ equity   142,508     110,823
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,265,222   $ 1,033,951


MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three months ended September 30,   Twelve months ended September 30,
(in thousands, except for share data)   2019     2018     2019     2018
(unaudited)                      
Interest and Dividend Income                      
Loans, including fees $ 11,403   $ 10,041   $ 43,574   $ 36,862
Investment securities, taxable   222     262     982     1,094
Investment securities, tax-exempt   40     60     207     251
Dividends, restricted stock   177     134     627     467
Interest-bearing cash accounts   844     120     2,265     1,356
  Total Interest and Dividend Income   12,686     10,617     47,655     40,030
Interest Expense                      
Deposits   4,083     2,559     14,348     9,200
Short-term borrowings       14     7     68
Long-term borrowings   802     552     2,693     2,200
Subordinated debt   383     383     1,532     1,527
Total Interest Expense   5,268     3,508     18,580     12,995
Net interest income   7,418     7,109     29,075     27,035
Provision for Loan Losses       125     2,379     954
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses   7,418     6,984     26,696     26,081
Other Income                      
Service charges and other fees   366     230     1,796     1,268
Rental income-other   59     72     243     268
Net gains on sale of investments   1         28    
Net gains on sale of real estate               1,186
Net gains on sale of loans       6     37     102
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   125     121     488     480
Total Other Income   551     429     2,592     3,304
Other Expense                      
Salaries and employee benefits   2,097     2,178     8,541     8,193
Occupancy expense   580     570     2,256     2,295
Federal deposit insurance premium   1     71     221     298
Advertising   17     30     107     152
Data processing   260     279     1,024     1,098
Professional fees   440     565     1,799     2,891
Net other real estate owned expense   113         192    
Other operating expenses   945     744     3,347     2,876
Total Other Expense   4,453     4,437     17,487     17,803
Income before income tax expense   3,516     2,976     11,801     11,582
Income tax expense   817     334     2,469     4,276
Net Income $ 2,699   $ 2,642   $ 9,332   $ 7,306
                       
Earnings per common share                      
Basic $ 0.35   $ 0.41   $ 1.22   $ 1.13
Diluted $ 0.35   $ 0.41   $ 1.22   $ 1.13
Weighted Average Common Shares
  Outstanding 		                     
Basic   7,663,242     6,464,326     7,638,866     6,456,154
Diluted   7,663,593     6,467,628     7,639,166     6,459,510


MALVERN BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA  
   
  Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable) 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2018
(unaudited)       
Statements of Operations Data      
       
  Interest income $   12,686 $   12,456 $   10,617
  Interest expense   5,268   4,995   3,508
   Net interest income   7,418   7,461   7,109
  Provision for loan losses     56   125
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses   7,418   7,405   6,984
  Other income   551   454   429
  Other expense   4,453   4,497   4,437
  Income before income tax expense   3,516   3,362   2,976
  Income tax expense   817   706   334
  Net income $   2,699 $   2,656 $   2,642
Earnings (per Common Share)      
  Basic $   0.35 $   0.35 $   0.41
  Diluted $   0.35 $   0.35 $   0.41
Statements of Condition Data (Period-End)      
  Investment securities available for sale, at fair value $   18,411 $   23,552 $   24,298
  Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $22,609,  $23,309 and $28,968, respectively)   22,485   23,323   30,092
  Loans, net of allowance for loan losses   1,007,714   1,009,959   902,136
  Total assets   1,265,222   1,265,878   1,033,951
  Deposits   953,811   957,199   774,163
  FHLB advances   133,000   133,000   118,000
  Short-term borrowings       2,500
  Subordinated debt   24,619   24,579   24,461
  Shareholders' equity   142,508   139,668   110,823
Common Shares Dividend Data      
  Cash dividends $   — $   — $   —
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding      
  Basic   7,663,242   7,671,623   6,464,326
  Diluted   7,663,593   7,672,284   6,467,628
Operating Ratios      
  Return on average assets   0.86%   0.88%   1.02%
  Return on average equity   7.65%   7.66%   9.63%
  Average equity / average assets   11.27%   11.43%   10.58%
  Book value per common share (period-end) $ 18.35 $ 17.99 $ 16.84
Non-Financial Information (Period-End)      
  Common shareholders of record   391   396   405
  Full-time equivalent staff   82   84   85

