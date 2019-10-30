Ziopharm Oncology to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology , Inc. (Nasdaq:ZIOP) today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 7, at 4:30 p.m. ET to provide a corporate update and discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-309-0618 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-661-378-9465 (international). The passcode for the conference call is 8286838. To access the live webcast or the subsequent archived recording, visit the "Investors" section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com . The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology is an immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for TCR and CAR T-cell therapies and immune-stimulating gene therapy with Controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12). The Sleeping Beauty platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express TCRs to target neoantigens inside and outside hotspots for solid tumors and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) to target CD19 for blood cancers using the Company’s rapid personalized manufacture (RPM) to produce and release CAR-T within two days of gene transfer. The Sleeping Beauty platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell. The Company also is developing its Controlled IL-12 platform, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Ziopharm Contact:

Chris Taylor

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

617-502-1881

ctaylor@ziopharm.com







