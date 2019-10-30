NewLeaf Brands’ Wholly Owned Subsidiary Fresh Water CBD, LLC Announces New & Improved Formulation, Increased Potency and Product Redesign

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLeaf Brands Inc.’s (CSE:NLB) (OTC:NLBIF) (FSE:0NF) (“NewLeaf Brands” or the “Company”) wholly owned subsidiary Fresh Water CBD, LLC (“Fresh Water”) announces that it has completed the redesign of its CBD bottled water. The CBD bottled water will now be offered in sleek 12oz cans. These cans will decrease overall production costs and keep the CBD more sustainable as light will not be degrading the product through clear plastic bottles. Additionally, the Fresh Water has been working with its development team to create a new and improved formulation that increases the per unit dosage from 5MG to 25MG while keeping the same great Fresh Water taste. Fresh Water expects the product to be available both online and in retailers in the coming months.

Joshua Bartch, CEO NewLeaf Brands, commented, “After evaluating the current Fresh Water product in depth and the market as a whole, we felt that we needed a change and something to set us apart from other products currently available on the market. We’ve worked hard with our team to reformulate the product to increase the potency while keeping the same great taste, as well as not increasing the cost to our loyal customers. Additionally, we looked at a number of ways to better serve our customers and the environment with a new sleek can, while also improving the look and feel of the product. We are excited to debut this to the market in the very near future.”

ABOUT NewLeaf Brands

NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol (“CBD”) lifestyle Company. Through the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company’s main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA.

