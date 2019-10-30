NewLink Genetics to Host Its Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call on November 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- AMES, Iowa, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) today announced it will host its third quarter 2019 conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, to discuss its third quarter financial results and provide an update on corporate activities. There will also be a question and answer session following the prepared remarks.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed five minutes prior to the start of the call by dialing (855) 469-0612 (U.S.) or (484) 756-4268 (international). The conference call will be webcast live and a link can be accessed through the NewLink Genetics website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sm3cyp39 . A replay of the call will be available for two weeks from the date of the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and using the passcode: 3794399.

About NewLink Genetics Corporation

NewLink Genetics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that has been focused on novel oncology product candidates targeting indications with limited treatment options. On September 30, 2019, NewLink announced its intent to merge with Lumos Pharma, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting rare and neglected diseases. At the close of the proposed merger, the combined company will operate as Lumos Pharma focused on lead product candidate, LUM-201 (ibutamoren), an oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue targeting pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD) and other rare endocrine disorders. If approved, LUM-201 would represent the first orally administered growth hormone stimulating therapy for PGHD, an established market where daily recombinant human growth hormone injections represent the current standard-of-care treatment regimen. For more information, please visit www.NewLinkGenetics.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of NewLink Genetics that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “projected,” "guidance," "upcoming," "will," "plan," “intend,” "anticipate," "approximate," "expect," “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about NewLink Genetics' financial guidance for 2019 and beyond; results of its clinical trials for product candidates; its timing of release of data from ongoing clinical studies; its plans related to execution of clinical trials; plans related to moving additional indications into clinical development; NewLink Genetics' future financial performance, impact of management changes, organizational restructuring, results of operations, cash position and sufficiency of capital resources to fund its operating requirements; statements about NewLink Genetics’ expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of the combined company; NewLink Genetics’ expectations regarding the sufficiency of the combined company's resources to fund the advancement of any development program or the completion of any clinical trial; statements about the potential benefits of the transaction; the expected completion and timing of the transaction and other information relating to the transaction; expected costs associated with termination benefits and financial impact of the reduction in force, and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that NewLink Genetics makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the NewLink Genetics’ business and the price of the common stock of NewLink Genetics, (ii) the failure to satisfy of the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including approval of the issuance of shares of NewLink Genetics common stock in the transaction or the contemplated reverse stock split, (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (iv) the risk that the definitive merger agreement may be terminated in circumstances that require NewLink Genetics to pay a termination fee to Lumos Pharma; (v) risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully, (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on NewLink Genetics’ business relationships, operating results and business generally, (vii) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations, (viii) risks related to diverting management’s attention from NewLink Genetics’ ongoing business operations, (ix) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, (x) the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data, (xi) the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; (xii) risks related to cost reduction efforts; (xiii) NewLink Genetics’ workforce reduction costs may be greater than anticipated and the workforce reduction may have an adverse impact on the NewLink Genetics’ development activities: and (xiv) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against NewLink Genetics related to the merger agreement or the transaction. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in NewLink Genetics' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and other reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent NewLink Genetics’ views as of the date of this press release. NewLink Genetics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing NewLink Genetics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller

Director of Investor Relations

NewLink Genetics

515-598-2555

lmiller@linkp.com

Source: NewLink Genetics Corporation



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.