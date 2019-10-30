NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK AND DALLAS THEATER CENTER BRING HOPE TO THE HUNGRY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WITH A CHRISTMAS CAROL PRODUCTION

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dallas Theater Center (DTC) and North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) are partnering again this holiday season to help provide hope for hungry neighbors in North Texas with its 12thannual collection drive in conjunction with the DTC’s annual holiday hit production of A Christmas Carol. The production runs November 22 – December 29 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre located at 2400 Flora Street in Dallas. During performances, DTC will provide a location in the Wyly lobby for patrons to donate canned goods to NTFB. Members of the cast will also collect monetary donations after every performance.

“Hope is one of the central themes of this holiday classic tale and what better way to celebrate the Christmas spirit than to give to those in need,” said Erica Yaeger, Chief External Affairs Officer for the Food Bank. “We are grateful for the continued support of the Dallas Theater Center and its patrons. The combined monetary and canned food donations help us meet the increased need for food during holidays and meet our overall holiday giving goal of providing 22 million healthy meals.”

Since 2007, the Dallas Theater Center has donated more than $750,000 to the Food Bank, equivalent to 2.25 million meals, to help provide nutritious meals for hungry North Texans. This holiday season, the Beaumont Foundation of America & Sammons have agreed to double all gifts made up to $200,000. This means that every $1 donated will provide six meals to hunger North Texans.

“We want to encourage everyone to partner with us to directly help the children, seniors and families in our 13-county service area, Yaeger said. “Together, we can provide hungry North Texans with healthy meals this holiday season.”

"Dallas Theater Center is proud to support the North Texas Food Bank through our production of A Christmas Carol," said Jeff Woodward, Managing Director of the Dallas Theater Center. "For 12 consecutive years, our audience members have generously donated well over half a million dollars, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with NTFB to be a small part in making a big difference in our community"

Former Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member Brandon Potter will play Ebenezer Scrooge in the classic tale that follows a magical journey of hope and redemption. A Christmas Carol begins on November 22 and runs through December 29. A special Pay-What-You-Can performance is on November 24 and Press Night will be November 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to A Christmas Carol are on sale now at www.DallasTheaterCenter.organd by phone at (214) 522-8499.





ABOUT THE NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano— the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area— this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors and families. But the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex and in order to meet the need the NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts. Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025. For more information, visit ntfb.org. For multi-media support of stories about NTFB, including videos, photos, logos and graphics, click here.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

ABOUT DALLAS THEATER CENTER:

One of the leading regional theaters in the country and the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award® Recipient, Dallas Theater Center (DTC) performs to an audience of more than 100,000 North Texas residents annually. Founded in 1959, DTC is now a resident company of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and presents its Mainstage season at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, designed by REX/OMA, Joshua Prince-Ramus and Rem Koolhaas and at its original home, the Kalita Humphreys Theater, the only freestanding theater designed and built by Frank Lloyd Wright. DTC is one of only two theaters in Texas that is a member of the League of Resident Theatres, the largest and most prestigious non-profit professional theater association in the country. Under the leadership of Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty and Managing Director Jeffrey Woodward, DTC produces a six-play subscription series of classics, musicals and new plays and an annual production of A Christmas Carol; extensive education programs, including the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award-winning Project Discovery, SummerStage and partnerships with Southern Methodist University’s Meadows School of the Arts and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts; and many community collaborations. In 2017, in collaboration with SMU Meadows and AT&T Performing Arts Center, DTC launched Public Works Dallas, a groundbreaking community engagement and participatory theater project designed to deliberately blur the line between professional artists and community members, culminating in an annual production featuring more than 200 Dallas citizens performing a play. Throughout its history, DTC has produced many new works, including The Texas Trilogy by Preston Jones in 1978; Robert Penn Warren’s All the King’s Men, adapted by Adrian Hall, in 1986; and recent premieres of penny candy by Jonathan Norton, Miller, Mississippi by BooKillebrew; Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure by Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn; Bella: An American Tall Tale by Kirsten Childs; Clarkston by Samuel D. Hunter and Moonshine: That Hee Haw Musical by Robert Horn, Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Dallas Theater Center gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors: Texas Instruments, American Airlines, TACA, Dallas Tourism PID, TCA, Lexus, and NBC5.





