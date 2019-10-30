BioCorRx Announces UnCraveRx™ a Medically-Assisted Weight Loss Program as Sponsor and Exhibitor at the 36th Annual American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Society Meeting

/EIN News/ -- ANAHEIM, CA, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a leader, developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of addiction and related disorders, today announces its medically-assisted weight loss program, UnCraveRx™, as an exhibitor and sponsor at the 36th Annual American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Society (ASMBS) Meeting being held on November 3-7 in Las Vegas.



In early October, the Company announced the official launch of UnCraveRx™, a medically-assisted weight loss program. This program is designed to use a sustained-release anti-craving medication to aid in the reduction of food cravings in combination with 12 weeks of access to a virtual application that features on-demand virtual fitness and nutrition support, as well as behavioral lifestyle group support.

Lourdes Felix, CFO, COO, and Director, stated, “Since launching UnCraveRx a little less than a month ago, we have already received tremendous attention and feedback from medical professionals excited to offer the program as an option for patients in need. We look forward to exhibiting at the ASMBS Annual Meeting to inform attendees about the program and increase awareness on our medically assisted weight loss program.”

At the ASMBS Annual Meeting, the Company intends to inform attendees about the UnCraveRx™ program, demonstrate its easy-to-navigate accompanying mobile application, and educate medical professionals on how to offer the program to their patients.

The ASMBS Annual Meeting is the premier international gathering for surgeons and integrated health professionals dedicated to the prevention and treatment of obesity. This year’s meeting will feature a wide array of educational opportunities, professional networking events and an expansive exhibitor hall that includes the latest weight-loss advancements.

Physicians and medical professionals wanting to learn more about UnCraveRx™, please visit https://uncraverx.com/#training .

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program is a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program for substance use; please visit www.beataddiction.com for more information on the BioCorRx Recovery Program. The UnCraveRx™ Weight Loss Program is also a medication-assisted program; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx™. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information on BICX and product pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

