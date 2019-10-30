Contango Oil & Gas Company Announces Closing of Transaction to Acquire Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana Assets of Will Energy Corporation

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) (“Contango” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has completed its previously announced acquisition of approximately 159,872 net acres located in North Louisiana (12,560 net acres) and the Western Anadarko Basin in Western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle (147,312 net acres) (the “Properties”) from Will Energy Corporation for an aggregate consideration of $23 million. Following adjustments for recent sales of non-core, non-operated Louisiana properties by Will Energy, the results of operations for the period between the effective and closing dates, and other estimated customary closing adjustments, the consideration paid at closing consisted of $14.75 million in cash and 3,500,000 shares of common stock (the “Acquisition”).



The Properties are approximately 95% held by production, and currently produce approximately 1,400 boepd with 34% of that production comprised of liquids. Approximately 75% of that production is operated. The Properties are mature fields with existing cash flow, low decline and significant development potential from PDNP and PUD opportunities.

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Oklahoma and to use that cash flow to explore, develop, exploit, increase production from and acquire crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on Contango’s current expectations and include statements regarding the Acquisition, expected reserves, cash flow development upside, consolidation opportunities, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, strategies or statements about future events or performance. Words and phrases used to identify forward-looking statements include terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “potential,” “possible,” “efforts,” “goal,” or “intends,” or words and phrases stating that certain actions, events or results “may,” “will,” “should,” or “could” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to market conditions, industry conditions and factors which could affect Contango’s operations or financial results, including those described in Contango’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the projections in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Contango does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions change, except as required by law.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The shares of common stock issued as consideration for the Properties have not been registered under the Securities Act or under any state securities laws and, unless so registered may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Contango Oil & Gas Company

E. Joseph Grady, 713-236-7400

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

or

Sergio Castro, 713-236-7400

Vice President and Treasurer

Source: Contango Oil & Gas Company



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.