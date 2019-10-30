Verizon and Defense Media Activity partner to deliver digital content to service members

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and the Defense Media Activity (DMA) today announced a multi-year partnership with the Department of Defense (DoD) to deliver streaming content offerings including news, sports, and entertainment through live, linear and on-demand channels to overseas service members and their families.

The Defense Media Activity provides a broad range of high-quality multimedia products and services to inform, educate, and entertain DoD audiences around the world. Their mission is to help military commanders quickly deliver vital “command” information to widely distributed US Forces overseas as well as to provide the overseas military audience American entertainment, news and sports programming.



“Verizon is proud to support the DMA’s rollout of a bold digital transformation of the American Forces Network (AFN) brand with a world-class streaming delivery platform,” said Mike Maiorana, senior vice president, Verizon public sector. “It’s Verizon’s distinct honor and privilege to provide service members and their families the next generation of American programming to stay connected, informed and entertained.”



The Verizon Media Platform is the simplest way to prepare, deliver, display and consume content online. It’s built on the world’s largest, most connected delivery network, ensuring high-quality, instant-on viewing of digital content on any device, anytime, anywhere. This solution will deliver expanded, reduced cost programming and an enriched user experience. This partnership will propel DMA into the future of digital media streaming content and quickly accelerate their transformation into a digital based media organization with market leading capabilities. Today, Verizon Media Platform powers over-the-top (OTT) experiences for industry leading studios and broadcasters such as Disney/ABC, FOX and Discovery.

“We are pleased to partner with an industry leader like Verizon who is uniquely positioned to enable DMA to transition from an antiquated satellite-based media delivery system to an Internet-based ‘IP-Streaming platform,” said Acting DMA Director, Colonel Paul R. Haverstick. “This evolution to IP-Streaming will allow the DOD to better provide information to its service members, civilian employees and their families overseas and allows AFN to continue to be a relevant and trusted source for accurate DOD information.”



Verizon has a long history of providing technology solutions across Federal Government agencies for improved security, collaboration and productivity and was recently named a Top 100 Government Contractor by Washington Technology . Verizon is also a leader in wireless innovation and continues to apply that innovation to address the challenges that our military, government, public safety agencies and first responders face every day. Since 2000, Verizon has invested more than $145 billion in its global network.



