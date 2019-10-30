PetIQ, Inc. to Participate in the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- EAGLE, Idaho , Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced that the executive management team will participate in the 28th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, AZ.



The presentation will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed live over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.PetIQ.com .

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading, rapidly growing pet health and wellness company. Through over 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels, PetIQ and VIP Petcare, a wholly-owned subsidiary, have a mission to make pet lives better by educating pet parents on the importance of offering regular, convenient access and affordable choices for pet preventive and wellness veterinary products and services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them. For more information, visit www.PetIQ.com .

