Acuity Brands, Inc. to Present at the Robert W. Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference on November 5, 2019

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) today announced that Vernon J. Nagel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will present at the Robert W. Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The presentation will be in the format of a fireside chat and is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

A live Webcast of the event will be accessible by clicking on the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/baird57/ayi/. This event will also be accessible at the Company's website www.acuitybrands.com and a replay of this webcast will be available on the company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2019 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, A-Light™, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius®, Cyclone™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Eureka®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Luminaire LED™, Luminis®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.



