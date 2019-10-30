Mark Beveridge joins Benchmark Mineral Intelligence from CRU as its electric vehicle supply chain strategy division grows

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (Benchmark Minerals) is delighted to announce that Mark Beveridge has joined from CRU Group as a new Principal Consultant.

Mark joins Benchmark Minerals expanding division which is focused on implementing supply chain strategies for the lithium ion battery to electric vehicle (EV) supply chains for a wide range of industry participants including mining groups, battery manufacturers, automotive OEMs and governments.

Simon Moores, Managing Director at Benchmark Minerals said:

“Mark’s reputation in the commodity advisory and publishing space is second to none. Mark brings to Benchmark Minerals a wealth of experience in forecasting and advisory on commodity supply chains including nickel and cobalt.

“Mark joining us is yet another signal as to where we are as an independent price reporting agency (PRA) and market advisory business. He will be working with a truly world class team that is number one in its field.

“Despite our significant and organic growth, this is only the beginning as we continue to build our team here at Benchmark Minerals which so far includes hires from Tesla, Albemarle, SQM, Cantor Fitzgerald, Argus Media and Wood Mackenzie.

“In what has been a down market for many, we continue to grow our services and expert resource base in line with demand for our Price Assessments, Forecasting and Advisory services which all specialise in the lithium ion battery to EV supply chain”

Andy Leyland, Head of Supply Chain Strategy Division at Benchmark Minerals said:

“Having someone of Mark’s calibre join the team allows us to continue to expand our offering to those looking to invest and excel in the 21st century. This ranges from specific market due diligence projects all the way through to robust capital allocation strategies”

“As industry plans crystallise into physical projects, more and more companies are having to come to terms with the complexities of the lithium ion battery supply chain. Our Strategic Advisory services help clients to understand and mitigate these risks, benefiting from the over $600bn that has been committed so far.”

Mark Beveridge, Principal Consultant, at Benchmark Minerals said:

“I’m extremely pleased to be joining the Benchmark Minerals team at a time when they are successfully expanding the range of their services and client base.”

“I’ve followed Benchmark Minerals’ growth with interest in recent years, and it has become increasingly clear they now lead the market on insight and knowledge regarding the lithium ion battery supply chain.”

“I look forward to contributing to the company’s aims of building on its already strong position in a fast-changing market.”

About Benchmark Mineral Intelligence:



Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (Benchmark Minerals) is the world’s leading voice and most trusted provider of prices, data and advisory services in the lithium ion battery and electric vehicle (EV) supply chain.

Benchmark Minerals, a Price Report Agency (PRA), is globally known for setting the IOSCO-compliant, lithium reference price which is relied upon to negotiate contracts between lithium extraction operators, cathode manufacturers, battery cell producers and automotive OEMs.

The Company also produces regular price assessments on cobalt chemicals and graphite anode and also tracks lithium ion battery megafactory capacity build out.

Benchmark Minerals also provides Forecasting & Consultancy services that are relied upon by a wide range of customers, from governments, electronics manufacturers, EV makers, battery cell producers, and mining companies.

Premium Quarterly Forecast reports are provided for the lithium, cobalt and graphite industries, including cost curves and a fully linked supply and demand model allowing easy scenario analysis.

Our single-client advisory services provide actionable and implementable recommendations in the form of supply chain workshops, lenders market reports and input to feasibility studies.

To complement its publishing activities, the company has created the industry’s leading platform to discuss the subject – The Benchmark World Tour.

Benchmark Minerals also hosts an industry gathering for the lithium ion supply chain in Q4 of each year. Benchmark Minerals Week consists of two main conferences, Graphite & Anodes and Cathodes, and is the world’s meeting place to negotiate deals and network.

Benchmark Minerals’ data, insight, and understanding of the subject is unrivalled, as witnessed by repeat testimony to the US Senate in 2017 and 2019. In addition, Benchmark Minerals has been invited to give guest lectures at the University of Oxford, Stanford University, and the Royal Institution of Great Britain.

The EV and battery cell supply chain is the sole focus and speciality of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

www.benchmarkminerals.com info@benchmarkminerals.com



