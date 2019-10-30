Food Processing Equipment Market Worth $91.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “Food Processing Equipment Market by Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment, Bakery Processing Equipment, Beverage Processing Equipment, Dairy Processing Equipment, Chocolate Processing Equipment) – Global Forecast to 2025”, the global food processing equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to reach $91.8 billion by 2025.

Demand for food processing equipment has increased significantly, especially in developing economies, due to greater industrialization and urbanization, huge base of population, and higher per capita incomes. Also, the pace with which the global middle-class has grown, it has demanded larger quantities of high quality and more diverse food. As a result, the global food processing equipment market has experienced consistent growth over the years. The growth in this market is majorly driven by the increasing consumer demand for processed food, growing focus on food safety and safety of workers, growing need to increase productivity, increasing focus of food manufacturers to reduce production cost, and government support to promote food processing sector. In addition, emerging economies such as Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa provides significant opportunity for the manufacturers in the overall food processing equipment market.

Request Sample Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5049

The global food processing equipment market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by type (meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment, bakery processing equipment, beverage processing equipment, dairy processing equipment, chocolate and confectionery processing equipment, fruits and vegetables processing equipment, and other food processing equipment). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country level.

Meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment market is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall food processing equipment market in 2019. This market is further segmented into cutters and grinders; smokers, massagers, and tumblers; mixers; tenderizers; killing and defeathering equipment; slicers; evisceration equipment; cookers, roasters, and grillers; deheading and gutting equipment; filleting equipment; and others. Cutters and grinders market is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment market in 2019. However, tenderizing equipment market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing demand for value added meat products in many parts of the globe.

The chocolate and confectionery processing equipment market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, cited to various factors such as rising need to manufacture high-value confectionery products under cost-pressure; growing need of maximizing energy efficiency; and growing confectionery industry due to economic factors, sociological trends, increasing health consciousness, and a fast-evolving indulgence seeking attitude of the consumers. The global chocolate and confectionery processing equipment market is further segmented into depositors, formers, coating and spraying systems, mixers, coolers, and others. The depositors market is estimated to command the largest share of overall chocolate and confectionery processing equipment market in 2019. However, coating and spraying systems market is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this market is primarily attributed to the increasing consumers demand for a novel product and combination of different textures and flavors in the product.

Further, bakery processing equipment market is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the overall food processing equipment market. This market is mainly driven by growing bakery industry; rising raw material and energy prices; growing adoption of new technologies in production in order to improve production processes while optimizing costs and guaranteeing quality; and growing acquisitions and expansions by bakery equipment manufacturers. This market is further segmented into ovens and proofers, dough mixers, moulders and sheeters, dividers and rounders, depositors, and others. The ovens and proofers market is estimated to command the largest share of the overall bakery processing equipment market in 2019. The large share of this market is mainly due to increased productivity of bakery industry and large-scale development in the oven heating technologies and processes of baking. However, moulders and sheeters market is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period, primarily due to growing demand for innovative bakery products.

Meticulous Research® is Glad to Announce Year-End Discount Offer.

Grab Maximum 25% Discount On All Our Research Reports, Discount Valid Till 31st December 2019

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall food processing equipment market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing demand of processed food products in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand; increasing investments from the major global food processors; and burgeoning food and beverages industry, primarily due to increasing urbanization, huge base of population, growing health awareness, and rising disposable income.

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). The food processing equipment market has witnessed number of partnerships, collaborations, and agreements; new product launches; acquisition and mergers; and expansions in the recent years. This market is consolidated in nature with the leading players having a major contribution to the global pie. The key players operating in the overall food processing equipment market are Bühler AG (Switzerland), Marel HF (Iceland), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland), Suite John Bean Technologies Corporation (U.S.), The Middleby Corporation (U.S.), Heat and Control Inc. (U.S.), SPX Flow Inc. (U.S.), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Nichimo International Inc. (Japan), Krones AG (Germany), Paul Mueller Company (U.S.), Key Technology Inc. (U.S.), and Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland) among others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 336 pages with 243 market data tables & 64 figures & charts from the report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-processing-equipment-market-5049/

Scope of the report:

Food Processing Equipment Market by Type

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment Cutters and Grinders Smokers, Massagers, and Tumblers Mixers Tenderizers Killing and Defeathering Equipment Slicers Evisceration Equipment Cookers, Roasters, and Grillers Deheading and Gutting Equipment Filleting Equipment Other Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment

Bakery Processing Equipment Ovens and Proofers Dough Mixers Moulders and Sheeters Dividers and Rounders Depositors Other Bakery Processing Equipment

Beverage Processing Equipment Brewery Equipment Filtration Equipment Carbonation Equipment Blenders and Mixers Other Beverage Processing Equipment

Dairy Processing Equipment Pasteurizers Homogenizers Separators Evaporators and Drying Equipment Membrane Filtration Equipment Other Dairy Processing Equipment

Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment Depositors Former Coating and Spraying Systems Mixers Coolers Other Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment

Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment Juice Extractors Peelers, Cutters, and Pulpers Dryers Evaporators Other Fruit and Vegetable Processing Equipment

Other Food Processing Equipment Market

Food Processing Equipment Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain The Netherlands Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of World Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM) Middle East and Africa





Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5049



Related Reports:

Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Separator, Evaporator and Dryer, Membrane Filtration Equipment), Application (Processed Milk, Milk Powder, Cheese, Protein Concentrate, Yogurt), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

Food Automation Market by Type (Motor and Generator, Motor Control, Rotary Products), Application (Packaging, Palletizing, Processing), Industrial Vertical (Dairy Processing, Bakery, Beverage, Meat Products) - Global Forecast to 2025

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.