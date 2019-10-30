Worldwide Fatty Esters Market Insights (2016-2025) with Profiles on 42 Industry Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fatty Esters - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report reviews analyzes and projects the global Fatty Esters market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2025

Food Processing is the principal application for Fatty Esters on a global basis, the market for which is forecast to be US$830.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5% between 2019 and 2025 and reach a projected US$1.1 billion by 2025. Overall Fatty Esters market is estimated at US$2.25 billion in 2019.

While esters are chemical compounds obtained from acids by replacing at least one -OH (hydroxyl) group by -O-alkyl (alkoxy) group, fatty esters or fatty acid esters are varieties of esters that are derived by combining fatty acids and alcohols. Fatty acid esters, also called oleochemical substances, find wide application in the food, cosmetics & personal care, lubricant, surfactant and pharmaceutical sectors, among others.



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 What Are Fatty Esters?

1.1.1.1 Preparation of Fatty Esters

1.1.1.1.1 Acid-Catalyzed Esterification and Transesterification

1.1.2 Types of Fatty Esters

1.1.2.1 Glyceryl Monostearate

1.1.2.1.1 Composition

1.1.2.1.2 Production

1.1.2.1.3 Applications

1.1.2.1.3.1 Food

1.1.2.1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

1.1.2.1.3.3 Other Industrial Applications

1.1.2.2 Isopropyl Esters

1.1.2.2.1 Applications

1.1.2.3 Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs)

1.1.2.4 Other Fatty Esters

1.1.2.4.1 Glycol Esters

1.1.2.4.1.1 Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Esters

1.1.2.4.1.2 Propylene Glycol Esters

1.1.2.4.2 Polyol Esters

1.1.2.4.3 Sorbitan Esters

1.1.2.4.4 Sucrose Esters



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Physical Properties and Stability of Recombined Low-Fat Dairy Cream Improve by Use of Glyceryl Monostearate and Tween 80

2.2 Medium-Chain Triglycerides Enriched with Lauric Acid Offer Potential in Weight Loss and Cognitive Function

2.3 Effect on Physicochemical Properties of Modified Starch-Stabilized Beverage Emulsions with Sucrose Esters and Propylene Glycol Alginate



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa (Italy)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cargill Incorporated (United States)

Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co., KG. (Germany)

Croda International Plc (United Kingdom)

Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku (DKS) Co., Ltd (Japan)

Evonik Dr Straetmans GmbH (Germany)

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company (Dupont) (United States)

Elementis Plc (United Kingdom)

Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn.Bhd (Malaysia)

Estelle Chemicals Pvt., Ltd. (India)

FACI Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Fine Organic Industries, Ltd. (India)

Gattefosse SAS (France)

Hangzhou Fuchun Food Additive Co., Ltd. (China)

Hangzhou Oleochemicals Co., Ltd. (China)

INOLEX, Inc. (United States)

IOI Oleochemical Group (Malaysia)

KLK Oleo (Malaysia)

Lonza AG (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Now Foods (United States)

Oleon NV (Belgium)

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Chemicals (United States)

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

Shell Chemicals (Netherlands)

Sisterna BV (Netherlands)

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited (Japan)

Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore)

4. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd Acquires Emas Group

Sasol Limited Opens New Alkoxylation Plant in Nanjing, China

ABITEC Corporation Adds New Ingredients for Pharmaceutical Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company Acquires Ziegler Group

Emery Oleochemicals Group Showcase DEHYLUB Specialty Esters at the STLE 74th Annual Meeting in Nashville, TN, United States

Lonza AG Showcases New SYNETH Product Range of Polyglycerol Esters in New York City, USA

A&A Fratelli Parodi SpA Exhibits in-Cosmetics Global Portfolio at Paris, France

Emery Oleochemicals Group Showcases its Performance Polymer Additives at International Exhibition on Plastics and Rubber Industries, China

Cargill, Inc Launches CremoFLEX Range of Fat Food Ingredient

Elementis Plc Showcases its Novel Technology Products and Solutions at the European Coatings Show 2019 in Nurnberg, Germany

Emery Oleochemicals Group Showcases its EMEROX Polyols at 2019 CoatingsTech Conference, in Ohio, USA

ABITEC Corporation Continues to Develop CAPTEX Medium-Chain Triglycerides

ABITEC Corporation Unveils New Monographed Glyceryl Dibehenate Excipient

Acme-Hardesty Co. And Botaneco, Inc Enter into Partnership Deal to Expand US Personal Care Market

Huntsman Corporation Establish New Polyurethanes Production Center in Vietnam

BASF SE Develops Ultradur HR Series of Hydrolysis-Resistant Polyesters

Emery Oleochemicals Group Selects Tri-iso Tryline LLC as its DEHYLUB Ester Distributor Partner

Oleon Establishes New Isostearic Acid Unit

Huntsman Corporation to Build New Polyurethanes Center in Dubai

Emery Oleochemicals Unveils New EMEROX Polyols Portfolio

Huntsman Acquires Demilec Inc.

Emery Oleochemicals Group Develops Hydrolytic-Stable Ester - DEHYLUB 4105

Emery Oleochemicals Achieves Finalist Status for 2017 European Flexible Polyurethane Foam Innovation Award

Emery Oleochemicals Group Unveils LOXIOL A 4 SPEZIAL Agent

Lonza AG Showcases its Polyaldo Polyglyceryl Esters Portfolio in New York, USA

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd Expands its Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Business Base

BASF and Xinjiang Markor Chemical Industry Co., Ltd Commence PolyTHF Plant in Korla, China

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Fatty Esters Market Overview by Type

5.1.1 Fatty Esters Type Market Overview by Global Region

5.1.1.1 Glyceryl Monostearate

5.1.1.2 Isopropyl Esters

5.1.1.3 Medium-Chain Triglycerides

5.1.1.4 Other Fatty Esters

5.2 Global Fatty Esters Market Overview by Application

5.2.1 Fatty Esters Application Market Overview by Global Region

5.2.1.1 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

5.2.1.2 Food Processing

5.2.1.3 Lubricants

5.2.1.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.1.5 Surfactants

5.2.1.6 Other Applications



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



6. NORTH AMERICA



Major Market Players

ABITEC Corporation (United States)

Acme-Hardesty Co., Inc. (United States)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (United States)

Cargill Incorporated (United States)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (Dupont) (United States)

Huntsman Corporation (United States)

INOLEX, Inc. (United States)

Ivanhoe Industries, Inc. (United States)

Now Foods (United States)

PMC Biogenix, Inc. (United States)

Procter & Gamble (P&G) Chemicals (United States)

Stepan Company (United States)

7. EUROPE



Major Market Players

A&A Fratelli Parodi SpA (Italy)

Alfa Chemicals, Ltd. (United Kingdom)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cremer Oleo Gmbh & Co., Kg. (Germany)

Croda International Plc (United Kingdom)

Elementis Plc (United Kingdom)

Evonik Dr Straetmans GmbH (Germany)

Gattefosse SAS (France)

Lonza AG (Switzerland)

Oleon NV (Belgium)

Shell Chemicals (Netherlands)

Sisterna BV (Netherlands)

Stearinerie Dubois (France)

8. ASIA-PACIFIC



Major Market Players

Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku (DKS) Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

FACI Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Fine Organic Industries Ltd. (India)

Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Hangzhou Fuchun Food Additive Co. Ltd. (China)

Hangzhou Oleochemicals Co. Ltd. (China)

IOI Oleochemical Group (Malaysia)

KLK Oleo (Malaysia)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Subhash Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited (Japan)

Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore)

World Chem Industries (India)

