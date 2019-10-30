Dermal Filler Device Pipeline Study 2019: Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermal Filler Device Pipeline Study- Analysis of Devices under Development, Companies, Developments and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Dermal Filler industry is estimated to be around $5 billion in 2019 driven by increasing demand from hospitals, predominantly in North America.



The 2019 Dermal Filler pipeline is characterized by presence of 26 companies, actively assessing their devices. In particular, 10 companies are assessing their products in clinical phase. Currently, Aeon Astron Corporation, Allergan Plc, Bioxis Pharmaceuticals, PB&B SA, PetVivo Holdings Inc, Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd, Sinclair Pharma PLC companies have their products approval phase of development.



Global Dermal Filler pipeline research report presents comprehensive analysis of devices in pipeline as of June 2019. Devices in various stages of development including Pre-clinical, clinical and approval process are provided in the report. For each device, details of Company, Geography, Development Phase, Device Class, Description, Technology/platform and disease details are provided.



Clinical trial details of each Dermal Filler pipeline candidate are presented including trial status, trial duration, progress, participants, location and other details.



Collaborations form an important part of global Dermal Filler market. Large companies continue to collaborate with or acquire smaller players to expand their product portfolio. The current report analyzes all major companies investing and developing Dermal Filler pipeline. Details of companies, their Dermal Filler operations and contact information are provided.



The global Dermal Filler market news and developments together with their impact on industry are also analyzed in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Tables & Figures



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Dermal Filler- Device Overview

2.2 Pipeline Snapshot, 2019

2.2.1 Dermal Filler Devices under Development by Phase

2.2.2 Dermal Filler Devices under Development by Location

2.2.3 Dermal Filler Devices under Development by Company

2.2.4 Dermal Filler Devices under Development by Device Class



3 Dermal Filler Pre-Clinical Pipeline Analysis

3.1 Allergan Plc Company Overview

3.2 Allergan Plc Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.3 Almirall Ltd Company Overview

3.4 Almirall Ltd Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.5 BMG Pharma srl Company Overview

3.6 BMG Pharma srl Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.7 Bmi Korea Co Ltd Company Overview

3.8 Bmi Korea Co Ltd Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.9 CollPlant Holdings Ltd Company Overview

3.10 CollPlant Holdings Ltd Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.11 PetVivo Holdings Inc Company Overview

3.12 PetVivo Holdings Inc Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.13 Sebana Medical Ltd Company Overview

3.14 Sebana Medical Ltd Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.15 Shin Poong PharmCo Ltd Company Overview

3.16 Shin Poong PharmCo Ltd Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

3.17 Sofregen Medical Inc Company Overview

3.18 Sofregen Medical Inc Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



4 Dermal Filler Clinical Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Allergan Plc Company Overview

4.2 Allergan Plc Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.3 Bioxis Pharmaceuticals Company Overview

4.4 Bioxis Pharmaceuticals Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.5 EternoGen Aesthetics LLC Company Overview

4.6 EternoGen Aesthetics LLC Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.7 Khorionyx SA Company Overview

4.8 Khorionyx SA Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.9 Medy-Tox Inc Company Overview

4.10 Medy-Tox Inc Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.11 Mesoestetic Pharma Group SL Company Overview

4.12 Mesoestetic Pharma Group SL Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.13 N8 Medical Inc Company Overview

4.14 N8 Medical Inc Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.15 Regenscientific Company Overview

4.16 Regenscientific Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.17 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corp Company Overview

4.18 Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corp Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

4.19 Sinclair Pharma PLC Company Overview

4.20 Sinclair Pharma PLC Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



5 Dermal Filler In Approval Process Pipeline Analysis

5.1 Aeon Astron Corporation Company Overview

5.2 Aeon Astron Corporation Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.3 Allergan Plc Company Overview

5.4 Allergan Plc Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.5 Bioxis Pharmaceuticals Company Overview

5.6 Bioxis Pharmaceuticals Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.7 PB&B SA Company Overview

5.8 PB&B SA Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.9 PetVivo Holdings Inc Company Overview

5.10 PetVivo Holdings Inc Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.11 Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd Company Overview

5.12 Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co Ltd Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology

5.13 Sinclair Pharma PLC Company Overview

5.14 Sinclair Pharma PLC Dermal Filler Device Details- Device Name, Company Name, Phase, Device Class, Description, Function and Technology



6. Latest Dermal Filler News and Deals



