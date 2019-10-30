Progress in Intelligent Transportation Systems and IoT/M2M Communications, 2019 Report with Surveys of 802.11ah-related Patents (2017-2018)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Progress in Intelligent Transportation Systems and IoT/M2M Communications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report reflects a steady movement of the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) towards reaching their goal - minimizing roads accidents and traffic jams. In connection with this goal, the report provides details of the ITS structure and architecture; and emphasizes contributions of wireless technologies designed for IoT/M2M - this type of communications is becoming very important for ITS to enhance their characteristics. In 2015, the IoT has already disrupted the 4G roadmap and become a prime driver of the 5G specification process.



The following recent (or still in the development) wireless communications standards are addressed:

LoRa

LTE-M

802.11ah

EC-GSM

SigFox

Weightless Protocols

Other.

These technologies are being developed with considerations of IoT/M2M communications specifics.



The report also addresses the current status of IoT/M2M and ITS industries, their markets and surveys vendors' portfolios.



The significant part of this report addresses the introduction of a driverless car - IoT/M2M communication supports all major functionalities of such a car. Details of a young industry development, its major players, the standardization process, hurdles and enablers are analyzed. The report emphasizes the driverless car benefits - they, as it is envisioned currently, will be realized in the 2035-2040 time frame; with these cars on roads already in 2018-2020. The industry identified driverless cars as most viable form of ITS, dominating the roadways by 2040 and sparking dramatic changes in vehicular travel and the auto industry.



The report also surveys 802.11ah-related patents (2017-2018).



The report is written for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the advanced ITS development; and for specialists in communications technologies that support such a development; particular IoT/M2M communications.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Introduction

1.1 Statistics

1.2 Goal

1.3 Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

1.5 Target Audience



2.0 ITS: Major Components and Characteristics

2.1 General

2.2 ITS Introduction: U.S.

2.3 Structure

2.4 Layers and Components

2.5 Key Technologies

2.6 Subsystems

2.7 ITS Architecture: U.S.

2.7.1 General

2.7.2 Functionalities

2.7.3 Layers

2.7.3.1 Details: Communications Layer

2.7.3.2 Networks

2.7.4 Versions

2.8 ITS Standardization: In Progress

2.8.1 Overview

2.8.2 ETSI - Europe

2.8.3 U.S.

2.8.3.1 General

2.8.3.2 National Transportation Communications for ITS Protocol (NTCIP)

2.8.3.2.1 Scope

2.8.3.2.2 Family

2.8.4 China

2.8.5 International

2.8.5.1 General

2.8.5.2 ITU

2.8.6 Summary

2.9 ITS Applications

2.10 ITS Market Statistics

2.10.1 General

2.10.2 Assumptions

2.10.3 Estimate



3.0 IoT/M2M and ITS

3.1 Differences: H2H and IoT/M2M Communications

3.2 Definition and Process

3.2.1 Enablers and Braking Points: 2G-5G

3.3 Data

3.4 Properties and Architecture

3.5 Specifics and Current Status

3.5.1 Cellular

3.5.2 Short-range

3.5.3 Open Standard

3.6 Challenges

3.7 Multiple Efforts

3.8 IoT/M2M Standardization: Organizations and Technologies

3.8.1 3GPP and IoT/M2M

3.8.1.1 3GPP Release 10

3.8.1.2 LTE Cat-M

3.8.1.2.1 IoT/M2M: Requirements to LTE

3.8.1.2.2 3GPP LTE Rel. 12 Enhancement for IoT/M2M

3.8.1.2.3 3GPP LTE Rel. 13 Enhancement for IoT/M2M

3.8.1.2.3.1 3GPP LTE Rel. 14 -Further Enhancements

3.8.1.2.4 Current Situation

3.8.1.2.5 Summary of LTE/IoT Features

3.8.1.2.6 Market Considerations

3.8.1.2.7 Vendors

Altair (a Sony Group Company)

Huawei

Intel

Link-Labs

Mistbase (acquired by ARM in 2017)

Nordic Semiconductor

Samsung

Sequans

Qualcomm Technology

U-blox

3.8.1.3 EC-GSM-IoT

3.8.2 OneM2M Alliance

3.8.2.1 Varieties

3.8.2.2 Service Layer Architecture

3.8.2.3 Benefits

3.8.3 M2M World Alliance

3.8.4 M2M Alliance

3.8.5 Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)

3.8.5.1 OMA Lightweight M2M Protocol

3.8.6 ETSI TC

3.8.6.1 Documents

3.8.6.2 Architecture

3.8.7 GSC MSTF

3.8.8 ITU

3.8.8.1 Work Plan

3.8.8.2 ITU Recommendations

3.8.9 OMA SpecWorks

3.8.10 IETF and IP/WSN

3.8.10.1 Major Projects

3.8.11 TIA

3.8.12 Weightless Protocols

3.8.12.1 Weightless SIG

3.8.12.2 Common Features

3.8.12.3 Weightless-W

3.8.12.3.1 General

3.8.12.3.2 Definition

3.8.12.3.3 Rational

3.8.12.3.4 Ecosystem and Use Cases

3.8.12.3.5 Weightless-W Specifics

3.8.12.3.6 Changes

3.8.12.4 Weightless-N

3.8.12.4.1 General

3.8.12.4.2 Open Standard

3.8.12.4.3 Nwave

3.8.12.4.4 First Deployments

3.8.12.5 Weightless-P

3.8.12.5.1 General

3.8.12.5.2 Details

3.8.12.5.3 M2COMM

3.8.12.6 Weightless Technologies Comparison

3.8.13 IEEE

3.8.13.1 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow)

3.8.13.1.1 General

3.8.13.1.2 Goal and Schedule

3.8.13.1.3 Attributes

3.8.13.1.4 Use Cases

3.8.13.1.5 PHY Layer

3.8.13.1.5.1 Bandwidth

3.8.13.1.5.2 Channelization

3.8.13.1.5.3 Transmission Modes and MIMO

3.8.13.1.6 MAC Layer

3.8.13.1.7 Summary

3.8.14 SigFox

3.8.14.1 Company

3.8.14.2 Technology

3.8.14.2.1 Details - Uplink

3.8.14.2.2 Details - Downlink

3.8.14.3 SmartLNB

3.8.14.4 Coverage

3.8.14.5 Use Cases

3.8.14.6 Industry

Adeunis RF

Innocomm

Microchip

On Semiconductor

Telit

TI

3.8.15 LoRa

3.8.15.1 Alliance

3.8.15.2 Technology: General

3.8.15.3 Modulation

3.8.15.4 Long Range

3.8.15.5 Applications

3.8.15.6 Architecture

3.8.15.7 Classes

3.8.15.8 LoRaWAN

3.8.15.9 Major Characteristics - Summary

3.8.15.10 Semtech

3.8.15.11 Deployments

3.8.16 Comparison



4.0 ITS Segment of IoT/M2M

4.1 Importance

4.2 Classification

4.3 IoT/M2M Communications and ITS Major Applications

4.3.1 Benefits and Limitations

4.3.2 H2H and IoT/M2M Communications

4.3.2.1 Sensors



5.0 Market: IoT/M2M - ITS

5.1 Data

5.2 Situation

5.3 Structure

5.4 Estimate



6.0 Driverless Car - 5G Era

6.1 General - Definition

6.2 Time

6.2.1 ADAS

6.3 Directions

6.3.1 Current Status - Legislation

6.3.2 Major Benefits

6.3.3 Alternatives

6.4 Market Predictions and Price

6.5 Phases

6.5.1 Characteristics

6.6 Survey: Current Developments

6.6.1 Automakers

6.6.1.1 Audi

6.6.1.1.1 Audi Plans and SAE Classification

6.6.1.2 BMW

6.6.1.3 Ford

6.6.1.3.1 Ford Plans and SAE Classification

6.6.1.4 GM

6.6.1.5 Nissan

6.6.1.5.1 Nissan Plans and SAE Classifications

6.6.1.6 Daimler/Mercedes

6.6.1.6.1 Mercedes Plans and SAE Classification

6.6.1.7 VW and AdaptIVe Consortium

6.6.1.8 Volvo Cars

6.6.1.9 Tesla Motors

6.6.1.9.1 Tesla Plans and SAE Classifications

6.6.1.10 Honda

6.6.1.11 Other

6.6.2 R&D and Competitors

6.6.2.1 Alphabet/Google - ProjectX -Waymo

6.6.2.2 Baidu

6.6.2.3 DOTs

6.6.2.4 Telecom Readiness: Driverless Car - 5G Communications

6.6.2.4.1 Huawei

6.6.2.4.2 Swisscom

6.6.2.5 QNX

6.6.2.6 Continental Automotive

6.6.2.7 Nvidia

6.6.3 Start-ups

6.6.3.1 Cruise Automotive (was founded in 2013) - acquired by GM in 2016

6.6.3.2. Induct Technologies

6.6.3.3 Uber

6.6.3.4 Lyft

6.6.3.5 Waymo

6.6.4 Schedules

6.7 Standardization

6.7.1 NHTSA

6.7.1.1 Control and Machine-Vision Systems

6.7.1.2 Levels

6.7.2 SAE International

6.7.2.1 USA Preparedness

6.7.3 IEEE

6.7.4 Summary

6.8 Commercialization

6.9 Issues



7.0 IoT/M2M-ITS Communications Industry

AT&T

Aeris

Airbiquity

Autotalks

Axeda

B3IT

Danlaw

Cohda Wireless

Continental/HERE

Gemalto

IMS

Jasper Wireless

Kore Telematics

Libelium

Numerex

QNX

Qualcomm

Raco Wireless

Telit

Wireless Logic

Xirgo

8.0 Technologies Comparison



9.0 Conclusions

Attachment I: 802.11ah - related Patents Survey (2017-2018)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nnlfp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.