Kofax Education Portal Provides Best-in-Class Intelligent Automation Learning Experiences for Customers and Partners

Kofax Learning Cloud Combines Content, Tools and Services – Including User Access to Free Training with Kofax QuickStart

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax ®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announces Kofax Education Portal – a self-service training platform for Kofax software products. Kofax Education Portal features Kofax Learning Cloud, an entirely new platform combining content, tools and services for a seamless, all-in-one learning experience – accelerating customer ROI and time-to-value. In addition, businesses can start developing their software skills via Kofax QuickStart, a complimentary e-learning program.



Organizations want easy and efficient ways to ramp users quickly on the new technology being invested in. Modern learners also want to be able to learn quickly while on the go, and be productive immediately. Kofax Learning Cloud delivers, with training designed for today’s new generation of learners.

"Simple and easy training translates to more successful and productive customers, with greater return on their investment in Kofax products – faster," said Welby Hansen, Director of Global Education at Kofax. "We took that philosophy and re-invented our training experience – improving everything from methods and materials, to delivery and overall quality. Customers will immediately experience this best-in-class platform, and will know they’re well prepared to get the most from our products."

What’s new in Kofax Training:

Kofax Learning Cloud. Developed by a dedicated instructional design team, Kofax Learning Cloud’s intuitive and personalized approach to training offers year-round access to myriad tools and services like live training sessions. Its modular, interactive and self-paced approach to learning delivers comprehensive task analysis, rebalancing content based on skill level. Kofax plans to launch Learning Clouds for multiple products over the next several months, starting with Kofax RPA .

Developed by a dedicated instructional design team, Kofax Learning Cloud’s intuitive and personalized approach to training offers year-round access to myriad tools and services like live training sessions. Its modular, interactive and self-paced approach to learning delivers comprehensive task analysis, rebalancing content based on skill level. Kofax plans to launch Learning Clouds for multiple products over the next several months, starting with . Kofax QuickStart Training. Customers enjoy complimentary access to introductory-level e-learning assets, with training for all major Kofax products phased in over time.

Customers enjoy complimentary access to introductory-level e-learning assets, with training for all major Kofax products phased in over time. Redesigned Education Portal. A simple and easy-to-navigate site with an intuitive design features up-to-date information, and a highly efficient interface. Kofax now delivers more automation supported by robust back-end training services and simplified course selection.

For more information about the Kofax Education Portal, contact training@kofax.com .

About Kofax

Kofax software enables organizations to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Kofax’s Intelligent Automation software platform helps organizations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimize costs, and improve customer engagement. We combine RPA, cognitive capture, process orchestration, mobility and engagement, and analytics to ease implementations and deliver dramatic results that mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Kofax provides a rapid return on investment for over 20,000 customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its award-winning software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners and integrators in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com .

© 2019 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.

Source: KOFAX

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6144429d-2977-47b5-957e-0002075d8a47

Media Contact: Amanda Ingalls Public Relations Director +1 (949) 783-1595 amanda.ingalls@kofax.com

Kofax Education Portal Provides Intelligent Automation Learning Experiences Kofax Learning Cloud Combines Content, Tools and Services -- Including Access to Free Training



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.