LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings Announces Launch of LGBTQ100 ESG Index

/EIN News/ -- WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) ("LGBTQ Loyalty" or “the Company”), a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community, announced today through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Loyalty Preference Index, Inc., the official launch of its anticipated LGBTQ100 ESG Index (Index Ticker: LGBTQ100). The environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Index is the first-ever Index that references LGBTQ community survey data in the methodology for a benchmark listing of the nation’s highest financially performing companies that our respondents believe are most committed to advancing equality. We believe that the news marks a significant moment in time for diversity and inclusion initiatives in financial markets and Corporate America as the Index is available on NYSE, Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters.

“While we have made great gains in combating prejudice based on gender identity or sexual orientation, the fight is not over. The establishment of the LGBTQ100 Index is a logical next step in this effort,” said Barney Frank, former U.S. Congressman and member of the LGBTQ Loyalty Board of Directors.

The Index, which will be reconstituted annually, is comprised of 100 LGBTQ equality-driven companies from the nation’s top 500 publicly traded companies based on our surveys. The LGBTQ100 ESG Index will maintain industry sector grouping whereby each sector can represent up to 25% in the weighting calculation. Details on the Index composition criteria include company securities that:

(a) Nurture and promote equality in the workplace for employees across genders and sexual orientations;

(b) Maintain a strong track record of loyalty and brand awareness among millions of LGBTQ community members in the United States; and,

(c) Possess a record of consistently strong financial performance.

“We feel honored to be working alongside industry icons in this fight for equality. It was refreshing to discover what we believe is the correlation between equality and market outperformance, as shown by the LGBTQ100 ESG Index. We believe the outstanding results are sure to encourage socially responsible behavior among corporations worldwide,” said, Aashu Virmani, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Fuzzy Logix, the big data analytics company managing the Index methodology.

The survey, administered by The Harris Poll, provides the ESG Index with added significance for corporate and financial sectors by tapping a nationally representative respondent base of LGBTQ self-identified adults from across the United States. Adult respondents were asked about their attitudes and behaviors toward companies as well as alignment with their personal values and issues critical to the LGBTQ community.

Featured companies in the top selection of inaugural LGBTQ100 ESG Index include: Cisco Systems, Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Salesforce.com, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; Apple, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Coca-Cola Company; JP Morgan Chase & Co.; and Alphabet Inc. Class C. Click here for the comprehensive Index factsheet.

“The launch of the Index indicates a significant milestone for our company as it materializes our long-standing mission in partnership with the LGBTQ community to enhance industry standards for advancing equality in the marketplace,” said, Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty. “The LGBTQ community and our allies finally have a benchmark of the top 100 companies that we believe best support equality along with our core values and principals. A benchmark of companies that we believe have earned our loyalty and dynamic spending power. I am incredibly proud to have contributed to this consequential day in LGBTQ history,” added Bobby Blair.

Following the launch of the Index, LGBTQ Loyalty is expected to announce and launch their new Corporate Loyalty Partnership programs.

Supporting LGBTQ Loyalty Board of Directors include: former U.S. Congressman, Barney Frank; Major League Baseball Vice President and Special Assistant to the Commissioner, Billy Bean; International Tennis Hall of Famer, Martina Navratilova; and ESPN, CNN, and Los Angeles Times media personality, LZ Granderson.

For more details and to monitor activity on the LGBTQ100 ESG Index, follow the hashtag #LGBTQ100 and visit www.LGBTQ100.com .

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a financial methodology and media company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and its supporters. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index which the Company believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance ("ESG") Index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven ESG responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty's leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and the LGBTQ community. www.lgbtqloyalty.com



About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963. It is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm that delivers social intelligence for transformational times. The Harris firm works with clients in three primary areas: building 21st-century corporate reputation, crafting a brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations' research. Its mission is to provide insights and advice to help leaders make the best decisions possible. http://www.theharrispoll.com/



About Fuzzy Logix

We accelerate analytics. We use it to deliver high-impact business outcomes in Banking, Finance and Healthcare. Our state of the art tool – FastINDX – allows 10-100x faster creation and turnkey management of Indexes and alpha-seeking Portfolio using a global database of 100K+ financial instruments. You can find us at www.fuzzylogix.com and www.fastindx.com .

CONTACT:

LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

750 N. San Vicente Boulevard

Suite 800 West

West Hollywood, CA 90069

press@lgbtql.com

1-310-870-9661

SOURCE: LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used under the federal securities laws. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause LGBTQ Loyalty’s actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, including risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, product development (including the development and launch of the Loyalty Preference Index), marketing, and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year dated December 31, 2018 and filed with the SEC on April 16, 2019. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.