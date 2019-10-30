Evaxion Biotech Appoints Industry Veteran Glenn S. Vraniak as Chief Financial Officer and Further Strengthens Senior Executive Team

/EIN News/ -- COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer and infectious diseases announced today that it has appointed Glenn S. Vraniak as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.



Mr. Vraniak has twenty years of financial and commercial experience in senior roles in the life science industry. Before joining Evaxion, Mr. Vraniak served as Chief Financial Officer of electroCore, Inc. from August 2016 until April 2019. He was a key member of the management team that carried the company through a successful IPO in June 2018. From February 2014 to January 2016, Mr. Vraniak also served as the Chief Financial Officer at G&W Laboratories, where he executed the growth strategy by acquiring two companies and over 35 products. From 2000 to 2014, Mr. Vraniak served in senior executive roles for Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, Prasco Laboratories and GE Capital. Mr. Vraniak received an Electronic Engineering Technology degree and a Managerial MBA in Finance from the Rutgers University Center for Management Development.

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion, said, “We are excited to have Glenn join Evaxion. His extensive life science finance experience and track record for executing growth strategies make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. Glenn will play a key role in helping us achieve our ambitious goals as we leverage the value of Evaxion’s immunotherapy platform and accelerate our clinical development programs.”

Evaxion further strengthened the senior executive team with the addition of Jürgen Langhärig, PhD, eMBA as Head of Business Development, and Marianne Søgaard as Senior Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and General Counsel.

Dr. Langhärig joins Evaxion from Serodus, where he served as Senior Vice President, Business Development. He joins Evaxion with more than 25 years of business development and commercial experience in senior roles in the life science industry.

He holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology from the University of Tübingen, Germany, and completed an executive MBA at the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Mrs. Søgaard previously served as a partner, lawyer and member of the executive board of Poul Schmith, Denmark’s leading law firm. Mrs. Søgaard is a strategic leader with broad legal and compliance experience across multiple areas including healthcare, financial services and outsourcing. She also serves on the Board of Directors of a number of companies.

About Evaxion

Evaxion Biotech is an AI-driven clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on discovering and developing novel drugs to treat cancer and infectious disease using immuno-informatics. The company leverages two unique and highly scalable AI platforms, with the potential to rapidly generate multiple unique immunotherapy programs. Its lead program EVX-01 is a personalized peptide immunotherapy, targeting neoepitopes in melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and bladder cancer. Topline date from a phase I trial with EVX-01 are expected in H1 2020. Evaxion aims to initiate two Phase II studies in 2020, and more than 6 preclinical programs.

For more information Evaxion LifeSci Advisors LLC Glenn S. Vraniak Hans Herklots Chief Financial Officer Managing Director gvr@evaxion-biotech.com hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com t: +1 (513) 476-2669 +41 79 598 7149

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcc8e2e8-74dc-40c5-8970-e6492e3272de.







Glenn S. Vraniak Glenn S. Vraniak, newly appointed Chief Financial Officer of Evaxion Biotech



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.