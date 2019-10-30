Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

Declares Common Stock Distributions for the Months Ending January 31, February 29, and March 31, 2020

As of September 30, 2019, net asset value (“NAV”) per share was $5.42, compared with the NAV per share of $6.31 at the prior quarter end.

◊ For the quarter ended September 30, 2019 we recorded GAAP net investment income of approximately $8.9 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.27 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

◊ We recorded net realized losses of approximately $0.4 million and net unrealized depreciation of approximately $41.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

◊ In total, we had a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $33.1 million, or $0.69 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared with a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $7.5 million, or $0.16 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Total investment income for the third quarter of 2019 amounted to approximately $14.1 million, which represents a decrease of approximately $6.8 million from the second quarter of 2019. This decrease primarily reflects the one-time recognition of payment-in-kind cumulative dividends associated with a preferred equity position of $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows:



◊ $7.1 million from our debt investments,

◊ $6.1 million from our collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity investments,

◊ $0.7 million of dividend income – PIK from affiliated investments, and

◊ $0.2 million from all other sources.

Our total expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were approximately $5.1 million, which represents a decrease of approximately $3.0 million from the second quarter of 2019 due primarily to a decrease in net investment income incentive fees.

During the third quarter of 2019, we received, or were entitled to receive, proceeds of approximately $4.9 million from sales of senior secured loans, and $0.2 million from repayments and amortization payments on our debt investments.

As of September 30, 2019, the following metrics applied (note that none of these values represent a total return to shareholders):

◊ The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 9.7% at current cost, compared with 10.0% as of June 30, 2019.

◊ The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 11.9%, compared with 13.1% as of June 30, 2019.

◊ The weighted average cash distribution yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 19.9% which was approximately equal to the yield as of June 30, 2019.

Our weighted average credit rating on a fair value basis was 2.2 at the end of the third quarter of 2019, unchanged from June 30, 2019.

As of September 30, 2019, we had one debt investment on non-accrual status with a fair value of $2.4 million.

On October 18, 2019, we entered into a $10 million repurchase transaction facility with Nomura Securities International, Inc., which the Company may use for working capital purposes.

On October 25, 2019 our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:

Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share January 31, 2020 January 17, 2020 January 31, 2020 $0.067 February 29, 2020 February 14, 2020 February 28, 2020 $0.067 March 31, 2020 March 17, 2020 March 31, 2020 $0.067

OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $488,820,703 and $486,232,755, respectively) $ 390,882,949 $ 430,496,633 Affiliated investments (cost: $16,135,609 and $9,126,017, respectively) 7,492,143 14,492,197 Cash equivalents 8,940,270 13,905,059 Restricted cash 2,533,069 3,175,805 Interest and distributions receivable 5,290,095 4,682,735 Other assets 633,466 392,784 Total assets $ 415,771,992 $ 467,145,213 LIABILITIES Notes payable – 6.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs $ 62,907,724 $ 62,664,863 Notes payable – Credit Facility, net of deferred issuance costs 47,807,531 85,522,569 Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs 43,256,614 — Base management fee and net investment income incentive fee payable to affiliate 1,729,152 3,227,456 Accrued interest payable 666,353 488,608 Accrued expenses 444,820 517,470 Total liabilities 156,812,194 152,420,966 NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 47,790,071 and 47,650,959 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 477,900 476,509 Capital in excess of par value 457,806,441 456,970,560 Total distributable earnings / (accumulated losses) (199,324,543 ) (142,722,822 ) Total net assets 258,959,798 314,724,247 Total liabilities and net assets $ 415,771,992 $ 467,145,213 Net asset value per common share $ 5.42 $ 6.60







OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2018 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2018 INVESTMENT INCOME From non-affiliated investments: Interest income – debt investments $ 7,114,678 $ 6,461,737 $ 21,695,535 $ 18,134,829 Income from securitization vehicles and investments 6,131,870 7,217,804 19,628,276 20,121,432 Other income 162,796 1,468,611 887,662 2,555,797 Total investment income from non-affiliated investments 13,409,344 15,148,152 42,211,473 40,812,058 From affiliated investments: Dividend Income – PIK 673,706 — 7,009,592 — Interest income – debt investments — 70,300 — 271,916 Total investment income from affiliated investments 673,706 70,300 7,009,592 271,916 Total investment income 14,083,050 15,218,452 49,221,065 41,083,974 EXPENSES Interest expense 2,522,451 2,258,403 7,478,451 4,635,177 Base management fees 1,729,152 1,834,856 5,223,813 5,257,061 Professional fees 349,564 366,399 1,071,633 871,476 Compensation expense 195,034 210,262 622,937 686,484 General and administrative 349,662 365,902 1,232,254 1,200,097 Total expenses before incentive fees 5,145,863 5,035,822 15,629,088 12,650,295 Net investment income incentive fees — 1,570,126 3,511,493 3,410,068 Total expenses 5,145,863 6,605,948 19,140,581 16,060,363 Net investment income 8,937,187 8,612,504 30,080,484 25,023,611 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments: Non-Affiliated investments (34,478,523 ) (2,693,363 ) (42,201,632 ) (1,819,221 ) Affiliated investments (7,131,376 ) 423,621 (14,009,646 ) 2,287,150 Total net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments (41,609,899 ) (2,269,742 ) (56,211,278 ) 467,929 Net realized gains/(losses): Non-Affiliated/non-control investments (432,246 ) 178,914 (1,709,816 ) (577,890 ) Affiliated investments — 5,241 — 5,241 Extinguishment of debt (5,506 ) (14,608 ) (56,592 ) (14,608 ) Total net realized gains/(losses) (437,752 ) 169,547 (1,766,408 ) (587,257 ) Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (33,110,464 ) $ 6,512,309 $ (27,897,202 ) $ 24,904,283 Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share (Basic and Diluted) $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.63 $ 0.50 Net increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share

$ (0.69 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.59 ) $ 0.50 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and Diluted 47,740,799 49,195,368 47,681,235 50,153,321 Distributions per share $ 0.201 $ 0.200 $ 0.602 $ 0.600

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – (unaudited)

Financial highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, are as follows:

Per Share Data Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2018 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2018 Net asset value as of beginning of period $ 6.31 $ 7.56 $ 6.60 $ 7.55 Net investment income(1) 0.19 0.18 0.63 0.50 Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses)(2) (0.88 ) (0.05 ) (1.21 ) (0.01 ) Net (decrease)/increase in net asset value from operations (0.69 ) 0.13 (0.58 ) 0.49 Distributions per share from net investment income (0.17 ) (0.12 ) (0.51 ) (0.37 ) Tax return of capital distributions(3) (0.03 ) (0.08 ) (0.09 ) (0.23 ) Total distributions (0.20 ) (0.20 ) (0.60 ) (0.60 ) Effect of shares repurchased, gross — — — 0.05 Net asset value at end of period $ 5.42 $ 7.49 $ 5.42 $ 7.49 Per share market value at beginning of period $ 6.40 $ 6.90 $ 6.47 $ 5.74 Per share market value at end of period $ 6.23 $ 7.12 $ 6.23 $ 7.12 Total return based on Market Value(4) 0.46 % 6.09 % 5.69 % 35.52 % Total return based on Net Asset Value(5) (10.92 )% 1.76 % (8.76 )% 7.20 % Shares outstanding at end of period 47,790,071 49,146,266 47,790,071 49,146,266 Ratios/Supplemental Data(8) Net assets at end of period (000’s) $ 258,960 $ 368,267 $ 258,960 $ 368,267 Average net assets (000’s) 279,978 370,269 301,766 379,045 Ratio of operating expenses to average net assets(6) 7.35 % 7.14 % 8.46 % 5.65 % Ratio of net investment income to average net assets(6) 12.77 % 9.30 % 13.29 % 8.80 % Portfolio turnover rate(7) 1.18 % 7.78 % 9.07 % 24.77 %

____________

(1) Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon average shares outstanding. (2) Net realized and unrealized gains include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share. (3) Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year. (4) Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning market value, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts. Total return is not annualized. (5) Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value. Total return is not annualized. (6) Annualized. (7) Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the year-to-date cash investment sales and debt repayments or year-to-date cash investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value. For the three months ended September 30, 2019 the portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the quarter-to-date cash investment sales and debt repayments over the average of the total investments at fair value since there were no cash investment purchases during the period. (8) The following table provides supplemental performance ratios (annualized) measured for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:





Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2018 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2018 Ratio of operating expenses to average net assets: Operating expenses before incentive fees 7.35 % 5.44 % 6.91 % 4.45 % Net investment income incentive fees — % 1.70 % 1.55 % 1.20 % Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense 3.75 % 4.70 % 5.15 % 4.02 %

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.



Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

