Oxford Square Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
Declares Common Stock Distributions for the Months Ending January 31, February 29, and March 31, 2020
/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQL) (NasdaqGS: OXSQZ) (“OXSQ,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”) announced today its financial results and related information for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
- As of September 30, 2019, net asset value (“NAV”) per share was $5.42, compared with the NAV per share of $6.31 at the prior quarter end.
◊ For the quarter ended September 30, 2019 we recorded GAAP net investment income of approximately $8.9 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.27 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
◊ We recorded net realized losses of approximately $0.4 million and net unrealized depreciation of approximately $41.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
◊ In total, we had a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of approximately $33.1 million, or $0.69 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared with a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $7.5 million, or $0.16 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
- Total investment income for the third quarter of 2019 amounted to approximately $14.1 million, which represents a decrease of approximately $6.8 million from the second quarter of 2019. This decrease primarily reflects the one-time recognition of payment-in-kind cumulative dividends associated with a preferred equity position of $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.
- For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, we recorded investment income from our portfolio as follows:
◊ $7.1 million from our debt investments,
◊ $6.1 million from our collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity investments,
◊ $0.7 million of dividend income – PIK from affiliated investments, and
◊ $0.2 million from all other sources.
- Our total expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were approximately $5.1 million, which represents a decrease of approximately $3.0 million from the second quarter of 2019 due primarily to a decrease in net investment income incentive fees.
- During the third quarter of 2019, we received, or were entitled to receive, proceeds of approximately $4.9 million from sales of senior secured loans, and $0.2 million from repayments and amortization payments on our debt investments.
- As of September 30, 2019, the following metrics applied (note that none of these values represent a total return to shareholders):
◊ The weighted average yield of our debt investments was 9.7% at current cost, compared with 10.0% as of June 30, 2019.
◊ The weighted average effective yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 11.9%, compared with 13.1% as of June 30, 2019.
◊ The weighted average cash distribution yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 19.9% which was approximately equal to the yield as of June 30, 2019.
- Our weighted average credit rating on a fair value basis was 2.2 at the end of the third quarter of 2019, unchanged from June 30, 2019.
- As of September 30, 2019, we had one debt investment on non-accrual status with a fair value of $2.4 million.
- On October 18, 2019, we entered into a $10 million repurchase transaction facility with Nomura Securities International, Inc., which the Company may use for working capital purposes.
- On October 25, 2019 our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock:
|Month Ending
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Amount Per Share
|January 31, 2020
|January 17, 2020
|January 31, 2020
|$0.067
|February 29, 2020
|February 14, 2020
|February 28, 2020
|$0.067
|March 31, 2020
|March 17, 2020
|March 31, 2020
|$0.067
We will host a conference call to discuss our third quarter results today, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET. Please call 1-888-339-0740 to participate. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay for approximately 30 days following the call. The replay number is 1-877-344-7529, and the replay passcode is 10136497.
A presentation containing further detail regarding our quarterly results of operations has been posted under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.oxfordsquarecapital.com.
OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|September 30,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Non-affiliated/non-control investments (cost: $488,820,703 and $486,232,755, respectively)
|$
|390,882,949
|$
|430,496,633
|Affiliated investments (cost: $16,135,609 and $9,126,017, respectively)
|7,492,143
|14,492,197
|Cash equivalents
|8,940,270
|13,905,059
|Restricted cash
|2,533,069
|3,175,805
|Interest and distributions receivable
|5,290,095
|4,682,735
|Other assets
|633,466
|392,784
|Total assets
|$
|415,771,992
|$
|467,145,213
|LIABILITIES
|Notes payable – 6.50% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs
|$
|62,907,724
|$
|62,664,863
|Notes payable – Credit Facility, net of deferred issuance costs
|47,807,531
|85,522,569
|Notes payable – 6.25% Unsecured Notes, net of deferred issuance costs
|43,256,614
|—
|Base management fee and net investment income incentive fee payable to affiliate
|1,729,152
|3,227,456
|Accrued interest payable
|666,353
|488,608
|Accrued expenses
|444,820
|517,470
|Total liabilities
|156,812,194
|152,420,966
|NET ASSETS
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 47,790,071 and 47,650,959 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|477,900
|476,509
|Capital in excess of par value
|457,806,441
|456,970,560
|Total distributable earnings / (accumulated losses)
|(199,324,543
|)
|(142,722,822
|)
|Total net assets
|258,959,798
|314,724,247
|Total liabilities and net assets
|$
|415,771,992
|$
|467,145,213
|Net asset value per common share
|$
|5.42
|$
|6.60
OXFORD SQUARE CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
|Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2019
|Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2018
|Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2019
|Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2018
|INVESTMENT INCOME
|From non-affiliated investments:
|Interest income – debt investments
|$
|7,114,678
|$
|6,461,737
|$
|21,695,535
|$
|18,134,829
|Income from securitization vehicles and investments
|6,131,870
|7,217,804
|19,628,276
|20,121,432
|Other income
|162,796
|1,468,611
|887,662
|2,555,797
|Total investment income from non-affiliated investments
|13,409,344
|15,148,152
|42,211,473
|40,812,058
|From affiliated investments:
|Dividend Income – PIK
|673,706
|—
|7,009,592
|—
|Interest income – debt investments
|—
|70,300
|—
|271,916
|Total investment income from affiliated investments
|673,706
|70,300
|7,009,592
|271,916
|Total investment income
|14,083,050
|15,218,452
|49,221,065
|41,083,974
|EXPENSES
|Interest expense
|2,522,451
|2,258,403
|7,478,451
|4,635,177
|Base management fees
|1,729,152
|1,834,856
|5,223,813
|5,257,061
|Professional fees
|349,564
|366,399
|1,071,633
|871,476
|Compensation expense
|195,034
|210,262
|622,937
|686,484
|General and administrative
|349,662
|365,902
|1,232,254
|1,200,097
|Total expenses before incentive fees
|5,145,863
|5,035,822
|15,629,088
|12,650,295
|Net investment income incentive fees
|—
|1,570,126
|3,511,493
|3,410,068
|Total expenses
|5,145,863
|6,605,948
|19,140,581
|16,060,363
|Net investment income
|8,937,187
|8,612,504
|30,080,484
|25,023,611
|Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments:
|Non-Affiliated investments
|(34,478,523
|)
|(2,693,363
|)
|(42,201,632
|)
|(1,819,221
|)
|Affiliated investments
|(7,131,376
|)
|423,621
|(14,009,646
|)
|2,287,150
|Total net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) on investments
|(41,609,899
|)
|(2,269,742
|)
|(56,211,278
|)
|467,929
|Net realized gains/(losses):
|Non-Affiliated/non-control investments
|(432,246
|)
|178,914
|(1,709,816
|)
|(577,890
|)
|Affiliated investments
|—
|5,241
|—
|5,241
|Extinguishment of debt
|(5,506
|)
|(14,608
|)
|(56,592
|)
|(14,608
|)
|Total net realized gains/(losses)
|(437,752
|)
|169,547
|(1,766,408
|)
|(587,257
|)
|Net increase/(decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|$
|(33,110,464
|)
|$
|6,512,309
|$
|(27,897,202
|)
|$
|24,904,283
|Net increase in net assets resulting from net investment income per common share (Basic and Diluted)
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.50
|Net increase in net assets resulting from operations per common share
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|0.13
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|0.50
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
|Basic and Diluted
|47,740,799
|49,195,368
|47,681,235
|50,153,321
|Distributions per share
|$
|0.201
|$
|0.200
|$
|0.602
|$
|0.600
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – (unaudited)
Financial highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, are as follows:
|Per Share Data
|Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2019
|Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2018
|Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2019
|
Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2018
|Net asset value as of beginning of period
|$
|6.31
|$
|7.56
|$
|6.60
|$
|7.55
|Net investment income(1)
|0.19
|0.18
|0.63
|0.50
|Net realized and unrealized gains/(losses)(2)
|(0.88
|)
|(0.05
|)
|(1.21
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Net (decrease)/increase in net asset value from operations
|(0.69
|)
|0.13
|(0.58
|)
|0.49
|Distributions per share from net investment income
|(0.17
|)
|(0.12
|)
|(0.51
|)
|(0.37
|)
|Tax return of capital distributions(3)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.08
|)
|(0.09
|)
|(0.23
|)
|Total distributions
|(0.20
|)
|(0.20
|)
|(0.60
|)
|(0.60
|)
|Effect of shares repurchased, gross
|—
|—
|—
|0.05
|Net asset value at end of period
|$
|5.42
|$
|7.49
|$
|5.42
|$
|7.49
|Per share market value at beginning of period
|$
|6.40
|$
|6.90
|$
|6.47
|$
|5.74
|Per share market value at end of period
|$
|6.23
|$
|7.12
|$
|6.23
|$
|7.12
|Total return based on Market Value(4)
|0.46
|%
|6.09
|%
|5.69
|%
|35.52
|%
|Total return based on Net Asset Value(5)
|(10.92
|)%
|1.76
|%
|(8.76
|)%
|7.20
|%
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|47,790,071
|49,146,266
|47,790,071
|49,146,266
|Ratios/Supplemental Data(8)
|Net assets at end of period (000’s)
|$
|258,960
|$
|368,267
|$
|258,960
|$
|368,267
|Average net assets (000’s)
|279,978
|370,269
|301,766
|379,045
|Ratio of operating expenses to average net assets(6)
|7.35
|%
|7.14
|%
|8.46
|%
|5.65
|%
|Ratio of net investment income to average net assets(6)
|12.77
|%
|9.30
|%
|13.29
|%
|8.80
|%
|Portfolio turnover rate(7)
|1.18
|%
|7.78
|%
|9.07
|%
|24.77
|%
____________
|(1)
|Represents per share net investment income for the period, based upon average shares outstanding.
|(2)
|Net realized and unrealized gains include rounding adjustments to reconcile change in net asset value per share.
|(3)
|Management monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a tax return of capital may occur for the year. To the extent the Company’s taxable earnings fall below the total amount of the Company’s distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a tax return of capital to the Company’s stockholders. The ultimate tax character of the Company’s earnings cannot be determined until tax returns are prepared after the end of the fiscal year.
|(4)
|Total return based on market value equals the increase or decrease of ending market value over beginning market value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning market value, assuming distribution reinvestment prices obtained under the Company’s distribution reinvestment plan, excluding any discounts. Total return is not annualized.
|(5)
|Total return based on net asset value equals the increase or decrease of ending net asset value over beginning net asset value, plus distributions, divided by the beginning net asset value. Total return is not annualized.
|(6)
|Annualized.
|(7)
|Portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the lesser of the year-to-date cash investment sales and debt repayments or year-to-date cash investment purchases over the average of the total investments at fair value. For the three months ended September 30, 2019 the portfolio turnover rate is calculated using the quarter-to-date cash investment sales and debt repayments over the average of the total investments at fair value since there were no cash investment purchases during the period.
|(8)
|The following table provides supplemental performance ratios (annualized) measured for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:
|
Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2019
|
Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2018
|Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2019
|
Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2018
|Ratio of operating expenses to average net assets:
|Operating expenses before incentive fees
|7.35
|%
|5.44
|%
|6.91
|%
|4.45
|%
|Net investment income incentive fees
|—
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.20
|%
|Ratio of expenses, excluding interest expense
|3.75
|%
|4.70
|%
|5.15
|%
|4.02
|%
About Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.
Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.