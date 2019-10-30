GLOBALFOUNDRIES Appoints Amir Faintuch as SVP and General Manager Leading Computing and Wired Infrastructure Business

Appointment reinforces company’s commitment to deliver specialized application solutions to targeted market segments and enable clients’ data intensive applications

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) announced today the appointment of Amir Faintuch as senior vice president and general manager of the company’s computing and wired infrastructure (CWI) strategic business unit (SBU). In this role, Faintuch will oversee the strategic direction, roadmap definition and client engagements of differentiated features for the company’s CWI SBU.

With more than 25 years of experience in the semiconductor, communications and software industries, Faintuch joins GF with a strong technology background and business acumen in computing, AI, cloud, connectivity, networking and wireless infrastructure. He aims to develop and drive GF’s go-to-market strategy that will support the demanding requirements for clients’ AI applications in the computing and wired infrastructure markets.

“The growing demand for AI technology and high performance compute solutions represent a significant opportunity and long-term driver of our growth,” said Thomas Caulfield, CEO of GF. "Amir is a well-known industry veteran with an impressive record of successful execution at some of the most innovative technology companies. He brings a broad set of skills that include both deep technical understanding and business strategy related to computing, cloud, networking and application architecture. As GF continues to build its specialized application solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs, Amir’s expertise will help further advance our strategic cloud and client offerings.”

Faintuch has held senior management and executive leadership roles at several leading semiconductor and telecommunications companies, including executive management roles at Intel. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Intel, where he played a key role in leading a major engineering transformation that increased product competitiveness and predictability. Faintuch is also a former Qualcomm executive, where he served as President of Qualcomm Atheros, a subsidiary of Qualcomm Inc. that develops networking, connectivity infrastructure and Internet of Things components. His previous positions also include senior executive positions at Texas Instruments.

“This is a new the era of ‘The Renaissance of Compute’, where the rise of silicon architecture is complemented by silicon processes and will drive new compute engines and emerging workloads,” said Faintuch. “I am excited to join GF to help drive this market transformation by leveraging GF’s specialized applications solutions that will enable its clients to differentiate and win in the market.”

The appointment comes on the heels of recent GF announcements including news on the appointment of Mike Hogan who will lead the company’s automotive, industrial and multi-market (AIM) SBU and the availability of 12LP+, GF’s new innovative solution for AI training and inference applications.

About GF

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is the world’s leading specialty foundry. We deliver differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable our clients to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of clients across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit globalfoundries.com.

