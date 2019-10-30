KVH Introduces TracVision UHD7 for Ultra High-definition 4K TV Entertainment at Sea

Maritime innovator KVH adds newest 60 cm satellite antenna to award-winning line of TV products

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), today introduced the TracVision® UHD7, a high-performance 60 cm (24 inch) marine satellite TV antenna designed to provide boat owners, charter yacht guests, and commercial vessel crews with access to ultra high-definition (UHD) and 4K programming from DIRECTV® as well as regular HD programming from other leading satellite TV providers. The system is on display at the Fort Lauderdale (FL) International Boat Show, October 30-November 3, in Booth 328.



Designed for ease of installation and use, TracVision UHD7 features two-cable installation, fast satellite acquisition speeds, and system control via the TracVision TV-Hub web interface or convenient TracVision app. For reliability in marine conditions, the antenna features multi-axis tracking and a rugged, lightweight design.

“The TracVision UHD7 builds on KVH’s 20-plus years of experience designing and delivering award-winning marine satellite TV products to bring boat owners the fantastic picture quality and favorite TV programming they want,” says Jim George, KVH’s senior director of global leisure sales. “The TracVision UHD7 is designed to make their time on the water even more enjoyable.”

TracVision UHD7 is designed to be as versatile as possible to satisfy boat owners’ demand for a variety of satellite TV programming services, including DIRECTV, DISH Network®, and Bell. Using KVH’s patented TriADTM technology, TracVision UHD7 is designed to provide DIRECTV programming, including local channels and DVR support, by receiving broadcasts from three DIRECTV satellites simultaneously. TracVision UHD7 is also designed for compatibility with DISH Network via a built-in KVH-exclusive DISH Pro Module for receiving DISH Network programming throughout U.S. waters, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. In addition, TracVision UHD7 is designed for compatibility with Bell service while traveling in Canadian waters.

A recognized leader in marine satellite antenna technology, KVH’s TracVision line of products has won Product of Excellence awards from the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) for 22 consecutive years. KVH TracVision products include worldwide technical support delivered by more than 4,900 factory trained technicians in KVH’s global Certified Support Network (CSN) and KVH’s expert field service and technical support teams.

KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone® and TracVision product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband sm network, and AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

Note to Editors: For more information about TracVision UHD7, please visit kvh.com/4KUHD7. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the functionality, characteristics, quality, and performance of KVH’s products and services, as well as customer demand, preferences, requirements, and expectations. The actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: unanticipated technical and other challenges that arise during the launch of the new system; the need for, or delays in, qualification of products to customer or regulatory standards; unanticipated declines or changes in customer demand, due to economic, seasonal, and other factors; KVH’s dependence on the availability of third-party satellites and services to support TV broadcasts to mobile antennas; changes in the costs and capability of competing technologies and products; and worldwide economic variances. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 2, 2019. Copies are available through its Investor Relations department and website, http://investors.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc., has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, TracVision, TriAD, TracPhone, mini-VSAT Broadband, AgilePlans, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

For further information, please contact:

Jill Connors

Media Relations & Industry Analyst Manager

KVH Industries, Inc.

Tel: +1 401 851 3824

jconnors@kvh.com



