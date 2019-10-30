EDAP to Introduce New Endo-UP® Endourology Platform During the 2019 World Congress of Endourology

New Endo-UP® Platform, featuring innovative stone management technologies, to be unveiled



EDAP’s cutting edge High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL) technologies will also be showcased

/EIN News/ --

LYON, France, October 30, 2019 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in therapeutic ultrasound, announced today the introduction of a new concept of Endourology Platform during the WCE congress, which is being held in Abu Dhabi, October 29 – November 2, 2019.

Endo-UP® is a new conceptual product designed for the management of urinary stones. Responding to the rapidly evolving urinary stone treatment paradigm, EDAP’s new complete urology platform combines a fully dedicated endourology table with X-ray and Ultrasound imaging systems, an integrated shockwave generator and an Holmium laser source. This unique all-in-one concept will allow surgeons to choose from among multiple stone treatment strategies, including Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy (ESWL), Ureteroscopy (URS), Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL), or even a combination of therapeutic approaches. The idea of having all the tools instantaneously available to surgeons, and providing surgeons with the ability to select the best approach or combination of approaches depending on the patient and the stone represents a true breakthrough in the management of urinary stones.

Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are proud to introduce another innovation to urologists and their patients. Our company is a world-renowned leader in urinary stone management with nearly 40 years of expertise in Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy, having introduced ten generations of devices and sold more than 1,000 units worldwide. The global urinary stone market is growing rapidly, and the unique concept of Endo-UP, including its exclusive multi-modality platform, will allow us to gain market share while at the same time pioneering a new and revolutionary way of efficiently managing stone disease globally.”

For 40 years, EDAP has been a leading innovator in the treatment of urinary stones market, regularly introducing new lithotripters. Today, the company is leveraging its expertise to develop new tools that address the current clinical and financial needs of hospitals and surgeons.

Please visit us at WCE Congress, ANDNEC, Abu Dhabi, Booth# 12.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market for 40 years, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for urology using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in 2013 in Europe and in 2018 in the US as the answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation as a complement to the existing FDA-cleared Ablatherm® Robotic HIFU and Ablatherm® Fusion. As a pioneer and key player in the field of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), EDAP TMS exclusively utilizes the latest generation of shock wave source in its Sonolith® range of ESWL systems. For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com , and us.hifu-prostate.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status, regulatory approvals, market acceptance and the continued market potential for our HIFU and lithotripsy devices. Factors that may cause such a difference also may include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Company Contact

Blandine Confort

Investor Relations / Legal Affairs

EDAP TMS SA

+33 4 72 15 31 50

bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.