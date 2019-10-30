General Election and re-election of H.E. Mr. Nyusi as the President of the Republic of Mozambique (Statement by Press Secretary OHTAKA Masato)

The Government of Japan welcomes that the general election in the Republic of Mozambique was held in a peaceful manner on October 15, and congratulates H.E. Mr. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on his re-election as the President.

The Government of Japan hopes that, under the strong leadership of the President Nyusi, the Government of the Republic of Mozambique will continue to promote good governance, to foster economic and social development through consolidation of the democratic process, and to further stabilize the security situation particularly in the northern area of the country.

Japan is committed to further strengthening friendly and cooperative relations with the Republic of Mozambique on the basis of excellent relations of trust that have been established through public-private cooperation in areas such as mining, energy and infrastructure.



